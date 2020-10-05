Create
Twitter explodes as Aston Villa thrash Liverpool 7-2 to cause one of the biggest upsets in Premier League history

Shaurya Vineet
Modified 05 Oct 2020, 01:54 IST
Defending Premier League champions Liverpool were handed a rude reality check by Aston Villa, with Dean Smith's side recording a sensational 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's side.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute, before netting twice again in the 22nd and the 39th minute. The Villa forward netted what was a perfect hattrick in the first half of the game. Mohamed Salah scored a brace for the Reds but it merely proved to be a consolation.

John McGinn's strike deflected off Virgil van Dijk to make it four for the home side, before Ross Barkley scored his first goal for the new team. Jack Grealish then hit a second half brace to make it 7-2 on the night, as the defending champions conceded seven goals for the first time in Premier League history.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling the Premier League champions after what was one of the biggest upsets of this campaign, and quite possibly, one of the biggest we have ever witnessed.

Here are the best tweets:

The man, the myth, the legend...

Ouch!

It was still 6-2 at the time.

Klopp doing the math for us!

Whatever Manchester United do, Liverpool try and do them one better, even if it means conceding seven goals.

Poor Adrian, literally!

Word!

Not the worst night to be a Manchester United fan, after all...

Hallelujah!

Defending Premier League champions you say?

Almost...

Ollie Watkins... What a player!

Way to go, Aston Villa...

Bonkers...

Bloody hell!!!

Published 05 Oct 2020, 01:54 IST
