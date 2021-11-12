Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo wins hearts following heartwarming incident despite Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo yet again stole the limelight in Portugal's uneventful 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite the game ending in a goalless draw, there were various moments which kept viewers on the edge. The game saw two pitch invaders trying to get close to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United forward showed his humble side by giving his shirt away to a young girl at the end of the game.

The game also saw former Real Madrid defender Pepe get sent off after elbowing an Irish player for a second bookable offense.

Despite being an underwhelming game, there were many incidents which kept football fans hooked on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets after Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland:

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ Cristiano Ronaldo greeted the pitch invader with a SIIUUU Cristiano Ronaldo greeted the pitch invader with a SIIUUU https://t.co/VwDBHo50H8

Richie @Richiee1985 @utdreport She’s a player for a youth team in ireland and a ball girl for the ireland matches. @utdreport She’s a player for a youth team in ireland and a ball girl for the ireland matches.

KyIie. ❆ @kylieezys The results weren’t what we wished it was but I’m so proud of your class act of giving your shirt to a young female pitch invader.



You’re the best, always for me 🥰 The results weren’t what we wished it was but I’m so proud of your class act of giving your shirt to a young female pitch invader. You’re the best, always for me 🥰 https://t.co/thT4ujQudv

NUNGUA BURNA ( UTD RONALDO ) @viewsdey

Man has most official goals in history but is always humble..my GOAT 🐐 @ESPNFC The way Ronaldo treats his fans needs to be talked aboutMan has most official goals in history but is always humble..my GOAT 🐐 @ESPNFC The way Ronaldo treats his fans needs to be talked about Man has most official goals in history but is always humble..my GOAT 🐐

0bserver👀 @Elliotkobby @brfootball This Ronaldo guy is one of the smartest guys I ve ever known...he must do anything possible to steal headlines no matter the move😂 @brfootball This Ronaldo guy is one of the smartest guys I ve ever known...he must do anything possible to steal headlines no matter the move😂

Queenbee 30 BG @Cole1459699007 @brfootball Thank you Ronaldo for making her dream come true... What a night for her @brfootball Thank you Ronaldo for making her dream come true... What a night for her

Zazi @Zazi_Utd That kid(pitch invader) was the best moment of the match, he got Ronaldo's T-Shirt too 😍 That kid(pitch invader) was the best moment of the match, he got Ronaldo's T-Shirt too 😍

Vvvvvvvv @Peace_nkosim What Ronaldo did to bazunu is painful 😢😂💔refusing with his shirt only to give it to a pitch invader What Ronaldo did to bazunu is painful 😢😂💔refusing with his shirt only to give it to a pitch invader

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo fails to score in back-to-back games for club and country for the first time this season.



Back to earth 🌍 🐐 Ronaldo fails to score in back-to-back games for club and country for the first time this season.Back to earth 🌍 🐐 https://t.co/gitYF3hNEH

Troll Football @TrollFootball After that derby humiliation at Old Trafford, Ronaldo made sure none of the Man City players plays for Portugal tonight. After that derby humiliation at Old Trafford, Ronaldo made sure none of the Man City players plays for Portugal tonight. https://t.co/GUSNTN5qAV

pep was deadarse bald before 40 @rxlfpacked My snap stories are killing me cause half the people went to the game and supported Ireland while the other half went to video Ronaldo😭😭 My snap stories are killing me cause half the people went to the game and supported Ireland while the other half went to video Ronaldo😭😭

CAPTAIN REX🍩 @joshleland Just pepe things 🤣 Just pepe things 🤣

ΛП  @lognostwin @brfootball Ireland gave it their all today. Good effort from them 👏 @brfootball Ireland gave it their all today. Good effort from them 👏

Portugal and Ireland played out a 0-0 draw. The game was closely fought as Portugal edged out Ireland 51-49% in possession. Cristiano Ronaldo himself failed to make a positive impact on the proceedings, unlike the last time he faced Ireland.

Earlier this year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over the Irish side.

The draw meant that both Portugal and Serbia are now level on 17 points with both sides due to face each other in two days time. The winner will secure automatic qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an amazing qualifying campaign at an individual level. The 36-year-old forward is Portugal's leading goalscorer in the campaign, having netted 6 goals so far.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup would be Cristiano Ronaldo's last opportunity to win the World Cup with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made start to his second stint at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United earlier this summer and has made an instant impact on the club. As things stand, the 36-year-old forward has scored nine goals in twelve games across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shone in the Champions League. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has scored five goals in the tournament, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo also scored twice against the same Italian opponent in Manchester United's 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo's good form has been vital for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping hold of his job as manager of Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward put in a man-of-the-match performance in United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The win was significant for the Red Devils as they had gone on a run of four games without a win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



But he might've become a little more popular in Ireland...



talksport.com/football/98054… It wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo's night ❌But he might've become a little more popular in Ireland... It wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo's night ❌But he might've become a little more popular in Ireland... talksport.com/football/98054…

Edited by Diptanil Roy