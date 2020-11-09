Twitter explodes as Aston Villa destroy Arsenal 3-0

Aston Villa and Arsenal locked horns at the Emirates Stadium in the late kickoff on Saturday night. In what was a shocking reality check for the home side, Mikel Arteta and co were on the wrong end of a hammering, as the Villains produced a sensational showing to record a 3-0 victory.

Arsenal started the same team that beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last week, but the Gunners looked a shadow of their former selves and failed to get going on the night. John McGinn's early goal was ruled out upon consultation with the VAR, but Aston Villa didn't take too long to break the deadlock.

Bukayo Saka inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear Matty Cash's cross, as Arsenal went a goal down early in the first half. New signing Thomas Partey was withdrawn at half-time with an injury and the Gunners subsequently fell flat after the interval, with Dean Smith's side stealing the show with some stunning football.

Watkins sinks Arsenal with second-half double

Ollie Watkins scored a quickfire brace to establish a resounding lead for Aston Villa, as he capped off a fine second-half display with two well-taken goals. The likes of Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish impressed, but Arsenal's problems were brought to the forefront by a rampant Villa side.

Here are the best Tweets from Arsenal's shock defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

ARSENAL WON THIS GAME, BY A LOT! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 8, 2020

Lowest expected goals (xG) tallies after 8 Premier League games:



•West Brom - 4.1

•Wolves - 7.0

•Sheff Utd - 8.0

•Newcastle - 9.0

•Fulham - 9.0

•Arsenal - 9.4



Arsenal currently have the 4th most expensive squad in the Premier League at £455 million. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) November 8, 2020

9 - Jack Grealish has been directly involved in nine goals in the Premier League season (four goals and five assists) – only Spurs pair Harry Kane (15) and Son Heung-min (10) have had a hand in more. Productivity. pic.twitter.com/VRh8aovJGE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

6 - Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in seven games for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season; only Dean Saunders (7) and Dion Dublin (9) have ever netted more in their first seven appearances for Villa in the competition. Flyer. pic.twitter.com/RMOiD1Cl2I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

9 - Arsenal have scored just nine goals in eight Premier League games this season; their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1998-99 (also nine). Impotent. pic.twitter.com/G4BZYqajgV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

Arsenal fan tv and chill? pic.twitter.com/7LzE37Ro45 — Højbjerg FC ⚡️ (@KhaleesiBW) November 8, 2020

Feel sorry for that nerd Bielsa who will spend over 100 hours in the next two weeks analysing Arsenal games in preparation — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) November 8, 2020

😄 at our fans who started supporting Arsenal in 2006. You people are the unluckiest. LMAO. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) November 8, 2020

Mesut Özil being forced out of this Arsenal squad is the biggest crime to happen this decade. — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) November 8, 2020

If Arsenal no tighten their belt, Man U fit replace them for Europa league next season. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 8, 2020

With the way Arsenal fans spent the season raving about their defence you’d think they were Chelsea 04/05 reincarnated instead of having a negative goal difference and fewer clean sheets kept than West Ham — Иван (@ivan_i94) November 8, 2020

Dem Talk Say Na Phyno Play For Arsenal Tonight. #ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/rXOOS19Yp8 — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) November 8, 2020

What Arsenal fans thought they were getting vs reality. pic.twitter.com/oKriKuOeW3 — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) November 8, 2020

"Arteta has to go tonight" 😳



This #Arsenal fan has had enough after this evening's 3-0 defeat by #AVFC.



He wants to see the Gunners bring in Max Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino. @chris_sutton73 & @RobbieSavage8 can't believe what they're hearing...#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/pWIJ4nD0Mg — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 8, 2020

Arsenal owners made the wrong choice HTH pic.twitter.com/MqX1v1TTPn — OCAW (@OCWCFC) November 8, 2020

Some Arsenal fans really thought they had a chance of competing for the title after they beat us only for them to lose 3-0 at home to Aston Villa💀 — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 8, 2020

Arsenal must invest in January. We already knew this, but this current squad absolutely does not finish in the top 4. We may good in some individual games, against certain types of teams, but to do it over 38 games is a completely different ball game. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 8, 2020

📊Arsenal home PL defeats by a 3+ goal margin since moving to Emirates Stadium (& final position of opposition):

May 2009 v Chelsea 🥉

Nov 2009 v Chelsea 🥇

Mar 2018 v Man City 🥇

Dec 2019 v Man City 🥈

Nov 2020 v @AVFCOfficial ❓ pic.twitter.com/DEpafTT79B — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 8, 2020

Barkley x Grealish vs Arsenal pic.twitter.com/mtdgQqrRY6 — Josh (@ctrfootbalI) November 8, 2020

Incase you missed the Arsenal Vs Aston villa match, Here's the full highlight 😂😂😂 #ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/Nizf132Lqn — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) November 8, 2020

By the time the Leeds game arrives, 49 days will have passed since Arsenal last scored a goal in the Premier League from open play. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 8, 2020

Arsenal don't need just one creative player. We need two. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 8, 2020

Jack Grealish vs. Arsenal



pic.twitter.com/5sZAtz8yax — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) November 8, 2020

Arsenal haven't won a PL home game since they signed Thomas Partey pic.twitter.com/zEBGkPNNHk — OSH (@oshoalaridwann) November 8, 2020

STAT: Arsenal haven't scored a goal from open play in the last 4 Premier league games.



Pepe's goal Vs Sheffield over a month ago was our last open play goal. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 8, 2020

0 - This was the first time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played 90 minutes in a Premier League home game without attempting a shot - indeed, Aubameyang was one of only three outfield players who didn't record an attempt for Arsenal in this game. Vanished. pic.twitter.com/QxTXTAYdQb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

9 - Arsenal have scored just nine goals in eight Premier League games this season; their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 1998-99 (also nine). Impotent. pic.twitter.com/G4BZYqajgV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

3 - Aston Villa are the third side in Premier League history to win each of their first three away games in a season without conceding a goal, after Chelsea in 2005-06 and Manchester City in 2015-16. Unfazed. pic.twitter.com/JgbLDQm8j4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

Arsenal needed this humbling, nothing more satisfying than seeing their fans cry. — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 8, 2020

No player has created more chances (6) in a single Premier League game this season than Ross Barkley vs. Arsenal.



Absolutely loving life at Aston Villa. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/I1oPMXwx6K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 8, 2020

⚽️⚽️⚽️ v Liverpool

⚽️⚽️ v Arsenal



BIG. GAME. PLAYER. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ep0uI0FpO9 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 8, 2020

Aston Villa vs. Premier League teams playing in Europe this season:



Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Leicester 0-1 Villa

Arsenal 0-3 Villa pic.twitter.com/WQZjE8BNTt — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 8, 2020