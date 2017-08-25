Twitter explodes as Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele's signing
Barcelona have smashed their club record fee, making Dembele the second most expensive player in history.
Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund sensation Ousmane Dembele for a club record (initial) fee of €105m, with €42m in add-ons. The deal makes the Frenchman the second most expensive player in football history, and provides hope for the Barcelona faithful.
Earlier in the window, Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from the Camp Nou outfit in a world record deal worth €222m, and ever since the hunt for his replacement has been on. It appears that after their capture of Dembele, the search will finally stop.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded following the announcement by Barcelona and here are the best tweets:
Barcelona's new... #11
Some money that, for a 20-year-old...
LOL... Indeed!
What a career progression in 2 years...
A snippet of what Ousmane Dembele is capable of...
Left-footed, right-footed, does it matter?
Dembele became Rennes' record transfer, despite them selling him to Dortmund for around €15m
THE TRUTH AND THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH!
Ouch!
That is what you call deluded
Prodigy... Indeed!
True story...
Barcelona need to learn a thing or two from Real Madrid, this being one of them...
Mental, indeed!
And then... there is Coutinho!
The scenes...
Hmmm...