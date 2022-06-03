Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal come from behind to secure 1-1 draw against Spain in UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal drew 1-1 against Spain in their first group stage of the UEFA Nations League, to the dismay of both their fans, with each side intent on picking up all three points. Portugal manager Fernando Santos' decision to keep Ronaldo out of the starting lineup backfired as his side struggled to score.
Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on after just an hour as the Navigators failed to find a clinical route to the goal. The Manchester United forward's inclusion could only do so much for the side, but they eventually made headway late in the game.
The game started off with a number of fouls on both sides. Scoring chances seemed to evade both teams, but the Spaniards quickly took control of the proceedings, forcing their counterparts on the backfoot. Luis Enrique's men proceeded with vigor, and they were soon rewarded with a goal mid-way through the first half.
It was a lethal counter-attack that gave La Roja the opening goal, as the Portuguese faltered against the speed and strength of the Spaniards. Barcelona youngster Gavi played the ball into Pablo Sarabia, and the Paris Saint-Germain star flicked it to Alvaro Morata, who tapped Spain into the lead.
The game continued to provide plenty of life, especially from Luis Enrique's men, who seemed intent on adding another to their lead. However, they would end up sharing points with Portugal, thanks to sloppy defending in the second half.
The second half sees Portugal equalize against Spain, with Cristiano Ronaldo present on the pitch
Fans were certainly pleased with the inclusion of their key marksman in the second half, as Cristiano Ronaldo came on to the pitch in the 62nd minute.
He couldn't do much to add to his record tally of goals for Portugal, but it was Ricardo Horta who remarkably put the side back in the game. In the closing minutes of the game, with 82 minutes already gone, the striker took advantage of Spain's complacent defense to add his name to the scoresheet.
Joao Cancelo marauded down the right flank and sent it to Horta, who provided the finish needed to snatch a point.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the draw between the two European football juggernauts:
