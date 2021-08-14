Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes hat-trick inspires Manchester United to 5-1 win

Manchester United treated the near full-house crowd at Old Trafford to a sumptuous display of attacking football. They beat their bitter rivals Leeds United 5-1 thanks to an absolute masterclass of a midfield performance from Bruno Fernandes.
Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba run the show as Manchester United thump Leeds United
The Portuguese international scored a brilliant hat-trick and will take the match ball home after a wonderful performance. Paul Pogba was on song too and became only the eighth player in the history of the Premier League to provide four assists in one match.
Manchester United have laid down a marker on the Premier League trophy. They started well and Paul Pogba was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to put the Red Devils ahead in the opening quarter of an hour. But he more than made amends for it later.
Pogba played a peach of a first-time pass at the half-hour mark to release Bruno Fernandes into the area. The Portuguese international finished it with his left foot. Leeds United clawed their way back into the game early in the second half as Luke Ayling scored a peach in the 48th minute from 25-yards out to restore parity.
But it was all Manchester United from that point onwards. Pogba started asserting himself more and played an exquisite through ball to find Greenwood who had run in behind the Leeds defence. The Manchester United youngster bombed forward and produced a spectacular finish across Meslier. Only three minutes had passed since Ayling's strike.
Two minutes later, Pogba found Bruno Fernandes in space again at the edge of the area. But this time Fernandes dropped his shoulder and sat Meslier down before shifting the ball to his left foot and stroking it home. Ayling tried to clear it but the whole of the ball had crossed the line.
Six minutes later, Victor Lindelof picked out a brilliant run from Fernandes and the latter absolutely smashed the ball home to claim his hat-trick. Deflated, Leeds United seemed to have given up when Fred joined the party and got himself a goal. Paul Pogba was the creator once again.
The day started on a bright note for Manchester United with the club officially announcing Raphael Varane before the teams walked out onto the pitch. Jadon Sancho got a great ovation as he started warming up. Old Trafford will be excited to see more from their latest high-profile acquisitions.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds United.
Usain Bolt loved it.
Three goals and four assists in one picture.
Bruno Fernandes joins an elite club of players.
Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes on the same team is too much to deal with.