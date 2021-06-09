Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina are held to a 2-2 draw against Colombia

Colombia came from behind in their 2022 World Cup Qualifier to secure a 2-2 draw against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side who were massive favorites going into the game.

Lionel Messi started on the right side of the attack, with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez leading the line for Argentina. Martinez was not the only Serie A superstar on show, as Rodrigo De Paul and Cristian Romero also featured in the starting line-up.

Colombia also had their share of Serie A stars, with Juan Cuadrado, Duvan Zapata and David Ospina all starting. Premier League duo Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez started at the heart of the defense.

Things looked like it would be smooth sailing for the Albiceleste early on in the game. Atalanta defender Cristian Romero powered home a header past David Ospina after a wonderful free-kick by De Paul in the third minute of the game.

It got even better for Argentina five minutes later, as Leandro Paredes slotted in his side's second goal after some sloppy defending by Colombia. Los Cafeteros looked rattled by Argentina's fast start and could not get a foothold in the game.

Colombia struggled to handle the pace and movement of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez throughout the first half. Argentina continued their search for a third goal, with the aforementioned duo forcing saves out of Ospina in goal.

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado was the only bright spark for Reinaldo Rueda's side in the first half, as the Colombian caused havoc on multiple occasions.

Lionel Messi and Argentina were wasteful in the second half

The second half started much brighter for Los Cafeteros. Nicolas Otamendi gave away a penalty after catching Mateus Uribe with an elbow to the face. Atalanta hitman Luis Muriel stepped up and arrowed the penalty into the bottom-left corner.

Lionel Messi then came close to restoring Argentina's two-goal cushion when he saw his free-kick tipped over the bar by Ospina. The Napoli goalkeeper kept Colombia in the game on multiple occasions with some great saves in the second half.

Lionel Messi was at the center of the action again as he threaded a pass through to Lautaro Martinez, but the Inter Milan striker's shot was saved by the brilliant Ospina. Both Martinez and Messi cut frustrated figures as they could not find the back of the net.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez's wastefulness in front of goal would come back to bite them, as Miguel Borja got away from his marker and headed in Juan Cuadrado's free kick in the 94th minute of the game to salvage a point for Colombia.

The draw leaves Argentina second in the table, six points behind Brazil, with Colombia only four points behind them in fifth place.

Here are the best Twitter reactions following the game.

Argentina led Colombia 2-0 after eight minutes.



They drew 2-2 after Colombia equalized in the 94th minute 😬 pic.twitter.com/KRdwBerYlG — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 9, 2021

What a great picture of the Argentina and Colombia game. The greatest of all time and the greatest player on the pitch today hugging Messi. pic.twitter.com/LvP5khcnea — #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Ω (@d__annyc) June 9, 2021

Colombia vs Argentina. Messi's goals and skills pic.twitter.com/fmYG7itY6X — Sika_no_Ashi 😭💰 (@ealehn) June 9, 2021

His teammates scored two goals without him.



Argentina were on a counter in the 94th minute, messi overran the ball and fouled a Colombia defender, Colombia equalizer after they restarted play from Messi’s foul.



But yeah, it’s his teammates, never him. https://t.co/ycFe9gImOm — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) June 9, 2021

How Colombia be playing vs Argentina pic.twitter.com/58OQUUTGMH — mohamed ashoor (@MamadGrizzlyy) June 9, 2021

They were gassing this Argentina team up only for them to end up drawing to Colombia... — F (@Fabian_v4) June 9, 2021

Columbia gk today :



“Hey baby, hold on, there seems to be an attack by Argentina”



“Nevermind, it’s Messi 🤣” pic.twitter.com/D9OMlkrbeJ — Bluto *x* (@ohhmydogg) June 9, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored 4 goals in his last 16 competitive games for Argentina. Three were penalties.



Time frame? 2018 World Cup to 2021 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers.



Drought. pic.twitter.com/FKihm57Cbk — Lovefootball.ng (@lovefootballng) June 9, 2021

FT: Colombia 2-2 Argentina



Argentina took a two-goal lead within 8 minutes of the match but Colombia came back strongly in the second half #COLARG



Argentina right now: pic.twitter.com/6BBfFIng7L — Goal India (@Goal_India) June 9, 2021

Messi last 10 goals for Argentina:



PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY

PENALTY



No Open play goals for 1000+ days. GOAT? pic.twitter.com/cyypvHivSW — Beef (@Alayonimiii) June 9, 2021

Argentina playing football again this summer pic.twitter.com/crMPt5e8bJ — Ali 🇵🇸 (@SheikhFCB) June 9, 2021

🇶🇦 Eliminatorias Sudamericanas (J8):



🟢1⃣ Brasil 18 pts.

🟢2⃣ Argentina 12.

🟢3⃣ Ecuador 9.

🟢4⃣ Uruguay 8 (0)

🟡5⃣ Colombia 8 (-2).

🔴6⃣ Paraguay 7.

🔴7⃣ Chile 6.

🔴8⃣ Bolivia 5.

🔴9⃣ Venezuela 4 (-6).

🔴🔟 Perú 4 (-8). — Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) June 9, 2021

"Messi has shaved his beard, Be scared Columbia, be very scared" pic.twitter.com/cQeBFyrn2J — Ritesh (@Prime_CR7) June 9, 2021

Goalkeepers when Messi faces them in an Argentinian kit: pic.twitter.com/rWKqsuwoOR — Angad ¹⁰ (@LM10_Angad) June 9, 2021

How many times was Messi let down by his team this season whether it’s with Argentina or Barcelona?



I feel bad for this man. He doesn’t deserve this. pic.twitter.com/RIGKJ6dSeW — 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) June 9, 2021

I see no difference. Messi let down again 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yy0qhmzFFI — Jacob Meme (@jacobotweets) June 9, 2021

"Messi can now win intl trophy without Higuain"



Otamendi : pic.twitter.com/JrXpjGYIaO — The Crazy One (@El__especial) June 9, 2021

Messi turning into 5'7 Érik Lamela everytime he puts on an Argentina jersey isn't talked about enough — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) June 9, 2021

