Write an Article

Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo demands move away from Real Madrid and Twitter goes berserk.

by Shaurya Vineet @ShauryaVineet
Humour 16 Jun 2017, 20:22 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has made an ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Real Madrid 

Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Real Madrid to allow him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after being accused of evading taxes worth £13m between 2011 and 2014.  The Portuguese sensation has denied the tax fraud allegations leveled against him and is ‘upset’ by the accusations.

Ronaldo had joined Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of £80 million and has since won 3 Ballon d’Or awards along with 3 UEFA Champions League titles. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are front-runners for his services but we have all seen how this plays out, haven’t we?

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and here are the best tweets:

The BIG NEWS!

The reaction...

And then there are Manchester United fans...

What will eventually happen...

And then there are some clubs...


Fetching more content...