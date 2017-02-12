Twitter Explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo guides Real Madrid to retake the #1 position from Barcelona in La Liga

Ronaldo, Isco, and Vazquez set up an important win for Real Madrid as they keep Barcelona at bay

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 12 Feb 2017, 10:23 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid overcame a tough Osasuna outfit to reclaim the lead of La Liga from old foes Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane’s men won themselves some breathing space with this, and Madridistas couldn’t be happier

Real Madrid and Barcelona both won to keep up the pressure at the top. #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/mk7txkuacg — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 11, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in 10 games against Osasuna... #OsasunaRealMadrid live https://t.co/Ny9CaLjIKT pic.twitter.com/FsmRmr63PE — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 11, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Europe to win his team 20 points in all competitions this season. pic.twitter.com/WgpvPG8BR3 — Zeus (@KeylorinhoZ) February 11, 2017



Cristiano did silence a lot of critics with his display yesterday

"Cristiano is not a team player"

"Cristiano can't dribble"

"Cristiano doesn't create chances"



Are you sure mate ? pic.twitter.com/xGYfIupu3y — (@RMadridFever) February 11, 2017

Cristiano ronaldo has scored 8 out of 10 of our away goals but fat @Fenomenista thinks he is finished pic.twitter.com/5SWkeemp9K — calma calma (@DeadlyDuo_) February 12, 2017

Zidane has an excellent record, doesn’t he?

40 - Zinédine Zidane (40 matches) is the fastest Real Madrid coach in all history of La Liga to reach 100 points. Nimble. (via MisterChip) — OptaRMadrid (@OptaRMadrid) February 11, 2017

Though not everyone is happy

Zinedine Zidane has set a lineup with 5 defenders against Osasuna who are 20th in the table. What a manager — Rk (@RahatRMCF) February 11, 2017

Keylor Navas and Isco were great for the team -

Keylor & Isco probably the best players tonight. Keylor managed a few saves to keep us in the game. Isco covering the entire pitch. — Ali (@RM_Insider) February 11, 2017

Man of the match for me was Keylor. Huge saves he made today. Isco was better in the 2nd. Ronaldo had a decent game — Madridista Haven (@MadridistaHaven) February 11, 2017

Sadly, Osasuna’s Tano suffered a horrendous injury in the match, it really was horrendous and SK wishes and prays he recovers soon.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED