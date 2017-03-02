Write an Article

Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Real Madrid against dominant Las Palmas

Ronaldo does what Ronaldo does as Madrid eke out a point against a dominant Las Palmas side

by Anirudh Menon
Tweets 02 Mar 2017, 04:29 IST
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF kisses the ball before shooting a penalty shot during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Ronaldo kisses the ball en-route to saving Madrid’s blushes

Las Palmas completely outplayed Real Madrid (even when they were at 11 v 11) and deserved the win, but a couple of iffy refereeing decisions for both sides and 6 superb goals later, this match could only have ended one way. 3-3 just about reflected how gloriously entertaining the match was. 

Even though not at their best, Madrid still broke a record today

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a horrendous game, and yet scored two. Because, well, Ronaldo.



hire*... 


Gareth Bale was a bit of a silly li’l boy with his rash challenge(s) on Viera that prompted the ref to show him two yellows in two seconds

Ramos’ handball was HARSH!

 Las Palmas, though, were amazing


Keylor Navas was so good in 2016, what happpened to him this year?

The refereeing, though, was really iffy

To be fair, he got only one... and he conceded an equally bad one

Zidane appears to be losing a lot of fans here

Barcelona, though, were the happiest of all


