Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Manchester United in damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa

Twitter went into meltdown as Cristiano Ronaldo captained Manchester United in a shocking 3-1 loss against Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Sunday, November 6.

The Villans immediately got on the front foot, with their home fans excited, and the Red Devils seemed totally unprepared for the onslaught. While United had some early possession of the ball, they had no answer to Villa's threat on the counter-attack, and it bit them hard with just seven minutes on the clock.

Leon Bailey opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the seventh minute as a stumbling Manchester United defense could only watch. Jacob Ramsey provided the assist for Bailey, who put his effort beyond David de Gea's foot and into the bottom corner at the far post.

The Red Devils tried to get back into the game, but they conceded again just four minutes later, and this time it was to a highly remarkable freekick from Lucas Digne. The Frenchman showcased a lesson on freekicks as he curled the ball from just outside the penalty box, over the wall, and into the corner at the near post. De Gea might have seen it coming, but the ball had so much pace that the Spanish keeper could not get his hands on it.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a key opportunity to reduce the deficit after a cross from Christian Eriksen found him at the far post just after half-an-hour. However, the Portuguese forward could only send his headed effort straight into the middle of the goal, where Emiliano Martinez was waiting to make the save.

On the stroke of half-time, however, the Red Devils scored the goal they had been waiting for, even though it came with a pure stroke of luck. After hounding at Villa's third for minutes on end, a 20-yard shot from Luke Shaw deflected off Ramsey and changed its trajectory suddenly. The goalkeeper could only stand still and watch as the ball, which had been coming towards him, drove towards the far post instead and entered the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not help Manchester United get ahead of the Villans

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make his mark in yet another Premier League game for the Red Devils as they failed to score another goal in the second half. Instead, it was Aston Villa who provided the delightful fourth goal of the game with an impressive counter-attack that put the sword to Manchester United.

Four minutes after the restart, a brilliant finish from Ramsey was enough to stamp all three points in their favor. Both sides went at it for the rest of the half, but neither was able to change the scoreline. In the end, it was Ramsey's early second-half effort that proved to be the final winning goal, as Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils slumped in attack.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's loss at Villa Park:

. @utdcynical Bringing Martial on just to play him out of position to accommodate Ronaldo is so pointless. Ten Hag’s in game management has been bad Bringing Martial on just to play him out of position to accommodate Ronaldo is so pointless. Ten Hag’s in game management has been bad

Akshat @Mysticalleo_ Greatest Goalscorer Ronaldo has now missed most(7) Big Chances in PL this season. Greatest Goalscorer Ronaldo has now missed most(7) Big Chances in PL this season.🐑 https://t.co/GrX4TuZgcY

MC @CrewsMat10 Ronaldo has more yellow cards than goals this season. Ronaldo has more yellow cards than goals this season. https://t.co/UaeYrhpiim

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Man United have their best attackers out injured but if you're going to be starting Cristiano Ronaldo as your starting striker in a 2022 Premier League game (and making him captain, lol) then you deserve everything you get. Man United have their best attackers out injured but if you're going to be starting Cristiano Ronaldo as your starting striker in a 2022 Premier League game (and making him captain, lol) then you deserve everything you get.

🔰 @UtdRyan_ Embarrassing performance from Utd today but that was expected given that Ronaldo started. We’re never good when he plays. Embarrassing performance from Utd today but that was expected given that Ronaldo started. We’re never good when he plays.

sophia @90sSophie



Like this pic to appreciate Aston villa.& unai Emery. Ronaldo made captain and they lost woefully. Now, Erik don hang. Good ebening Manchester united fans.Like this pic to appreciate Aston villa.& unai Emery. Ronaldo made captain and they lost woefully. Now, Erik don hang. Good ebening Manchester united fans.😂😂Like this pic to appreciate Aston villa.& unai Emery. https://t.co/poXXHYwVbb

𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡 ™ @iamjuddah Is it wrong if I say Cristiano Ronaldo is the problem in Manchester united? Is it wrong if I say Cristiano Ronaldo is the problem in Manchester united?

The Elite Pundit @TheElitePundit Villa win 3-1. RUBBISH



Playing more attackers isn’t how you gain control of a game. Keeping Ronaldo on was stupid



Garnacho was Utds best outlet, subbed.



Don’t know what Donny did to deserve to start.



Rashford down the middle is better than Ronaldo.



No subs at half time. Villa win 3-1. RUBBISHPlaying more attackers isn’t how you gain control of a game. Keeping Ronaldo on was stupid Garnacho was Utds best outlet, subbed.Don’t know what Donny did to deserve to start. Rashford down the middle is better than Ronaldo. No subs at half time.

Honest Ronaldo Fan 🇵🇹🔴⚪️🇺🇲 @HonestPenaldo Another Ronaldo ghost session Another Ronaldo ghost session 💀💀

Yaecia @yaecia1 @UTDHaychh @utdreport No thoughts on Ronaldo ? I thought he scores every chance he gets ? @UTDHaychh @utdreport No thoughts on Ronaldo ? I thought he scores every chance he gets ?

Oliver @Oliveresuana I say this knowing full well that it will anger some Ronaldo fanboys. But it had to be said.



You can love his accomplishments with the club, and still be realistic in your expectations from him, and from yourself tbh. I say this knowing full well that it will anger some Ronaldo fanboys. But it had to be said.You can love his accomplishments with the club, and still be realistic in your expectations from him, and from yourself tbh.

🇦🇷 ⚓ @SantiiCAB_



In mathematics, a problem.



In Biology, a dolphin.



In Science, an atom.



In history, a myth.



In Music, BTS.



In short, Ronaldo is finished @UTDTrey Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, Ronaldo is finished @UTDTrey Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, Ronaldo is finished

Amenn @Amenn54700328 @UnitedStandMUFC Ronaldo should never start again and ten hag is just overrated @UnitedStandMUFC Ronaldo should never start again and ten hag is just overrated

David🌬🌊 @UtdDc112 @ManUtd Ronaldo just has to realise he’s not that guy anymore, needs to get rid after the World Cup @ManUtd Ronaldo just has to realise he’s not that guy anymore, needs to get rid after the World Cup

Syaz @PhxntomItz @UnitedStandMUFC van De beek and ronaldo is finished @UnitedStandMUFC van De beek and ronaldo is finished

Oliver @Oliveresuana Man United will never be a high-pressing team with Ronaldo as a starter.



And if he's not scoring goals, he's a net negative on the team. Man United will never be a high-pressing team with Ronaldo as a starter.And if he's not scoring goals, he's a net negative on the team.

ArnavFCB @Arnav38479955



Now they are back to being the biggest banter club 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @UTDTrey Thank God Ronaldo is back to being a Starter now, Manchester United were actually starting to look like a serious club with him on the Bench ngl.Now they are back to being the biggest banter club 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @UTDTrey Thank God Ronaldo is back to being a Starter now, Manchester United were actually starting to look like a serious club with him on the Bench ngl.Now they are back to being the biggest banter club 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Well that was absolutely shocking. Worrying if Ten Hag continues with Ronaldo. Nowhere near good enough. Well that was absolutely shocking. Worrying if Ten Hag continues with Ronaldo. Nowhere near good enough.

Neil Bernstein @nbernste Just how long are we supposed to give it before we accept Van de Beek simply doesn’t cut it? Just how long are we supposed to give it before we accept Van de Beek simply doesn’t cut it?

Evil Killy @MargsMT Gaffer got it wrong today, team selection was terrible and van de beek better never play again Gaffer got it wrong today, team selection was terrible and van de beek better never play again

Dan @Altgthr Van de Beek is done at United. Ronaldo also way past his best. Injuries and suspensions cost us a bit today, but as did some really poor defending. #mufc Van de Beek is done at United. Ronaldo also way past his best. Injuries and suspensions cost us a bit today, but as did some really poor defending. #mufc

ㅤㅤㅤJordy @jordyinit Bad day at the office for Van De Beek & Co. Bad day at the office for Van De Beek & Co.

Aidan 🔴⚪️ @UTDAidann Takeaways from today:



• Ronaldo can't finish chances

• Van De Beek is ineffective

• Eriksen struggles with intensity

• Lindelof needs to stop stepping up

• Rashford has to be our LW Takeaways from today:• Ronaldo can't finish chances • Van De Beek is ineffective • Eriksen struggles with intensity • Lindelof needs to stop stepping up• Rashford has to be our LW

Cristiano Ronaldo's difficult season continued as United remain fifth in the table with 23 points from 13 games. The legendary forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

