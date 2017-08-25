Twitter explodes as Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele's signing

Barcelona have smashed their club record fee, making Dembele the second most expensive player in history.

Ousmane Dembele is here!

Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Ousmane Dembele for a club record (initial) fee of €105m, with €42m in add-ons. The deal makes the Frenchman the second most expensive player in football history, and provides hope for the Barcelona faithful.

Earlier in the window, Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from the Camp Nou outfit in a world record deal worth €222m, and ever since the hunt for his replacement has been on. It appears that after their capture of Dembele, the search will finally stop.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the announcement by Barcelona and here are the best tweets:

Barcelona's new... #11

Ousmane Dembele will wear the number 11 jersey at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/faxBR31h9i — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) August 25, 2017

Visca Barça, Visca Catalunya ! ???????????????? — Ousmane Dembélé (@Dembouz) August 25, 2017

Some money that, for a 20-year-old...

Barcelona could end up paying Dortmund £135m for Dembélé. £97m initial fee & add ons up to £38m. Release clause £368m. Cost £12m last summer — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 25, 2017

LOL... Indeed!

Barcelona went from MSN to LOL.



Lionel

Ousmane

Luis



They are going to be an incredible trio. ????????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HDYziglICG — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) August 25, 2017

the NEW Barcelona trio ???????? pic.twitter.com/Sl2lew40xO — LOL ???? (@vishnurmcf) August 25, 2017

What a career progression in 2 years...

Ousmane Dembele!



Sept. 6, 2015: makes his debut for Rennes' first XI



Aug. 25, 2017: becomes second most-expensive player of all time — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) August 25, 2017

Aug 2015: Dembele is playing in the 5th division for Rennes reserves



Aug 2017: Dembele becomes the 2nd most expensive player in history



???????? pic.twitter.com/7p097QoXBP — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) August 25, 2017

A snippet of what Ousmane Dembele is capable of...

Pure filth from Ousmane Dembele vs Spain earlier this year pic.twitter.com/INeU8VTAOT — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) August 25, 2017

Left-footed, right-footed, does it matter?

Dembele is mad ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QFHRkPGB4W — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) August 25, 2017

Dembele became Rennes' record transfer, despite them selling him to Dortmund for around €15m

Rennes will get 25% of the #Dembele transfer fee.



Scenes in France tonight: pic.twitter.com/ibRhZLKt77 — Team FA (@TeamFA) August 25, 2017

THE TRUTH AND THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH!

If Mbappe is worth €180m, Dembele €150m, Griezmann €100m, Martial €80m, Lacazette €60m, how much France's no1 striker? #Giroud — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) August 25, 2017

Ouch!

Dembele's move to Barcelona means Crespo, Saviola, Robben and A Herrara are no longer in top 100 most expensive players ever. Were =100th. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 25, 2017

That is what you call deluded

Dembele has a higher ceiling than Ney, in 3 years time when Ousmane is 22 he'll be the main man for Barcelona not Messi. — #RF9 (@BaccaIieri) August 25, 2017

Prodigy... Indeed!

18 - Since August 2015, Ousmane Dembele scored more goals as a teenager than any player in the top five European leagues (18). Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/Oa8S1lRamw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2017

True story...

Did FC Barcelona sign someone? Or are they hacked again? #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrideen) August 25, 2017

Barcelona need to learn a thing or two from Real Madrid, this being one of them...

Barcelona insert a buyout clause of €400m for Ousmane Dembele. I'm guessing that will be normal in four years' time just like Neymar, yes? — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) August 25, 2017

Mental, indeed!

No doubt about it that Ousmane Dembélé is going to be a superstar, but circa €150m for a player that cost #BVB €15m last year is mental. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 25, 2017

And then... there is Coutinho!

Coutinho hoping Barcelona signing Dembélé doesn't mean they're giving up on him. Still wants Barcelona move. Told his "mood is very low" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 25, 2017

The scenes...

Dembele & Mbappe using Barcelona & PSG as a stepping stone before joining Manchester United in 2021 :P — ThankYouWazza (@Scholesy_Giggsy) August 25, 2017

Hmmm...