Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes hat-trick inspires Manchester United to 5-1 win

Manchester United treated the near full-house crowd at Old Trafford to a sumptuous display of attacking football. They beat their bitter rivals Leeds United 5-1 thanks to an absolute masterclass of a midfield performance from Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba run the show as Manchester United thump Leeds United

The Portuguese international scored a brilliant hat-trick and will take the match ball home after a wonderful performance. Paul Pogba was on song too and became only the eighth player in the history of the Premier League to provide four assists in one match.

Manchester United have laid down a marker on the Premier League trophy. They started well and Paul Pogba was guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to put the Red Devils ahead in the opening quarter of an hour. But he more than made amends for it later.

Pogba played a peach of a first-time pass at the half-hour mark to release Bruno Fernandes into the area. The Portuguese international finished it with his left foot. Leeds United clawed their way back into the game early in the second half as Luke Ayling scored a peach in the 48th minute from 25-yards out to restore parity.

But it was all Manchester United from that point onwards. Pogba started asserting himself more and played an exquisite through ball to find Greenwood who had run in behind the Leeds defence. The Manchester United youngster bombed forward and produced a spectacular finish across Meslier. Only three minutes had passed since Ayling's strike.

Two minutes later, Pogba found Bruno Fernandes in space again at the edge of the area. But this time Fernandes dropped his shoulder and sat Meslier down before shifting the ball to his left foot and stroking it home. Ayling tried to clear it but the whole of the ball had crossed the line.

Six minutes later, Victor Lindelof picked out a brilliant run from Fernandes and the latter absolutely smashed the ball home to claim his hat-trick. Deflated, Leeds United seemed to have given up when Fred joined the party and got himself a goal. Paul Pogba was the creator once again.

The day started on a bright note for Manchester United with the club officially announcing Raphael Varane before the teams walked out onto the pitch. Jadon Sancho got a great ovation as he started warming up. Old Trafford will be excited to see more from their latest high-profile acquisitions.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Manchester United's 5-1 win over Leeds United.

Usain Bolt loved it.

This year will be ours @ManUtd — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers against Leeds:



43 touches

13 passes in opp. half

9 total duels

7 final third passes completed

6 final third entries

4 shots

3 chances created

3 shots on target

3 goals

2 recoveries

1 foul won



Taking home the match-ball. pic.twitter.com/Wn40RvnY7S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2021

Three goals and four assists in one picture.

FT: Man Utd 5-1 Leeds



The crowd are loving every single moment of this! 😍



The Red Devils have put on a show in front of the Old Trafford faithful 👌 pic.twitter.com/qBhqkehhmZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Not a phone in sight, just people living in the moment. 🤩🔴@B_Fernandes8 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/q6Cnw1vzLi — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has only played 3 games in front of fans at Old Trafford. His (and everyone’s) last was one of my favorite United games of the post Fergie era.



I am so excited that we are back. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes joins an elite club of players.

10 players have scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend of the PL season:



93/94: Micky Quinn

95/96: Le Tissier

96/97: Ravanelli

96/97: Kevin Campbell

97/98: Dion Dublin

08/09: Gabby Agbonlahor

10/11: Didier Drogba

19/20: Raheem Sterling

20/21: Mo Salah

21/22: Bruno Fernandes pic.twitter.com/uzqTsjU7HM — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 14, 2021

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes on the same team is too much to deal with.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are the best players in the league.



Don’t @ me. — Breezy Montana (@JustTooBreezy) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes scored 3 goals from 0.69(xG) this afternoon.



Back with a bang 💥 pic.twitter.com/O2c6LjPB5w — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes on Paul Pogba: "We know what he can do and today he showed that. We know we can expect this type of game from Paul in the future." — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 14, 2021

Paul Pogba x Bruno Fernandes. The best midfield duo in the Premier League when they play like that.



Two world-class performances. Both deserved MOTM. We are truly blessed to have them both. — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes averages a G/A every 91 minutes in the Premier League… — TC (@totalcristiano) August 14, 2021

• Bruno's hattrick of open play goals

• Pogba's quadruple of assists

• Fred the late arriving poacher

• Mason making merry as per

• McTerminator masterclass

• Lindelof's 50 yard assist

• Varane announcement

• Sancho debut



We couldn't have asked for a better start 🥂 — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) August 14, 2021

Varane announcement before a Pogba masterclass, Bruno hattrick, and an important goal from Mason Greenwood. If someone had told me all of these would happen today I'd have told them to wake the f up — With Sense (@analmylatina) August 14, 2021

If Ole can work Pogba and Bruno together we can compete with ANYONE. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) August 14, 2021

Gentle reminder that United literally played the same XI as last season and were 5-1 up in 70 mins. This is how good Ole has them playing *without* signings. Mind you even in that XI only 3 are his signings.



Ole has improved every single player & the whole club as a whole. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/XbZVeDInAr — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) August 14, 2021

