Twitter explodes as Aston Villa destroy Arsenal 3-0

Aston Villa and Arsenal locked horns at the Emirates Stadium in the late kickoff on Saturday night. In what was a shocking reality check for the home side, Mikel Arteta and co were on the wrong end of a hammering, as the Villains produced a sensational showing to record a 3-0 victory.
Arsenal started the same team that beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last week, but the Gunners looked a shadow of their former selves and failed to get going on the night. John McGinn's early goal was ruled out upon consultation with the VAR, but Aston Villa didn't take too long to break the deadlock.
Bukayo Saka inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear Matty Cash's cross, as Arsenal went a goal down early in the first half. New signing Thomas Partey was withdrawn at half-time with an injury and the Gunners subsequently fell flat after the interval, with Dean Smith's side stealing the show with some stunning football.
Watkins sinks Arsenal with second-half double
Ollie Watkins scored a quickfire brace to establish a resounding lead for Aston Villa, as he capped off a fine second-half display with two well-taken goals. The likes of Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish impressed, but Arsenal's problems were brought to the forefront by a rampant Villa side.
Here are the best Tweets from Arsenal's shock defeat at the Emirates Stadium.