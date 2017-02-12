Twitter Explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo guides Real Madrid to retake the #1 position from Barcelona in La Liga
Ronaldo, Isco, and Vazquez set up an important win for Real Madrid as they keep Barcelona at bay
Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid overcame a tough Osasuna outfit to reclaim the lead of La Liga from old foes Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane’s men won themselves some breathing space with this, and Madridistas couldn’t be happier
Cristiano did silence a lot of critics with his display yesterday
Zidane has an excellent record, doesn’t he?
Though not everyone is happy
Keylor Navas and Isco were great for the team -
Sadly, Osasuna’s Tano suffered a horrendous injury in the match, it really was horrendous and SK wishes and prays he recovers soon.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED