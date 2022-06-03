Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal come from behind to secure 1-1 draw against Spain in UEFA Nations League

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal drew 1-1 against Spain in their first group stage of the UEFA Nations League, to the dismay of both their fans, with each side intent on picking up all three points. Portugal manager Fernando Santos' decision to keep Ronaldo out of the starting lineup backfired as his side struggled to score.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on after just an hour as the Navigators failed to find a clinical route to the goal. The Manchester United forward's inclusion could only do so much for the side, but they eventually made headway late in the game.

The game started off with a number of fouls on both sides. Scoring chances seemed to evade both teams, but the Spaniards quickly took control of the proceedings, forcing their counterparts on the backfoot. Luis Enrique's men proceeded with vigor, and they were soon rewarded with a goal mid-way through the first half.

It was a lethal counter-attack that gave La Roja the opening goal, as the Portuguese faltered against the speed and strength of the Spaniards. Barcelona youngster Gavi played the ball into Pablo Sarabia, and the Paris Saint-Germain star flicked it to Alvaro Morata, who tapped Spain into the lead.

The game continued to provide plenty of life, especially from Luis Enrique's men, who seemed intent on adding another to their lead. However, they would end up sharing points with Portugal, thanks to sloppy defending in the second half.

The second half sees Portugal equalize against Spain, with Cristiano Ronaldo present on the pitch

Fans were certainly pleased with the inclusion of their key marksman in the second half, as Cristiano Ronaldo came on to the pitch in the 62nd minute.

He couldn't do much to add to his record tally of goals for Portugal, but it was Ricardo Horta who remarkably put the side back in the game. In the closing minutes of the game, with 82 minutes already gone, the striker took advantage of Spain's complacent defense to add his name to the scoresheet.

Joao Cancelo marauded down the right flank and sent it to Horta, who provided the finish needed to snatch a point.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the draw between the two European football juggernauts:

GUBZ @Vho_Gubz 🤣🤣🤣Bruno off then 5 seconds later.. Portugal scores? Not a coincidence 🤣🤣🤣Bruno off then 5 seconds later.. Portugal scores? Not a coincidence

hector @Zeronni_ Ronaldo getting at least 4 goals in the wc Ronaldo getting at least 4 goals in the wc

CitYWB @NzeYWB Alvarez winning in England



Haaland scoring for Norway



Cancelo assisting for Portugal



This is football and it’s all curated at Etihad Alvarez winning in England Haaland scoring for NorwayCancelo assisting for Portugal This is football and it’s all curated at Etihad

Lilian Chan @bestgug Spain 1-1 PORTUGAL



Horta levels to score! He was able to tap the ball into the bottom corner following a fantastic cross from Cancelo.



Sarabia was close to getting Spain's second goal



Spain haven't beaten Portugal at home since 1958. Spain 1-1 PORTUGAL Horta levels to score! He was able to tap the ball into the bottom corner following a fantastic cross from Cancelo.Sarabia was close to getting Spain's second goal Spain haven't beaten Portugal at home since 1958. https://t.co/YZP9rm8bQB

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Portugal 1-1 Spain!



Horta Ronaldo is back! The game is back!Portugal 1-1 Spain!Horta Ronaldo is back! The game is back!Portugal 1-1 Spain!Horta 🔥

Adam @AdMUFC99 Ronaldo changing a game against Spain at 37 is crazy. Ronaldo changing a game against Spain at 37 is crazy.

Mista•Ronaldo👑 @King_Adekola Spain are still in pain about that Hatrick against them.



Lol Spain are still in pain about that Hatrick against them.Lol

Xerx🇦🇱 @FedevaIverdee @TheEuropeanLad Ronaldo drawing vs this spain superteam he’s the goat @TheEuropeanLad Ronaldo drawing vs this spain superteam he’s the goat🐐

SLANDER F.C @f_c_slander I don’t understand such an important UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Portugal but why Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play today. Such a shame on the coach. I don’t understand such an important UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Portugal but why Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play today. Such a shame on the coach.

EL EAGLE MUFC 🇪🇬 @AidanEagle3 Santos is the Diego Simeone of international football. Portugal should have won that game tonight if they would have attacked more. #SpainPortugal Santos is the Diego Simeone of international football. Portugal should have won that game tonight if they would have attacked more. #SpainPortugal

Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1 Good result for the Seleção but the result far better than the performance. Spain dominated most of the 90 minutes and at times Portugal chasing shadows. Portugal's best players were Pepe and... Danilo. Yes, nobody likes him as the CB option but fair's fair, he did well tonight. Good result for the Seleção but the result far better than the performance. Spain dominated most of the 90 minutes and at times Portugal chasing shadows. Portugal's best players were Pepe and... Danilo. Yes, nobody likes him as the CB option but fair's fair, he did well tonight.

Liam @ThatWasMessi this is a script Last 5 matches of Portugal vs Spain have all been a drawthis is a script Last 5 matches of Portugal vs Spain have all been a draw 😭 this is a script

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Ronaldo dropping deep to start the attack for the goal.



Instant impact. Ronaldo dropping deep to start the attack for the goal.Instant impact.

Wee Bey @Jairo_Cule If not how poor these forwards are quater finals is sure for spain this WC If not how poor these forwards are quater finals is sure for spain this WC

The Red Fury ™ @SpainSystem You can always count on a quality display from Sergio Busquets with Spain. You can always count on a quality display from Sergio Busquets with Spain.

AlemanyStan @WatchBarca_ Like Iniesta & Xavi before them, Pedri & Gavi would soon become the center piece of the Spanish national team. Like Iniesta & Xavi before them, Pedri & Gavi would soon become the center piece of the Spanish national team.

Squawka @Squawka



It was won by goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Portugal won just one aerial duel in the first half vs. Spain.It was won by goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Portugal won just one aerial duel in the first half vs. Spain.It was won by goalkeeper Diogo Costa. 😅

𝐕𝔦𝔫 ⚪️ @vinrmfc Portugal have their best squad in a generation and they gave it to Santos.. Portugal have their best squad in a generation and they gave it to Santos..

AngriestCR7Fan @angry_cr Ronaldo what a cameo Ronaldo what a cameo

