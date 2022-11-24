Create

Twitter explodes as Belgium begin 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with hard-fought 1-0 win against Canada

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Nov 24, 2022 02:32 AM IST
A poor Belgium side beat brave Canada
Belgium secured a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada in their Group F match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Twitter has exploded.

Canada dominated the first half and could have been two or three nil ahead.

They had a golden opportunity in the eighth minute when Yannick Carrasco was adjudged to have handballed the Belgian's box.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies stepped up, but Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois easily saved his tame effort.

Despite this, John Herdman's side were a real threat going forward.

LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David had a chance in the 32nd minute, but Jan Vertonghen blocked his shot.

Canada thought they deserved another penalty when Richie Laryea appeared to be fouled by Axel Witsel in the 38th minute.

VAR took its time in deliberating over a potential spot-kick, but one wasn't awarded.

Belgium took an undeserved lead in the 43rd minute when a brilliant ball found Michy Batshuayi over the top from Toby Aldeweirald.

The former Chelsea striker made no mistake, lashing past Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

It was poor defending from the Canadians, and they had only themselves to blame for not taking their chances.

Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan was a real threat throughout, but his end product left much to be admired.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had a game to forget, failing to replicate the dominant performances that have seen him heralded over the years.

Canada had twenty attempts on goal, but their wastefulness plagued the outcome as they were beaten due to their lack of firepower.

The game petered out, with both sides showing tiredness, and it was a victory for Belgium that filled no fans with any real enthusiasm.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 FIFA World Cup group stage matches and move to the top of Group F, two points ahead of Croatia and Morocco.

Here are some reactions from Twitter to a nervy win for Roberto Martinez's side in their FIFA World Cup opener:

This might be the worst performance i’ve ever seen from a player that’s scored in the game, Batshuayi is awful
Canada should put someone else at LB and let Davies play that Alaba Austria role. Let him do what he wants
They gave Belgium’s most talented crop of footballers ever to a dude who was in relegation dogfights every year with Wigan
Someone get De Bruyne off that pitch, what is this😭
Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen trying to run it back at another World Cup for Belgium https://t.co/HAxI846thz
All over Belgium, missed one penalty, should have had another two given to them and somehow losing 1-0 at half time.Canada hasn't been this screwed over since Survivor Series 1997. https://t.co/0N8FQj6iGF
Washed Hazard is still Belgium’s best player ffs
Canadian players shooting at goal against Belgiumhttps://t.co/Gk9H9UcwFK
Canada's forwards every time they get a decent chance: https://t.co/1KfdLgKY8c
There’s too many players on Canada trying to be a hero, pick your head up and find the open man
This De Bruyne disaster class, if I speak
What the ball sees when Michy Batshuayi receives it https://t.co/RAC7RNqYhx
Vertonghen and Alderweireld in the first 20 minutes tonight... https://t.co/6XXGDaNJl9
Alphonso Davies has never taken a penalty in his career, while Jonathan David has scored 9 of the 12 he has taken. Simply a weird decision regardless of status within the team.
Thibaut Courtois has saved 5 out of 9 penalties faced in 2022. That’s 55%.Keeps Belgium alive. 🧤 https://t.co/0XumtvWI6a
Batshuayi doing a brilliant job deputising for Lukaku by failing to control the ball, hitting air shots, and generally not doing much.
Yes, that should have been a penalty for Canada against Belgium after a clear trip from Witsel https://t.co/4vCUJvoo90
Belgium vs Canada 1st half highlightshttps://t.co/b2Od82cIbX
Canada dominating Belgium, robbed of 2 penalty kicks and a back pass which wasn't, now trail Belgium. Such is football, unlucky for the Canadians.
Only God knows how Belgium keep getting ranked in the top 3 international clubs in the world, because my brothers they are ass
Cheering on Roberto’s Belgium 🇧🇪 but how did Canada 🇨🇦 not get a 2nd penalty 🤷🏽‍♂️😳 https://t.co/mpsSDNtCke
FT: Belgium 1-0 Canada.A perfect start in this group for Belgium. https://t.co/SJwRc2IkBu

De Bruyne would rather win the FIFA World Cup with Belgium than the Champions League with Manchester City

De Bruyne wants the FIFA World Cup
De Bruyne wants the FIFA World Cup

De Bruyne may have had an underwhelming performance against Canada, but he is still one of the top midfielders in world football.

The City midfield maestro has made 326 appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 89 goals and providing 134 assists.

The Belgian has won the Premier League on four occasions but is yet to win the Champions League.

De Bruyne was asked if he would rather win the European title with City or the FIFA World Cup with the Red Devils.

He replied (via Sky Sports):

"Belgium winning the World Cup... Belgium is so small and to win the World Cup you only have three or four times the opportunity. So if I could choose now I would choose the World Cup."

