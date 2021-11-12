Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo wins hearts following heartwarming incident despite Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo yet again stole the limelight in Portugal's uneventful 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
Despite the game ending in a goalless draw, there were various moments which kept viewers on the edge. The game saw two pitch invaders trying to get close to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United forward showed his humble side by giving his shirt away to a young girl at the end of the game.
The game also saw former Real Madrid defender Pepe get sent off after elbowing an Irish player for a second bookable offense.
Despite being an underwhelming game, there were many incidents which kept football fans hooked on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets after Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland:
Portugal and Ireland played out a 0-0 draw. The game was closely fought as Portugal edged out Ireland 51-49% in possession. Cristiano Ronaldo himself failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings, unlike the last time he faced Ireland.
Earlier this year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over the Irish side.
The draw meant that both Portugal and Serbia are now level on 17 points with both sides due to face each other in two days time. The winner will secure automatic qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo has had an amazing qualifying campaign at an individual level. The 36-year-old forward is Portugal's leading goalscorer in the campaign, having netted 6 goals so far.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup would be Cristiano Ronaldo's last opportunity to win the World Cup with Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo has made start to his second stint at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United earlier this summer and has made an instant impact on the club. As things stand, the 36-year-old forward has scored nine goals in twelve games across all competitions.
Cristiano Ronaldo has shone in the Champions League. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has scored five goals in the tournament, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo also scored twice against the same Italian opponent in Manchester United's 2-2 draw.
Cristiano Ronaldo's good form has been vital for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping hold of his job as manager of Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward put in a man-of-the-match performance in United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The win was significant for the Red Devils as they had gone on a run of four games without a win.
