Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Manchester United from the front in win over Tottenham

Ronaldo has answered his critics in style!
Modified Oct 31, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Manchester United put an end to their four-game winless run in the Premier League thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning display against Tottenham on Saturday. The Red Devils, who were under pressure to bounce back after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, ran out 3-0 winners in the end.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 39th minute after Bruno Fernandes found him with a perfectly lobbed pass into the area. The forward showed excellent awareness to slip back onside before firing a first-time volley into the far corner from a tight angle. It was like poetry in motion and the traveling Manchester United fans broke into a delirium of noise at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Earlier, Spurs had a goal from Cristian Romero ruled out for offside and Cristiano Ronaldo's opener certainly rubbed salt into their wounds. While the scoreline remained 1-0 at the half-time interval, Spurs had a huge scare shortly after the restart.

Solskjaer’s Man United are just three points behind Guardiola’s Man City.They face each other next 👀🍿 https://t.co/nCmqYY0MSp

Cristiano Ronaldo slipped in behind the hosts' rearguard and fired a thunderous shot into the back of the net before wheeling away in celebration. However, the linesman raised his flag and the goal did not stand, much to the relief of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Despite being denied a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo soon produced a moment of magic to help Edinson Cavani double the advantage. The Manchester United talisman showcased his nimble footwork before slipping in behind an inch-perfect pass for Cavani. After timing his run to perfection, Cavani had just Hugo Lloris to beat and produced a calm and composed finish.

The goal was a stern reminder of what Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo can produce if they are allowed to play together at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not literally taking notes, but he sure knows and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Cristiano Ronaldo was eventually withdrawn in favor of Marcus Rashford in the 71st minute. Even in his absence, Tottenham were unable to claw their way back into the game. Rashford added the final nail in the coffin for Spurs with another clever run in behind and finish in the 86th minute.

Following the result, Manchester United and Solskjaer have some breathing room. The Red Devils have leapfrogged Spurs into fifth-place in the table.

The same cannot be said for Nuno, who is expected to come under more pressure to be sacked. Tottenham have now slipped to eighth in the Premier League.

Understandably, after Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to his four-game goalless run in the Premier League, reactions from across the globe poured in through Twitter. On that note, here are some of the best reactions as Manchester United bounced back courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s GAME by numbers vs. Spurs:28 attempted passes 23 successful passes 3 penalty area touches 2 chances created 2 fouls won 1 assist 1 goal.MAN OF THE MATCH. https://t.co/rSzCxU62Es
Harry Kane after the euros https://t.co/tIzNI8WEaB
40 goals in the last 11 out of 12 calendar years for Cristiano Ronaldo 🔥He was only one goal short of 40 in the exceptional year (2019). https://t.co/UQHEmo2ZDy
Give 10 Ballon d'Ors to Messi but he will never have influence like that for his team. He will never be the Greatest Player Of All Time. That title belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo.🇵🇹 https://t.co/PWfqIZrXAe
Cavani with the best finish https://t.co/zH8vHrQbub
Ronaldo is subbed off when the coach thinks the team is winning while messi is subbed off when the coach thinks team needs a better player 😭😭
Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo scored from this angle😍GOAT 🐐🐐 #MUFC #TOTMUN #OleOut https://t.co/w8EuosiHMm
64’: Tottenham 0-2 Manchester United https://t.co/YLbKYV7FFI
Cavani plays football like his breath depended on it. Love him. 🏹
Cavani all but seals the deal for Man U, but that assist from Ronaldo is something else. | #MUNTOT #EPL https://t.co/NfGsWxVzs6
Should start every big game with these two. Cr7×Cavani .. So much potential in them as we saw today https://t.co/FNk0EWx1tQ
Ole under pressure ❌ just undertaker #ManUnited https://t.co/ElJNuX4MqV
Harry Kane ever since he got linked with a transfer to Manchester City. #TOTMUN https://t.co/V4zRcjWCNH
"Tottenham get battered everywhere they go"🎵🎶#TOTMUN https://t.co/1KyqujTZ4n
Has anyone seen Harry kane
@totalcristiano Meanwhile cristiano https://t.co/lHNU90vSM2
Amazing to see politician Marcus Rashford is actually decent at football too. Great finish.
Rashford’s 3rd goal of the season #TOTMUN https://t.co/GflSjaTdnF
86’: Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United https://t.co/IUW28EZrUD
Man United when ole’s job is on the line #TOTMUN #OleOut https://t.co/kiA34d4TX7
Man U fans looking at Spurs fans leaving early https://t.co/wMtDNYNLRp
Has there been a footballing decision in recent years that has aged as badly as Spurs sacking Pochettino?
📊 At 36 years and 267 days old, Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014. [@OptaJoe]
Spurs trying to stop runs from behind today: https://t.co/Jy0PQhF4xc
Cristiano Ronaldo has as many Game Winning Goals as Lewandowski & Messi COMBINED this year 😭😭 https://t.co/LfCJbkJ1MB

Ole when he is about to get sacked#TOTMUN, #Ronaldo https://t.co/dN5YcC8eXS

