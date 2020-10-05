Twitter explodes as Aston Villa thrash Liverpool 7-2 to cause one of the biggest upsets in Premier League history

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool were handed a rude reality check by Aston Villa, with Dean Smith's side recording a sensational 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute, before netting twice again in the 22nd and the 39th minute. The Villa forward netted what was a perfect hattrick in the first half of the game. Mohamed Salah scored a brace for the Reds but it merely proved to be a consolation.

John McGinn's strike deflected off Virgil van Dijk to make it four for the home side, before Ross Barkley scored his first goal for the new team. Jack Grealish then hit a second half brace to make it 7-2 on the night, as the defending champions conceded seven goals for the first time in Premier League history.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling the Premier League champions after what was one of the biggest upsets of this campaign, and quite possibly, one of the biggest we have ever witnessed.

Here are the best tweets:

ASTON VILLA HAVE SCORED SEVEN AGAINST LIVERPOOL. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 4, 2020

7 - Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since April 1963, in a 7-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Crushing. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/CrvMuNFuYk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Aston Villa’s 7th goal means this is the most goals Liverpool have ever conceded in a Premier League game. — Villa Analytics (@VillaAnalytics) October 4, 2020

7⃣ @AVFCOfficial score 7 goals in a PL game for only the 2nd time (won 7-1 v Wimbledon in 1995 under Brian Little)



Also first time Liverpool have conceded 7 since a 7-2 league defeat at Tottenham in April 1963 pic.twitter.com/dZHZawXYJx — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 4, 2020

The man, the myth, the legend...

In 2004-05, José Mourinho's Chelsea team conceded 15 goals across an entire 38-game Premier League season.



Liverpool and Man Utd have conceded 13 combined... today. pic.twitter.com/kV9lwuVzzB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Ouch!

Liverpool appear to have suddenly gone from the best team in the world to the worst team on Merseyside. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 4, 2020

I don’t think Liverpool and Manchester should be in lockdown. But I think their defences should be. #avfcvlfc #MUNTOT — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) October 4, 2020

Liverpool have let in more goals today than they have European Cups — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 4, 2020

Liverpool getting battered 7-2. The most disgraced Premier League champions of all time. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) October 4, 2020

It was still 6-2 at the time.

Man Utd & Liverpool fans right now pic.twitter.com/OVco6Xd1Fh — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) October 4, 2020

Klopp doing the math for us!

Whatever Manchester United do, Liverpool try and do them one better, even if it means conceding seven goals.

Klopp after seeing Man Utd get all the media attention after conceding 6 goals: pic.twitter.com/IExULI7dy8 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 4, 2020

Liverpool saw Manchester United concede 6 goals and wanted to show the world they could do one better. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 4, 2020

Poor Adrian, literally!

Liverpool fans watching Adrian make another mistake in goal 🥴 pic.twitter.com/hSTRBT6eD7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Word!

Klopp needs to get Sam Allardyce in to help with the defence. — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) October 4, 2020

Not the worst night to be a Manchester United fan, after all...

“You know you’re going places when you concede less than Liverpool, eh” pic.twitter.com/gBHnEckObu — Tom (@utdcynical) October 4, 2020

Fairplay to Liverpool for helping Man Utd fans suffering from depression. Somethings are bigger than football. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 4, 2020

Liverpool 🤝 United

Huge deficits pic.twitter.com/Z3WRsQAN9l — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Hallelujah!

7-2!!! I REPEAT! ASTON VILLA HAVE PUT SEVEN PAST THE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL!!



Anyone that tries to say the Premier League is not the best league on the world...please get out! 😂 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) October 4, 2020

Defending Premier League champions you say?

Only West Brom have let in more goals than Liverpool in the PL this season. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 4, 2020

Almost...

Pending: “I’d 8-2 be a Liverpool fan.” — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 4, 2020

You’re telling me United’s loss is a void because Liverpool out-did us?



pic.twitter.com/9kYK5FE0dN — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 4, 2020

Everyone get their “I’d 8-2 be a Liverpool fan” tweets ready now for maximum effect. Save them in drafts. It’s happening. — Spencer (@SpencerOwen) October 4, 2020

Ollie Watkins... What a player!

Ollie Watkins is the first player to score a perfect Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool:



✓ Right

✓ Left

✓ Head



And he did it in the first half. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KYdGbvz6O7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Boyhood Arsenal fan Ollie Watkins ending Liverpool’s hopes of going unbeaten after just 4 games.



You love to see it. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 4, 2020

Way to go, Aston Villa...

Only two teams have scored five goals against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in single Premier League game:



✓ Man City in 2017

✓ Aston Villa in 2020



Wow. pic.twitter.com/5R7QhyLvwr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Bonkers...

14 goals in the last 150 minutes of Premier League football. 😳 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 4, 2020

Aston Villa are the first team to score six goals against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in a single Premier League game.



BONKERS. ABSOLUTELY BONKERS. pic.twitter.com/aW4vZAaz3I — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Villa have not scored 6 past Liverpool since 1914 pic.twitter.com/iyVUf45PoD — Matt (@SublimeSadioV25) October 4, 2020

Bloody hell!!!