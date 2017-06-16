Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Real Madrid to allow him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after being accused of evading taxes worth £13m between 2011 and 2014. The Portuguese sensation has denied the tax fraud allegations leveled against him and is ‘upset’ by the accusations.

Ronaldo had joined Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of £80 million and has since won 3 Ballon d’Or awards along with 3 UEFA Champions League titles. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are front-runners for his services but we have all seen how this plays out, haven’t we?

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and here are the best tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid, a source close to the player has told the BBC.



More https://t.co/KN9YtqegL1 pic.twitter.com/HadNkAgWv0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has indeed decided to leave Spain, according to a source close to the Real Madrid player, having been accused of tax fraud — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo said to be "really upset". Understand PSG or a return to the Premier League more likely than China, (IF he doesn't change his mind) — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo wants to leave Spain. Either he will leave or we (the media) are being used to show how angry he is at being accused of avoiding tax — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 16, 2017

Now this is news: #Ronaldo wants to leave Spain. Already told his decision to Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/MzSLbtDpyA — Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly unhappy despite the fact that Real Madrid are backing him 100% and he has still not been prosecuted. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) June 16, 2017

June 14: Ronaldo accused of tax fraud worth £13m.



June 16: Ronaldo doesn't want to play in Spain anymore. pic.twitter.com/LFHcMlnRII — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo tries to flee the country when he gets charged with tax evasion; Messi threw his dad under the bus to take the fall. Levels. — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) June 16, 2017

Phase 1 of Ronaldo #taxgate: denial

Phase 2 of Ronaldo #taxgate: anger at situation and desire to leave Spain — Andy May (@andymay) June 16, 2017

CR7's PR team spreading rumours of Ronaldo leaving RM to divert the media from the fact that he evaded 13M in taxes. Unreal ploy — Raahim. (@FutboIMessi) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo really does want to leave Spain, after being prosecuted by tax fraud (14.7m). R Madrid trying their best to calm him down. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) June 16, 2017

Suddenly rumors about Ronaldo leaving emerge after he got accused of 14.7M Tax Fraud.



Mendes isn't a part of the game, he's the game. — Víaan (@Viaanito) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid because he doesn't want to play in Spain any more. Possible destinations: Man United, PSG China — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo likes to get his own way and when he doesn’t, he sulks. Nothing new. On the pitch and off it. This is the latest example. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) June 16, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen Jose Mourinho leaves for holiday....and then hears Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/wR0aigyL33 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo wants out and Utd are waiting for him.. Sit back lads, we're fully into silly season.



Sneijder is waiting at Manchester airport too — James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo coming to United will only hinder the progress of Lingard who could be world class in the future — Lamisa (@LamisaUtd) June 16, 2017

If Woodward pulls of the Ronaldo deal. He'll be known as the man who single handedly stopped Real Madrid. #MUFC — James (@JamesMUFC96) June 16, 2017

Year 2045. Some Man United fans still think Ronaldo will come back. — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 16, 2017

Given Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Spain, it would make sense for Manchester United to recall him and end his loan. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 16, 2017

When Cristiano Ronaldo walks back into the Man United changing room.. pic.twitter.com/OmQK1calli — Ball Street (@BallStreet) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo is like that ex ur trying to get over but every time she gets in a fight with her new man she sends the "I miss you" text. #mufc — Paddy Galloway (@PaddyG96) June 16, 2017

Can't wait to see all the Ronaldo comps with the soundtrack "coming home" on YouTube in the next few hours. — Jonah (@MuellerHolic) June 16, 2017

Weird to think if Ronaldo left Madrid it would be the biggest transfer since Ronaldo joined Madrid — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo charged on tax evasion

Ronaldo demands to leave

Ronaldo gets new contract

Spanish government sweep it under the carpet — SavUTD (@jonmikesav8) June 16, 2017

Just in case any Man Utd fans are getting too carried away with the Ronaldo news. pic.twitter.com/ZDnIPfro1G — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 16, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid until they give him a better contract. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 16, 2017

Conte unhappy at Chelsea. Ronaldo unhappy at Madrid. Both gonna be at the their respective clubs in August just earning more money. — ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) June 16, 2017

Ronaldo threatens to leave Madrid, media link him to United & other clubs. Madrid then offers him a new contract.We've seen all this before. — King Wallito (@KingWallito) June 16, 2017

Confirmed: Cristiano Ronaldo won't be joining the club he made his Premier League debut against pic.twitter.com/CotSMh8EAV — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 16, 2017