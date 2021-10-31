Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Manchester United from the front in win over Tottenham

Manchester United put an end to their four-game winless run in the Premier League thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning display against Tottenham on Saturday. The Red Devils, who were under pressure to bounce back after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, ran out 3-0 winners in the end.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 39th minute after Bruno Fernandes found him with a perfectly lobbed pass into the area. The forward showed excellent awareness to slip back onside before firing a first-time volley into the far corner from a tight angle. It was like poetry in motion and the traveling Manchester United fans broke into a delirium of noise at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Earlier, Spurs had a goal from Cristian Romero ruled out for offside and Cristiano Ronaldo's opener certainly rubbed salt into their wounds. While the scoreline remained 1-0 at the half-time interval, Spurs had a huge scare shortly after the restart.
Cristiano Ronaldo slipped in behind the hosts' rearguard and fired a thunderous shot into the back of the net before wheeling away in celebration. However, the linesman raised his flag and the goal did not stand, much to the relief of Nuno Espirito Santo.
Despite being denied a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo soon produced a moment of magic to help Edinson Cavani double the advantage. The Manchester United talisman showcased his nimble footwork before slipping in behind an inch-perfect pass for Cavani. After timing his run to perfection, Cavani had just Hugo Lloris to beat and produced a calm and composed finish.
The goal was a stern reminder of what Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo can produce if they are allowed to play together at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not literally taking notes, but he sure knows and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Cristiano Ronaldo was eventually withdrawn in favor of Marcus Rashford in the 71st minute. Even in his absence, Tottenham were unable to claw their way back into the game. Rashford added the final nail in the coffin for Spurs with another clever run in behind and finish in the 86th minute.
Following the result, Manchester United and Solskjaer have some breathing room. The Red Devils have leapfrogged Spurs into fifth-place in the table.
The same cannot be said for Nuno, who is expected to come under more pressure to be sacked. Tottenham have now slipped to eighth in the Premier League.
Understandably, after Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to his four-game goalless run in the Premier League, reactions from across the globe poured in through Twitter. On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Manchester United bounced back courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo:
