Twitter explodes as Belgium begin 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with hard-fought 1-0 win against Canada

Belgium secured a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada in their Group F match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Twitter has exploded.
Canada dominated the first half and could have been two or three nil ahead.
They had a golden opportunity in the eighth minute when Yannick Carrasco was adjudged to have handballed the Belgian's box.
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies stepped up, but Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois easily saved his tame effort.
Despite this, John Herdman's side were a real threat going forward.
LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David had a chance in the 32nd minute, but Jan Vertonghen blocked his shot.
Canada thought they deserved another penalty when Richie Laryea appeared to be fouled by Axel Witsel in the 38th minute.
VAR took its time in deliberating over a potential spot-kick, but one wasn't awarded.
Belgium took an undeserved lead in the 43rd minute when a brilliant ball found Michy Batshuayi over the top from Toby Aldeweirald.
The former Chelsea striker made no mistake, lashing past Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.
It was poor defending from the Canadians, and they had only themselves to blame for not taking their chances.
Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan was a real threat throughout, but his end product left much to be admired.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had a game to forget, failing to replicate the dominant performances that have seen him heralded over the years.
Canada had twenty attempts on goal, but their wastefulness plagued the outcome as they were beaten due to their lack of firepower.
The game petered out, with both sides showing tiredness, and it was a victory for Belgium that filled no fans with any real enthusiasm.
The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 FIFA World Cup group stage matches and move to the top of Group F, two points ahead of Croatia and Morocco.
Here are some reactions from Twitter to a nervy win for Roberto Martinez's side in their FIFA World Cup opener:
De Bruyne would rather win the FIFA World Cup with Belgium than the Champions League with Manchester City
De Bruyne may have had an underwhelming performance against Canada, but he is still one of the top midfielders in world football.
The City midfield maestro has made 326 appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 89 goals and providing 134 assists.
The Belgian has won the Premier League on four occasions but is yet to win the Champions League.
De Bruyne was asked if he would rather win the European title with City or the FIFA World Cup with the Red Devils.
He replied (via Sky Sports):
"Belgium winning the World Cup... Belgium is so small and to win the World Cup you only have three or four times the opportunity. So if I could choose now I would choose the World Cup."
Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup