Twitter explodes as Tottenham release official 2016/17 season review DVD

Take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter following Tottenham's 2016/17 season review DVD announcement.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will be releasing an official DVD reviewing their 2016/17 season.

We can confirm there will be a 2016-17 review DVD on sale and further details will follow in the next month. #COYS https://t.co/eb5E4ohv5W — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2017

For the second season in a row, Tottenham Hotspur competed for the Premier League title. They finished 2nd, just behind Chelsea. Tottenham were also knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They only managed to compete in the group stages of the Champions League, before being pushed to the Europa League, where they got knocked out by Gent (2-3) on aggregate in the last 32.

Basically, finishing runners up in the Premier League was Tottenham Hotspur's biggest achievement in the 2016/17 season.

Having failed to win a trophy in the season, the last thing that you would want to do is release a season review for everyone to see. The funniest part is that fans have to pay to watch Tottenham do (almost) nothing. Obviously, not everyone was happy about it and decided to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Let's take a look at some of the funniest reactions to the Tottenham Hotspur 2016/17 season review DVD announcement:

Arsenal Fan TV regular Mr. DT took this opportunity to take a jab at Tottenham.

Some things in life are guaranteed, Tottenham releasing a DVD is one of them! https://t.co/7WpMbsZBgr — Mr DT © (@MrDtAFC) August 8, 2017

Utd fans: That night in Moscow



LFC fans: That night in Istanbul



Tottenham fans: That 16/17 season review DVD — Benjamin (@CoutinhoEdition) August 11, 2017

Twitter user @NBAScribe makes fun of Tottenham's season review DVD with an edited picture of a DVD and its cover, poking fun at the fact that they were "putting pressure" on the Premier League champions Chelsea.

Now, was Frank Lampard right?

I don't think there is a better feeling than seeing a fan admit that his/her club is a joke. Seriously!

WE ARE A JOKE — . (@Aldertonghen_) August 8, 2017

why are you the way that you are — Billie (@Billie_T) August 8, 2017

Here's a question for all of you! In the times of digital media, how many of you still use a DVD? Not many I bet. Not the best move from Tottenham strategically...

DVD????????, Tottenham always 10 years behind the present day — Leon Baskil (@LBaskilAfc) August 8, 2017

Oh oh.. Someone's in trouble!

Deselect our social media officer imho — Jake (@jaketbf) August 8, 2017

Exactly, Tottenham! Couldn't this have been done via DMs?

Could this not have been done via DM? — Ben Franks (@benfranksthfc) August 8, 2017

And last, but by no means least, D_L_T_ Y_UR ACC_UNT. Can you guess the sentence?

Tottenham Hotspur have embarrassed themselves unnecessarily with such actions. Of course, you could argue that they released this DVD in remembrance of their final season at White Hart Lane. And the fact that they finished above Arsenal for the first time in 21 years! So let's cut them some slack.