Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Portugal beat Hungary 3-0

For the majority of the game, it looked like Portugal were going to get shut out by Hungary. But Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't having it.
Raphael Guerreiro's deflected strike and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal from the spot would have been sufficient to help Portugal cop an important win in Group F. He added one more goal in the 92nd minute to put the icing on the cake at the end of a hard-fought match.
Hungary put on a resilient show against a star-studded Portuguese lineup. They went deeper and deeper into their half as the game progressed but did threaten to turn Portugal's frustrating evening into a nightmarish one on a couple of occasions.
Portugal held on to the ball for the majority of the game but in all fairness, Hungary were only happy to let them have it. Diogo Jota had a wonderful chance in the 41st minute as he latched on to a cut-back but his shot was well saed by Gulasci.
Cristiano Ronaldo squandered the best chance of the game in the final touches of the first half. Ronaldo had the chance to bury the ball in the back of the net from just four yards out but he skied his shot. The legendary Portuguese star had his head in his hands as he couldn't fathom how he managed to make a meal of that.
Portugal started the second half on an energetic note and Pepe came close with a header. But Gulasci sprung himself and clawed it away for a corner. Subsequently, Bruno Fernandes came close with a long-range strike in the 68th minute but Hungary's goalkeeper was once again upto it.
Extraordinary scenes erupted as Hungary substitute Szabolcs Schön beat Rui Patricio at the near post in the 80th minute of the game. He wheeled away in celebration too but Hungary's joy was cut short as Schon was flagged offside.
Portugal finally got the goal they were looking for in the 84th minute. Raphael Guerreiro's shot was deflected off Willi Oran into goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo showed up big time for Portugal in the last ten minutes
Rafa Silva won a penalty just a couple of minutes later and Orban was the villain again as he bundled the Portuguese attacker to the ground. Cristiano Ronaldo lined up to take the kick and this time, he made sure the ball found the back of the net. He added one more to his bag in the dying embers of the game, beating Gulasci and poking the ball home.
It was heartbreak for Hungary and their fans as they let go of a wonderful opportunity to pull off an upset in the final 10 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record and became the leading goalscorer in Euro finals with 11 goals.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Portugal's 2-0 win over Hungary.
