Twitter explodes as leaked audio of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez emerges

A leaked audio recording from way back in 2006 has been doing the rounds today and it does not look good for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. He has had quite a few demeaning things to say about Los Blancos legends Raul and Iker Casillas.

Perez does not seem to have been impressed by either Raul or Casillas, both of whom were critical to Real Madrid's success in the early 21st century. He clearly thinks, or used to think, that they're unworthy of the fame and adulation that they receive from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

In comments published by El Confidencial (as relayed by Marca), Perez says:

"Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He's not and never has been. He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much.

He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas. The players are very selfish, you can't count on them for anything. If you do, you've made a mistake and they'll let you down, it's ridiculous.

He then admits that he is not a fan of these players.

"I have an awful view of the players."

The comments were reportedly made by Florentino Perez after he stood down as president in 2006. He blamed Raul for arriving at that decision.

Iker Casillas is currently the assistant general director of the club's foundation and Raul coaches the Real Madrid B team.

Iker Casillas and Raul are two of Real Madrid's most decorated players but Florentino Perez didn't think so

Casillas spent 16 years at Real Madrid from 1999 to 2015 and was not given the farewell that he deserved. He has won five La Liga titles, three Champions League titles. two Copa del Reys, four Supercopa de Espanas, two European Super Cups, one Club World Cup and two Intercontinental Cups with Real Madrid.

The legendary Spaniard also won two Euro Cups and the World Cup with the national side.

Raul broke through to the first-team set-up in 1994 and stayed at the club until 2010 when he left for Schalke. He has won six La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, four Supercopa de Espanas, one European Super Cup and two Intercontinental Cups.

Suffice to say, Raul and Casillas have truly earned their legendary status at the club and are fan-favourites. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to the leaked audio of Florentino Perez.

Florentino Perez had things to say about Casillas' girlfriend too.

🚨🚨| Florentino Perez (2006, leaked): "That girl, Sara Carbonero, Casillas' girlfriend, I don't trust her one bit. You know that type of girls, they go crazy for fame and money. That girl thinks she's a movie star." @elconfidencial #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

🚨| Leaked audio of Florentino Perez in 2006: "Beckham is a good guy, really smart too. He gets 30M per year, Ronaldo Nazario too, Zidane gets 25M. And then there's Raul, who doesn't sell anything, man, nothing, not even a shirt, he has no media value." @elconfidencial #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

He has also responded to the leak.

🚨 OFFICIAL: President Florentino Perez issues a statement saying that these recordings are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur. And also states that he's been attacked due to promoting the Super League. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/LMNE6ktm6E — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 13, 2021

🚨🚨| Florentino Perez RESPONDS to @elconfidencial's leaks:



-The quotes are out of context.

-They were recorded ILLEGALLY by José Antonio Abellán.

-They're a part of a conspiracy against Florentino Perez because of his involvment in the Super League.#rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

Florentino Perez when Iker Casillas asks him for an explanation about the leaked audio pic.twitter.com/KDRyh69kns — Rk (@RkFutbol) July 13, 2021

Florentino Perez is not a president for Madrid, what do you want me to tell you? He’s not, never been. It’s been a great failure we’ve had….Well, one of the great scams and the second one is Jose Angel Sanchez. The two great Madrid scams. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) July 13, 2021

Everyone seeing the true face of Florentino Perez finally pic.twitter.com/g4Q1xxj7zM — Rk (@RkFutbol) July 13, 2021

Pov**



Florentino Perez: Casillas and Raul are biggest frauds of RMA pic.twitter.com/IC699WHKTF — Hokage | see my pinned tweet & bio (@hahashisensei) July 13, 2021

Why's Florentino Perez attacking Casillas and Raul.. called both scams??? 🤣🤣



And Madrid fans swore Barcelona don't know how to treat our legends.



All their legends don run comot 🤣🤣🤣 — 𝕗𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕍 🐻 (@badniggafela) July 13, 2021

Florentino Perez getting tossed around vamossss pic.twitter.com/dw9fReCrGW — Rk (@RkFutbol) July 13, 2021

The greatest scam in the history of Real Madrid was, is and will always be Florentino Perez. — Aryan Bhaskar (@Aryan7Bhaskar) July 13, 2021

What Real Madrid fans think Florentino Perez did 🤦🏻‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/G1sTSsdwZA — Fze (@THEWHlTECASTLE) July 13, 2021

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith