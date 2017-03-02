Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Real Madrid against dominant Las Palmas
Ronaldo does what Ronaldo does as Madrid eke out a point against a dominant Las Palmas side
Las Palmas completely outplayed Real Madrid (even when they were at 11 v 11) and deserved the win, but a couple of iffy refereeing decisions for both sides and 6 superb goals later, this match could only have ended one way. 3-3 just about reflected how gloriously entertaining the match was.
Even though not at their best, Madrid still broke a record today
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a horrendous game, and yet scored two. Because, well, Ronaldo.
Gareth Bale was a bit of a silly li’l boy with his rash challenge(s) on Viera that prompted the ref to show him two yellows in two seconds
Ramos’ handball was HARSH!
Las Palmas, though, were amazing
Keylor Navas was so good in 2016, what happpened to him this year?
The refereeing, though, was really iffy
To be fair, he got only one... and he conceded an equally bad one
Zidane appears to be losing a lot of fans here
Barcelona, though, were the happiest of all