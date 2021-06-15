Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helps Portugal beat Hungary 3-0

For the majority of the game, it looked like Portugal were going to get shut out by Hungary. But Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't having it.

Raphael Guerreiro's deflected strike and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal from the spot would have been sufficient to help Portugal cop an important win in Group F. He added one more goal in the 92nd minute to put the icing on the cake at the end of a hard-fought match.

Hungary put on a resilient show against a star-studded Portuguese lineup. They went deeper and deeper into their half as the game progressed but did threaten to turn Portugal's frustrating evening into a nightmarish one on a couple of occasions.

Portugal held on to the ball for the majority of the game but in all fairness, Hungary were only happy to let them have it. Diogo Jota had a wonderful chance in the 41st minute as he latched on to a cut-back but his shot was well saed by Gulasci.

Cristiano Ronaldo squandered the best chance of the game in the final touches of the first half. Ronaldo had the chance to bury the ball in the back of the net from just four yards out but he skied his shot. The legendary Portuguese star had his head in his hands as he couldn't fathom how he managed to make a meal of that.

Portugal started the second half on an energetic note and Pepe came close with a header. But Gulasci sprung himself and clawed it away for a corner. Subsequently, Bruno Fernandes came close with a long-range strike in the 68th minute but Hungary's goalkeeper was once again upto it.

Extraordinary scenes erupted as Hungary substitute Szabolcs Schön beat Rui Patricio at the near post in the 80th minute of the game. He wheeled away in celebration too but Hungary's joy was cut short as Schon was flagged offside.

Portugal finally got the goal they were looking for in the 84th minute. Raphael Guerreiro's shot was deflected off Willi Oran into goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed up big time for Portugal in the last ten minutes

Rafa Silva won a penalty just a couple of minutes later and Orban was the villain again as he bundled the Portuguese attacker to the ground. Cristiano Ronaldo lined up to take the kick and this time, he made sure the ball found the back of the net. He added one more to his bag in the dying embers of the game, beating Gulasci and poking the ball home.

It was heartbreak for Hungary and their fans as they let go of a wonderful opportunity to pull off an upset in the final 10 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record and became the leading goalscorer in Euro finals with 11 goals.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Portugal's 2-0 win over Hungary.

How it started:

After 30 minutes, no outfield player had fewer touches of the ball for Portugal than Cristiano Ronaldo



Feed the 🐐#EURO2020 #POR pic.twitter.com/OYXsx7Ggt2 — Goal (@goal) June 15, 2021

How it ended:

84’: Raphael Guerreiro

87’: Cristiano Ronaldo

90+2’: Cristiano Ronaldo#POR turned up late 🌟 pic.twitter.com/imvrKjUnbU — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 15, 2021

✅ 2004 EUROs

✅ 2006 World Cup

✅ 2008 EUROs

✅ 2010 World Cup

✅ 2012 EUROs

✅ 2014 World Cup

✅ 2016 EUROs

✅ 2017 Confederations Cup

✅ 2018 World Cup

✅ 2019 Nations League

✅ 2020 EUROs



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in every single tournament he's played for Portugal. #POR pic.twitter.com/RfAkyb4k4l — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in men’s European Championship history to score 10 goals in the competition.



CR7 writes another chapter in the history books. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/zud3L8GMsG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2021

GOLAÇO DO MAIOR ARTILHEIRO DA HISTÓRIA DO FUTEBOL!



SIMPLESMENTE CRISTIANO RONALDO!pic.twitter.com/7bYE58SqAV — Cristiano Ronaldo Brasil 🇵🇹 (@CR7Brasil) June 15, 2021

Top scorers in Euros history:



🥇 Cristiano Ronaldo [11]

🥈 Michel Platini [9]

🥉 Alan Shearer [8]



The late show. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ES2Dbth3ag — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 15, 2021

Sensational football from Portugal and the ridiculous @Cristiano finishes with his customary brilliance. Make that 11 goals in the Euros. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo seeing the slander during half-time. pic.twitter.com/Gkqvjv5lLC — TC. (@totalcristiano) June 15, 2021

Things that are certain in life:



- Death

- Taxes

- Cristiano Ronaldo shutting up his haters — 𝙰𝔩𝔩𝔲. (@GreatWhiteNueve) June 15, 2021

11 – After his second goal against Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored as many goals at the European Championship as Hungary (11). Hunger. #POR #EURO2020 #HUNPOR pic.twitter.com/vZiwNojJLr — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo scoring 2 goals after Portugal already had the lead pic.twitter.com/95auK3VXti — mx (@MessiMX10i) June 15, 2021

3 points

+3 GD



70% Portugal mostly qualified to the next round#POR — Angry Rantman (@angry_rantman) June 15, 2021

Clean sheet for Patricio (just about), decent performance from Semedo, couple of mins late on for Moutinho. Portugal left it late but a 3-0 win over Hungary gets them up and running. Thought Rafa Silva and Renato Sanches were great off the bench. Germany next on Saturday. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) June 15, 2021

Better late than never, Portugal score three goals in the last 10 minutes and take all 3 points #Euro2020 💥 pic.twitter.com/Km8tK1IWqM — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 15, 2021

That’s cruel on Hungary. Portugal so poor for so long and end up winning 3-0 🤷🏻‍♂️ — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 15, 2021

I’m seeing Barca fans distraught over Ronaldo scoring? Wasn’t aware that Barca/Portugal was such an intense rivalry. That’s the only explanation, otherwise it seems a bit obsessive to be upset. — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) June 15, 2021

