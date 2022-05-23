Twitter explodes as Barcelona succumb to demoralizing 2-0 defeat against Villarreal at home

Barcelona lost 2-0 to Villarreal on Sunday, May 22 - their first loss after a five-game unbeaten streak - as the club ended their La Liga campaign on a shoddy note.

They were expected to garner all three points, irrespective of their consolidated second position, but the Blaugrana failed to realise the expectations. It didn't help that they had won their last 10 home games in a row against Villarreal. But in this game, Barca lacked the clinical ability to see this game through from the get-go.

The game started with the home side putting heavy pressure on the visitors, gathering chances in the final third to the excitement of their fans. Before long, however, it started to look like Barcelona wouldn't be able to find the opening goal.

The ruthless Yellow Submarine wall that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League was alive and well here. Barca struggled to find big chances. Even when Villarreal stumbled defensively, Xavi Hernandez's men were unable to convert those opportunities into goals.

Suddenly, after a large spell of possession in Villarreal's half, Barca floundered and the visitors found their chance, which did not go to waste. Alfonso Pedraza was on hand to score the opening goal in the 41st minute, thanks to a brilliantly threaded through-pass from Dani Parejo.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was unable to do anything as Pedraza's well-taken shot was put past him and into the back of the net.

Geronimo Rulli made some important saves to keep Barcelona from equalizing in the first half, with both teams going in for the half-time break with Villarreal ahead.

Barcelona provide zero remedies for the second half

Their lack of clinical efficiency hurt the Blaugrana in the first half, but Xavi Hernandez's half-time team talk did little to inspire the hosts to find the cutting edge.

The second half began in similar tones to the first, with Villarreal defending hard and Barca sitting high and probing for scoring opportunities. It did not work in the hosts' favour as the visitors added their second goal of the game within ten minutes of the restart.

This time, it was Moi Gomez who found the net after a rather shoddy clearance from Adama Traore. The star played his part by getting back to help the defense with an interception, but he cleared the ball poorly, handing it to Gomez who wasted no time in converting.

The midfielder roofed the ball beyond Ter Stegen to double their lead, while Barcelona continued to stumble.

Xavi's men failed to muster any clinical attacking instinct, with the vast majority of their shots going wide. They did manage to score a goal from close range thanks to Frenkie de Jong, but the offside flag went up to stall their celebrations.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Barca's rather poor showing in their last La Liga game of the season:

Slake @xyCerebrone FC Barcelona. Disgraceful institution. You had one job tonight. FC Barcelona. Disgraceful institution. You had one job tonight.

fabiano @ChaviTempo adil @Barca19stats Ter Stegen conceded 201 goals in the 217 Liga games he played for Barcelona. Ter Stegen conceded 201 goals in the 217 Liga games he played for Barcelona. https://t.co/X2w8UhiXdq He averages nearly 1 goal a game and people still think he’s blameless 🤣 twitter.com/Barca19stats/s… He averages nearly 1 goal a game and people still think he’s blameless 🤣 twitter.com/Barca19stats/s…

Ogbuehi Nnamdi chimaobi @OgbuehiNnamdi @totalBarca this is the time to let go some of these old guys. Jutgla has done enough to be part of next season team. Alves should NEVER be renewed Because he Is a liability in defence. Xavi needs to start thinking forward. Braithwaite, mingueza, Puig, Luuk, Adams, Roberto, Neto should Go @totalBarca this is the time to let go some of these old guys. Jutgla has done enough to be part of next season team. Alves should NEVER be renewed Because he Is a liability in defence. Xavi needs to start thinking forward. Braithwaite, mingueza, Puig, Luuk, Adams, Roberto, Neto should Go

Goce GP Cvetkoski @GoceGPCvetkoski Will miss you next season Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Winner against Mallorca.

Opener against Granada.

Equaliser against Real Madrid.

Equaliser against Espanyol.

Winner against Levante.



He incredibly turned boos into cheers through great professionalism and performances.



Thank You & All The Best, Luuk de Jong! Winner against Mallorca.Opener against Granada.Equaliser against Real Madrid.Equaliser against Espanyol.Winner against Levante.He incredibly turned boos into cheers through great professionalism and performances.Thank You & All The Best, Luuk de Jong! ⚽️ Winner against Mallorca.⚽️ Opener against Granada.⚽️ Equaliser against Real Madrid.⚽️ Equaliser against Espanyol.⚽️ Winner against Levante.He incredibly turned boos into cheers through great professionalism and performances.Thank You & All The Best, Luuk de Jong! 🙌 https://t.co/tbcVCKkR06 Will miss you next season twitter.com/Barca_Buzz/sta… 🐐🐐🐐 Will miss you next season twitter.com/Barca_Buzz/sta…

cat noir @altacco11568805 #BarcaVillarreal the fact that we have more possession but we are losing the fact that we have more possession but we are losing 😑 #BarcaVillarreal

Goal Digger @GoalDiggerFCB Losers mentality from Barca fans chanting Mbappe while their teams losing. Thats everything thats wrong with this club. Losers mentality from Barca fans chanting Mbappe while their teams losing. Thats everything thats wrong with this club.

Goal Digger @GoalDiggerFCB Player of the ssn: Araujo.



Surprise of the ssn: Luuk.



Disappointment of the ssn: TerStegen. Player of the ssn: Araujo.Surprise of the ssn: Luuk.Disappointment of the ssn: TerStegen. https://t.co/mKdb9rHPoM

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Barcelona fans chanting “Mbappe” at the camp Spotify when losing 2-0 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 Barcelona fans chanting “Mbappe” at the camp Spotify when losing 2-0 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 https://t.co/MRp9nArjGf

塞缪尔😤🤭😇🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 @9ja2dworld

Hmmm something fishy 🤔🤔 @Realsammywurld It's funny how dey just removed Coutinho and things changed.Hmmm something fishy 🤔🤔 @Realsammywurld It's funny how dey just removed Coutinho and things changed.Hmmm something fishy 🤔🤔

jumpman @Ceazer305 @kevvwill If this is how xavi plans to play next season then the attendance will get even worse because watching this team is hardwork. Not much difference to koeman to be honest @kevvwill If this is how xavi plans to play next season then the attendance will get even worse because watching this team is hardwork. Not much difference to koeman to be honest

Deven²⁸🔮 @FCB_Deven28 Feels like koeman terror ball all over again Feels like koeman terror ball all over again

🇸🇷clowny🇸🇷 @CrazyClownytr questions for xavi as a twitter journalist:

why didnt luuk play?

why didn’t braithwaite play?

why didnt neto play?

why didnt balde play?

why did ferran start? questions for xavi as a twitter journalist:why didnt luuk play? why didn’t braithwaite play? why didnt neto play?why didnt balde play? why did ferran start?

Haider @HaiderAliyian Barca giving me so much stress bc Barca giving me so much stress bc

Mr Araujo @SirAraujoFc Nobody tried other than Araújo and de Jong at times but who cares this devilish season is finally over Nobody tried other than Araújo and de Jong at times but who cares this devilish season is finally over

BOBBY @MrRemedi @BarcaUniversal Frenkie de Jong needs to leave @BarcaUniversal Frenkie de Jong needs to leave

Droid @Droid_CFC @TheEuropeanLad As a honest Barca fan Xavi needs to go I can't keep having this blood pressure @TheEuropeanLad As a honest Barca fan Xavi needs to go I can't keep having this blood pressure

I Sell Land @G_Samito The fans are booing the Barca players? Well deserved tbh The fans are booing the Barca players? Well deserved tbh

