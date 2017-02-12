Write an Article

Twitter Explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo guides Real Madrid to retake the #1 position from Barcelona in La Liga

Ronaldo, Isco, and Vazquez set up an important win for Real Madrid as they keep Barcelona at bay

by Anirudh Menon
Tweets 12 Feb 2017, 10:23 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid overcame a tough Osasuna outfit to reclaim the lead of La Liga from old foes Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane’s men won themselves some breathing space with this, and Madridistas couldn’t be happier


Cristiano did silence a lot of critics with his display yesterday 

Zidane has an excellent record, doesn’t he?

Though not everyone is happy

Keylor Navas and Isco were great for the team -

Sadly, Osasuna’s Tano suffered a horrendous injury in the match, it really was horrendous and SK wishes and prays he recovers soon. 

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED


