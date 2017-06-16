Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'irreversible' decision to leave Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo demands move away from Real Madrid and Twitter goes berserk.
Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Real Madrid to allow him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after being accused of evading taxes worth £13m between 2011 and 2014. The Portuguese sensation has denied the tax fraud allegations leveled against him and is ‘upset’ by the accusations.
Ronaldo had joined Los Blancos from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of £80 million and has since won 3 Ballon d’Or awards along with 3 UEFA Champions League titles. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are front-runners for his services but we have all seen how this plays out, haven’t we?
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and here are the best tweets:
The BIG NEWS!
The reaction...
And then there are Manchester United fans...
What will eventually happen...
And then there are some clubs...