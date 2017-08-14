Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores before getting sent off in a frantic El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a screamer before getting sent off only a minute later in the first El Clasico of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo mimics Lionel Messi's celebration from earlier this year

The Supercopa de Espana clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid was the perfect curtain-raiser for the Spanish footballing season that anyone could have hoped for. After a slow start in the first half, the game sprang to life in the second half, with tackles flying in, screamers being scored and cards being handed out for fun.

It all started with Gerard Pique - who is not having the best time of his life - as he diverted a fizzing cross from Marcelo past his own goalkeeper to open the scoring for his sworn enemies. But it was only the beginning as soon after Luis Suarez won his side a penalty after going down inside the box under minimal contact from Keylor Navas. Lionel Messi stepped up promptly and placed the ball into the bottom left corner to pull his side on level terms.

The game reached its crescendo in the next 5 minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo first scored an absolute screamer to put Zinedine Zidane's side ahead, before mimicking Lionel Messi's iconic 'shirt' celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the year. The Portuguese went into the book for taking off his shirt and was sent off less than a minute later after going down inside the box under pressure from Samuel Umtiti, an act deemed by the referee to be a Dive.

Just as Barcelona looked to be set to capitalize on their numerical advantage, Marco Asensio stepped up and scored one of the goals of the season as he beat Ter Stegen with a pinpoint shot into the German's near post from the edge of the box.

Ernesto Valverde's men will now have to overturn this deficit in the second leg, in 3 days time, if they are to start the season on a high.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back after another frantic El Clasico and here are the best tweets:

The most talked about celebration in the world right now...

Sorry Cristiano, Messi did it much, much better ???? https://t.co/G41Zi3hGDH pic.twitter.com/vy01tlvdw3 — Aaron Flanagan (@aaronflan) August 13, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo copying Messi pic.twitter.com/ZKD1ujW3Rw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 13, 2017

SAVAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo recreates Lionel Messi's shirt celebration. ???? pic.twitter.com/RZsNrkb0cN — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo fans call us obsessed but in fact their idol is most obsessed with Messi. Hypocrites.. pic.twitter.com/q6kHxkB8v9 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) August 13, 2017

The different sides of the story...

Ronaldo's worst nightmare is Messi. He will always have Leo on his mind. Even his son is a Messi fan. Copycat. pic.twitter.com/suvwhv2hP3 — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) August 13, 2017

Lionel Messi disrespected Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo replied at the Nou Camp. No obsession here, just revenge. — Steve Dede (@DizSteve) August 13, 2017

3 things that are certain in life:



1. Death.

2. Taxes.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo silencing the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/odqmfc68mX — MuhammadFahad. (@TheCristianoGuy) August 13, 2017

Original / Made in China pic.twitter.com/j5JI8T6KeL — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) August 13, 2017

That shirt hanging celebration Messi did at the Bernabeu really pained Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/bLdHQqn9DG — Mootaz (@MHChehade) August 13, 2017

Ronaldo "I took off my shirt to celebrate like Messi but I got Red carded. UEFA will be hearing about this." pic.twitter.com/ldqo1HOTTT — ???? (@BaguetteFC) August 13, 2017

Here's how it started...

Marcelo telling Ronaldo to do the celebration ????????????pic.twitter.com/SIYL8EXGVz — Lukita (@ModricEsque) August 13, 2017

A tale of two dives...

✅ Luis Suarez dive = Barcelona awarded a penalty. ????



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo fouled = Cristiano Ronaldo sent off. ???? pic.twitter.com/uBMUX5kq2q — SPORF (@Sporf) August 13, 2017

You got a reputation for yourself now...Everybody knows and I feel left out. #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/ITfodgx9Fs — Chef (@champ_ian) August 13, 2017

Suarez dives: Gets a penalty



Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled in the box: Gets a Red card



UEFALona for you. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 13, 2017

Ha. Ronaldo sent off for diving when he didn’t dive, shortly after Luis Suarez won a penalty with an actual dive. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 13, 2017

BREAKING: Live replay of Luis Suarez's dive. ???? pic.twitter.com/fpvH4XJfXu — SPORF (@Sporf) August 13, 2017

58' Ronaldo comes on



80' Ronaldo scores beauty



81' Ronaldo booked for taking his shirt off



82' Ronaldo dives, shown 2nd yellow



UNREAL pic.twitter.com/reYYkTccMl — Coral (@Coral) August 13, 2017

But what if Messi decides to do it in the second leg?

You don't see Messi coming out and doing "Calma Calma" or "SIIIII" you utter embarrassment @Cristiano — NAZ (@FCNazalona) August 13, 2017

The truth...

Take out Messi. Barca will not win a game. Take out Ronaldo Real Madrid will still win all games. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) August 13, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, you absolute legend!

Ronaldo came on, spun se queda, scored a banger, flexed on 100k people, got sent off and pushed the ref.



He runs football. — Zeus (@KeylorinhoZZ) August 13, 2017

I love how Ronaldo just came in, scored a banger of a winner then leaves.



King. — WH (@Wilshoholic) August 13, 2017

Goals at Camp Nou in #ElClasico:



Ronaldo - 11

Messi - 10



???? pic.twitter.com/LhoKTZlf9l — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 13, 2017

Marco Asensio, you gem!

Marco Asensio has scored on his @RealMadrid debut in:



✅ UCL

✅ UEFA Super Cup

✅ Copa del Rey

✅ Supercopa

✅ La Liga



Wow. ????????????????



(???? @Squawka) pic.twitter.com/KlmN26Cpfd — SPORF (@Sporf) August 13, 2017

Asensio

Scored full RM debut

Scored league debut

Scored Champions League debut

Scored Copa Del Rey debut

Now scored Spanish Super Cup debut — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 13, 2017

Worthy of winning any trophy. What a goal. #ElClásico — Chef (@champ_ian) August 13, 2017

Shocking refereeing decisions won't stop Real Madrid. Brilliant to see Marco Asensio picking up where he left off. Madrid are ruthless. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 13, 2017

Barcelona are doomed...

Dani Alves, Marco Verratti and Neymar all in same side for PSG at Guingamp. How Barça would have liked those three for #ElClásico tonight... — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 13, 2017

- Neymar sold to PSG

- Liverpool refuse to sell Coutinho

- Dortmund refuse to sell Dembele

- Piqué own goal v Madrid



The Barcelona board... pic.twitter.com/2cRiMFXBqa — Football Gone Viral (@Footygoneviral) August 13, 2017

They miss Neymar???? Just asking lol — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 13, 2017

What actually happened...

I don't think that's a penalty but it's not a dive either. — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) August 13, 2017

Barcelona fans will be hoping, Él no se queda