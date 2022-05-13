Twitter explodes as Kane and Son help Tottenham sink Arsenal after Rob Holding gets sent off in north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur secured a crucial and impressive 3-0 win over arch-rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday in the Premier League. Antonio Conte's men were head and shoulders above the visitors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they blew the race for Champions League qualification wide open.

The derby got off to a feisty start as both Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min were involved in tussles with Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding, respectively, early on.

Although the visitors were quick to get off the blocks, Tottenham slowly grew in confidence. Spurs were handed a huge opportunity in the 22nd minute when the referee awarded them a penalty. Cedric was adjudged to have nudged Son from behind after Kulusevski whipped a cross towards the far post.

The Arsenal full-back and his teammates pleaded his innocence, but referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot. Harry Kane stepped up to bury the penalty with ease, sending Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way.

Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta in the 33rd minute as Holding picked up his second yellow card after catching Son with his elbow. The defender received marching orders and left his teammates with a mountain to climb.

Tottenham make best use of numerical advantage to pick Arsenal apart

It took Spurs just four minutes from the sending off to double their advantage. Rodrigo Bentancur flicked a corner towards the far post and Kane escaped the attention of Eddie Nketiah to guide the ball into the bottom corner with his head. It was his 13th Premier League goal against Arsenal, the most against the Gunners by any player.

Shortly after the half-time interval, Son extended Spurs' lead to put the result beyond any doubt. The South Korean fired his shot into the far corner after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box following a tackle on Kane in the 47th minute. The home crowd were sent into raptures as Tottenham celebrated.

Spurs threatened to add more goals with strikes from Emerson Royal and Kane, but were denied by Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal. Son also blazed an attempt from close-range over the bar, much to his own disappointment.

Arsenal showed little fight for the majority of the game and deservedly walked away with no points. Despite the loss, the Gunners still occupy fourth-place, the final berth for Champions League qualification next season. However, Tottenham have moved to just within a point of Arsenal after their win.

In the wake of what proved to be a hugely-significant result in terms of finishing inside the Champions League spots, fans on Twitter were quick to react. Here are some of the best tweets about the north London derby:

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Rob Holding is the most embarrassing player i’ve ever seen, got a new hairline and thinks he’s Van Dijk Rob Holding is the most embarrassing player i’ve ever seen, got a new hairline and thinks he’s Van Dijk

Chy🇯🇲 @chyycarter Arteta game plan was perfect let down by stupidity. Arteta game plan was perfect let down by stupidity.

StITcH @ElStITcHMunGo Rob Holding playing like prime Senderos 🫠 #TOTARS Rob Holding playing like prime Senderos 🫠 #TOTARS

Magz @magtireh_

#TOTARS Holding when he has to play 90 minutes: Holding when he has to play 90 minutes:#TOTARS https://t.co/aPcPvWWgt7

Footymemes.21 @footymemes21

#TOTARS Rob Holding for Arsenal today against Spurs Rob Holding for Arsenal today against Spurs#TOTARS https://t.co/tEieM7KGjh

NathanAClark @NathanAClark Rob Holding, Rob Elbowing, Rob Walking. Rob Holding, Rob Elbowing, Rob Walking.

Renato @rehnato Kane penalty goal and Arsenal red card. You could have put your life savings on this happening. So typical Kane penalty goal and Arsenal red card. You could have put your life savings on this happening. So typical

Curtis Shaw @curtisshaw9 This is what happens when average squad players get overhyped.... elneny, xhaka, nketiah, holding....none of them are good enough This is what happens when average squad players get overhyped.... elneny, xhaka, nketiah, holding....none of them are good enough

noe🧐 @not_eonnn Arteta’s plan to deal with Son Arteta’s plan to deal with Son https://t.co/5YYAu7nVdS

Cal @CaIIumlfc10 Conte has absolutely schooled Arteta Conte has absolutely schooled Arteta

COYS.com @COYS_com



West Ham

Newcastle

Aston Villa

Brighton

Brentford

Leicester

Liverpool

Arsenal



Sonsational Son Heung-min's last 8 Premier League games:West HamNewcastleAston VillaBrightonBrentfordLeicesterLiverpoolArsenalSonsational Son Heung-min's last 8 Premier League games: ⚽⚽ West Ham⚽🎯 Newcastle⚽⚽⚽ Aston Villa➖ Brighton➖ Brentford⚽🎯 Leicester⚽ Liverpool⚽ Arsenal Sonsational 👏 https://t.co/UutgcC7Omu

whysmandoingthis @ogotpacked Saka gifting possession vs Pepe gifting possession Saka gifting possession vs Pepe gifting possession https://t.co/ExTJVC3nRB

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst This is an overdue comeuppance for Arsenal for the postponement of the game in January. Could hardly be any sweeter for Spurs so far. #TOTARS This is an overdue comeuppance for Arsenal for the postponement of the game in January. Could hardly be any sweeter for Spurs so far. #TOTARS

Squawka @Squawka Aaron Ramsdale has conceded more goals (14) than he has made saves (12) in the Premier League since the start of April. Aaron Ramsdale has conceded more goals (14) than he has made saves (12) in the Premier League since the start of April. 😲

Squawka @Squawka



Only one goal behind Mohamed Salah. Son Heung-min has now scored 21 Premier League goals this season and not a single one has been from a penalty.Only one goal behind Mohamed Salah. Son Heung-min has now scored 21 Premier League goals this season and not a single one has been from a penalty.Only one goal behind Mohamed Salah. 👀 https://t.co/8HfehAXqNt

Matt Le Tissier🌸 @mattletiss7 The remaining fixtures definitely favour Spurs, interesting 10 days ahead The remaining fixtures definitely favour Spurs, interesting 10 days ahead

Harry @ArryLavsTheYids You know you’re shite when Lucas Moura gets subbed on You know you’re shite when Lucas Moura gets subbed on

Edited by Nived Zenith