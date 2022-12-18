Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup after penalty shootout heroics against France

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina after a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France that has sent Twitter into meltdown.
Argentina started the stronger side, with Messi pulling the strings, and were given a golden opportunity in the 21st minute.
Angel Di Maria cut inside on the left flank but was brought down contentiously by French forward Ousmane Dembele in the box.
Lionel Messi stepped up and converted with aplomb, sending France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way in the 23rd minute.
France were a shadow of their usual selves in the first half and their lack of threat was punished as La Albiceleste broke on the counter in the 36th minute.
Dayot Upamecano lost the ball, and Lionel Messi flicked the ball to Alexis Mac Allister, who strode forward.
He unselfishly played in Di Maria at the far post, who slotted home past the onrushing Lloris.
The second half was much similar, with Argentina being the much better side.
Mbappe trudged around the pitch in frustration as his side failed to get a foothold in the game.
That was until France got back into the game in the 80th minute when Mbappe struck from the penalty spot.
Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi brought down Marcus Thuram in the box.
Mbappe slotted home to give the French hope and become the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final.
A minute later, hope became a reality as Mbappe scored a memorable equalizer.
The PSG striker nodded the ball to Thuram, who played the ball back over to Mbappe.
He struck a mesmerizing volley past Martinez to dramatically level proceedings.
It was an even clash between the two sides in the first half of extra time.
103rd-minute substitute Lautaro Martinez had a golden opportunity in the dying embers of the first half.
His shot trickled past Lloris' goal, much to the relief of Les Bleus. Upamecano also made two fantastic blocks before the two sides headed for half-time
Messi thought he had scored the winner in the 108th minute.
Martinez fired a shot across goal, and it fell to Messi, who struck past Lloris, with Upamecano trying to clear it off the line. VAR checked for offside, but there was none.
However, the story was not finished when Gonzalo Montiel was adjudged to have handballed in the box.
Mbappe struck from the spot in the 118th minute to score a memorable hat-trick.
We headed to a dreaded penalty shootout, and after Mbappe and Messi converted their spot-kicks, Kingsley Coman saw his denied by the heroic Emiliano Martinez.
Aurelien Tchoumaeni then missed before Leandro Paredes put La Albiceleste on the brink with his effort.
Ronald Kolo Muani smashed home his penalty, and it was up to Montiel to win the FIFA World Cup for Argentina.
He did just that on a memorable night for Messi and co.
Argentina's Lionel Messi cements his legacy by winning the FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest players of all time.
There can now be no argument that he sits atop the pinnacle of footballing greats as he has finally delivered Argentina a FIFA World Cup.
Messi has done so in record-breaking fashion, becoming the all-time appearance-maker in World Cup history with 26 outings.
However, nothing means more to Lionel Messi than lifting the FIFA World Cup, and he has done so in his final appearance in the competition.
