Twitter explodes as Sergio Ramos becomes the most booked player in Champions League history
The UEFA Champions League returned into our lives on Tuesday and has since offered us thrilling games and incredible individual records. From Lionel Messi's hat-tricks to Iker Casillas' longevity in the league, the records keep on coming.
The latest player to make the headlines is Real Madrid's, Sergio Ramos. Like his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, the defender made the news for all the wrong reasons.
The Real Madrid man is now the most booked player in the history of the Champions League after he was shown the yellow in the 23rd minute of Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Roma for a foul on Steven N’Zonzi.
The record sees Ramos beating former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes as he racks up a record 37 yellow cards in the competition. The defender used to share the spot with his United counterpart at 36.
Real Madrid kicked off their UEFA Champions League title defence without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2009.
Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus this summer, played his first Champions League game for the Italian side on Wednesday and was sent off with a straight red card in the first half. The Portuguese's absence was clearly not felt as the Los Blancos side breezed through a comfortable 3-0 win over Roma.
Goals from Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz secured the victory for the Spanish giants in their opening Group G game.
Julen Lopetegui’s side opened the bank with a free kick from Isco at the end of the first half to give the club the lead. Welsh forward Bale added more to their tally in the 58th minute with a low shot after former Spurs teammate Luka Modric provided him with a superb ball.
A stoppage-time goal then came from Diaz, who had replaced Bale in the 73rd minute, to condemn last season's semi-finalists to a defeat. Ramos' style of defending has made him quite unpopular, particularly with Liverpool fans, after his challenge on Mohamed Salah in last season’s Champions League final.
The Spanish defender is no stranger to such records as he also became the most sent off player in the history of La Liga in December 2017.
Football fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter: