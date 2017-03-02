Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Real Madrid against dominant Las Palmas

Ronaldo does what Ronaldo does as Madrid eke out a point against a dominant Las Palmas side

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 02 Mar 2017, 04:29 IST

Ronaldo kisses the ball en-route to saving Madrid’s blushes

Las Palmas completely outplayed Real Madrid (even when they were at 11 v 11) and deserved the win, but a couple of iffy refereeing decisions for both sides and 6 superb goals later, this match could only have ended one way. 3-3 just about reflected how gloriously entertaining the match was.

Even though not at their best, Madrid still broke a record today

45 - Real Madrid have scored in their last 45 games in all competitions, the best run of a La Liga side ever. Inmaculate. pic.twitter.com/XYiRhKmOYm — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a horrendous game, and yet scored two. Because, well, Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has so many plays like this that they stopped receiving hype. If Messi did this he'd be a meme for a month. pic.twitter.com/lkJtFDsjbJ — Juan (@Fraudiesta) March 1, 2017

25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored +25 goals in each of his eight seasons for Real Madrid (all competitions). Infallible. pic.twitter.com/XXGXWJfQ9Q — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

FT: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas



Madrid were trailing 3-1 but Ronaldo came to the rescue. pic.twitter.com/Eu5G0notLH — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 1, 2017

When Ronaldo retires, I'm also retiring guys I can't do this @realmadriden — Boitu_ (@Boitu__) March 1, 2017

Ronaldo is the greatest performer I've ever seen in my life. No way around it you're missing out if you don't like him. — Footballogy (@thefootballogy) March 1, 2017

Cristiano should be furious right now and give a lesson to Bale, Ramos, Navas, BENZEMA, and even Zidane ffs. — Joey (@asensioholic) March 1, 2017

Ronaldo just gave us a lifeline. If I see a Madrid fan hating on him I'll track your IP and higher a hitman. — Zeus (@KeylorinhoZ) March 1, 2017

No Cristiano Ronaldo hate will ever be tolerated again. He is the greatest player that has ever worn a Madrid shirt. — Joey (@asensioholic) March 1, 2017

WOW RONALDO DOES YOUR BACK HURT FROM CARRYING 10 FUCKING MEN PLUS THE COACH GODDAMN — Ronaldo C.F. (@kroosly) March 1, 2017

Real Madrid could be losing 12-0 with 7 players from their U9's and Ramos or Ronaldo would still score a 90th minute goal to make it 12-12. — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) March 1, 2017

Gareth Bale was a bit of a silly li’l boy with his rash challenge(s) on Viera that prompted the ref to show him two yellows in two seconds

1 - Gareth Bale has been sent off for the first time for Real Madrid (all competitions). Red. pic.twitter.com/klQP1CFDrf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Gareth Bale sent off for Real Madrid. On Saint David's Day as well. He's ruined it for everyone. I hope you're happy Gareth. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

Ramos’ handball was HARSH!

4 - Sergio Ramos has conceded more penalties than any other La Liga player in La Liga this season (all competitions). Hand. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Everytime I see Ramos' penalty I feel like I want to smash my tv with a fucking brick. It's pissing me off more & more everytime I see it. — Ali (@RM_Insider) March 1, 2017

Las Palmas, though, were amazing

51 - Jonathan Viera attempted 51 passes in the first half, at least 10 more than any Real Madrid player (Sergio Ramos, 41). Creative. pic.twitter.com/YsR5gBQEoF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

3 - Real Madrid have conceded three goals in a game at Santiago Bernabeu for the first time under Zinedine Zidane (all competitions). Bomb. pic.twitter.com/3oHSG9Hw0C — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Keylor Navas was so good in 2016, what happpened to him this year?

4 - Keylor Navas has made more errors leading to goals than any other La Liga player this season (all competitions). Strange. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

The refereeing, though, was really iffy

Three disallowed goals for Real Madrid, as they lose 3-1



Offside hat-trick for Morata pic.twitter.com/6FdByzpivu — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 1, 2017

To be fair, he got only one... and he conceded an equally bad one

Zidane appears to be losing a lot of fans here

This squad would have done so much better If Zidane had better tactics, sadly — Yassine (@TeamKroos) March 1, 2017

Zidane is managing Real Madrid in 2017 cuz he scored a volley in 2002. — Fenomenista (@Fenomenista) March 1, 2017

Zidane has like a secret button inside his bald head that automatically activates in the last 15 minutes for more Pashun. — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) March 1, 2017

Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are frauds.



This season has shown that many times. — Man United View (@ManUnited_view) March 1, 2017

Barcelona, though, were the happiest of all

Culés after Madrid dropped points tonight pic.twitter.com/qjqtI6FS64 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 1, 2017