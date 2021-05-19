Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema earns France recall for UEFA Euro 2020

In what is an astonishing turn of events, Karim Benzema will feature in the UEFA Euro 2020 after being recalled to the France squad by coach Didier Deschamps. The striker last represented Les Bleus in October 2015 during a 4-0 rout of Armenia, a game in which he scored twice and set up another goal.

Benzema was unceremoniously exiled from the national team set up after a scandal involving his compatriot Mathieu Valbuena.

The 33-year-old allegedly pressured Valbuena into accepting the demands of a few blackmailers who claimed to possess a sensitive video of the midfielder. The investigators in charge of the case were under the impression that Benzema was approached by his childhood friend to talk Valbuena into accepting the blackmailers' demands.

However, as the reigning world champions look to win their first European championship since 2000, Deschamps has opted to bury the hatchet with Benzema and bring him into the fore for Euro 2020.

Speaking on Benzema's inclusion, Deschamps commented;

"We met, we spoke at length, I then thought very hard and came to make this decision."

The France boss added;

"I needed this chat, he needed this chat. I don't want to make this a specific case. As national team boss, I have always look beyond my personal case. My responsibility is important, but it is bigger than me."

When asked about the role Benzema could be expected to play during Euro 2020, Deschamps remarked;

"Benzema isn’t coming to stay on the bench. I am not worried about Benzema getting along with his teammates in such a short time. With quality, intelligence and talent, you can go far."

The Real Madrid star has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 29 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos and setting up a further eight.

Benzema could lead France's attack at Euro 2020

Deportivo Alavés v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

There have been multiple reports on Tuesday claiming that Benzema is set to start for France at Euro 2020, with Oliver Giroud the likeliest player to drop out of the XI. He is set to wear the number 19 for the side and could partner well-documented Los Blancos transfer target Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Deschamps' comments about Benzema 'not coming to stay on the bench' have fuelled these reports even further as the Real Madrid star could start for Les Bleus.

Benzema joins fellow Real Madrid star Raphael Varane for France, with Ferland Mendy having missed out on a Euro 2020 call-up due to injury.

Apart from his compatriots, the 33-year-old will also come up against a few current and former teammates of his at Euro 2020, including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo, among other noteworthy names.

