Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup after penalty shootout heroics against France

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina after a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France that has sent Twitter into meltdown.

Argentina started the stronger side, with Messi pulling the strings, and were given a golden opportunity in the 21st minute.

Angel Di Maria cut inside on the left flank but was brought down contentiously by French forward Ousmane Dembele in the box.

Lionel Messi stepped up and converted with aplomb, sending France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way in the 23rd minute.

France were a shadow of their usual selves in the first half and their lack of threat was punished as La Albiceleste broke on the counter in the 36th minute.

Dayot Upamecano lost the ball, and Lionel Messi flicked the ball to Alexis Mac Allister, who strode forward.

He unselfishly played in Di Maria at the far post, who slotted home past the onrushing Lloris.

The second half was much similar, with Argentina being the much better side.

Mbappe trudged around the pitch in frustration as his side failed to get a foothold in the game.

That was until France got back into the game in the 80th minute when Mbappe struck from the penalty spot.

Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi brought down Marcus Thuram in the box.

Mbappe slotted home to give the French hope and become the youngest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final.

A minute later, hope became a reality as Mbappe scored a memorable equalizer.

The PSG striker nodded the ball to Thuram, who played the ball back over to Mbappe.

He struck a mesmerizing volley past Martinez to dramatically level proceedings.

It was an even clash between the two sides in the first half of extra time.

103rd-minute substitute Lautaro Martinez had a golden opportunity in the dying embers of the first half.

His shot trickled past Lloris' goal, much to the relief of Les Bleus. Upamecano also made two fantastic blocks before the two sides headed for half-time

Messi thought he had scored the winner in the 108th minute.

Martinez fired a shot across goal, and it fell to Messi, who struck past Lloris, with Upamecano trying to clear it off the line. VAR checked for offside, but there was none.

However, the story was not finished when Gonzalo Montiel was adjudged to have handballed in the box.

Mbappe struck from the spot in the 118th minute to score a memorable hat-trick.

We headed to a dreaded penalty shootout, and after Mbappe and Messi converted their spot-kicks, Kingsley Coman saw his denied by the heroic Emiliano Martinez.

Aurelien Tchoumaeni then missed before Leandro Paredes put La Albiceleste on the brink with his effort.

Ronald Kolo Muani smashed home his penalty, and it was up to Montiel to win the FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

He did just that on a memorable night for Messi and co.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Marco Messina @IFTVMarco Imagine not thinking football is the greatest sport in the world Imagine not thinking football is the greatest sport in the world

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Lionel Messi is the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quater-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup. Prestige. 1 - Lionel Messi is the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quater-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup. Prestige. https://t.co/jnisNEa8F5

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Ronaldo watching Messi win the World Cup Ronaldo watching Messi win the World Cup https://t.co/zSDoqXMZsW

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #WCFinal Lionel Andrés Messi. World Cup final. 6 goals in the World Cup, 12 total career goals in World Cups. Lionel Andrés Messi. World Cup final. 6 goals in the World Cup, 12 total career goals in World Cups. 🏆🇦🇷 #WCFinal https://t.co/VmIjROQ4Ri

Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 @JayBahd1 Nobody should compare Ronaldo to Messi again period Nobody should compare Ronaldo to Messi again period👿

Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ @GraceOnFootball The spirit of Higuain compelled him. The spirit of Higuain compelled him.

Paddy Power @paddypower "It's clear with all these penalties that they've been given that there is a FIFA conspiracy to get Messi to win a World Cup." "It's clear with all these penalties that they've been given that there is a FIFA conspiracy to get Messi to win a World Cup." https://t.co/9e4InrDe7k

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Di Maria at LW has been a masterclass from Scaloni. First manager to proper target Kounde. Di Maria at LW has been a masterclass from Scaloni. First manager to proper target Kounde. 👏👏👏

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy This Di Maria performance is one for the ages fr how’s he turning back the clocks like this This Di Maria performance is one for the ages fr how’s he turning back the clocks like this

Troll Football @TrollFootball *A France player has the ball.*



Argentina players:



*A France player has the ball.*Argentina players:https://t.co/teqjxcYT00

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel. Wow. What a goal from Argentina. The genius of Messi, the vision of MacAllister, the finish of an Angel.

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Argentina players when touched by a France player: Argentina players when touched by a France player: https://t.co/VQLVMA1n5w

Conn @ConnCFC Disgraceful from Deschamps not starting Mbappe in a World Cup final Disgraceful from Deschamps not starting Mbappe in a World Cup final

george @StokeyyG2 What a performance from Di Maria



34 years old and performing at that level to that ability… What a performance from Di Maria34 years old and performing at that level to that ability…

KFC UK @KFC_UKI Mbappe and Messi in PSG training next week Mbappe and Messi in PSG training next week https://t.co/00lhsnntMQ

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Kylian Mbappé has scored two goals in the space of 97 seconds, becoming the first player to score a brace in a World Cup final since Ronaldo for Brazil vs Germany in 2002. Ignition. 2 - Kylian Mbappé has scored two goals in the space of 97 seconds, becoming the first player to score a brace in a World Cup final since Ronaldo for Brazil vs Germany in 2002. Ignition. https://t.co/qSJVKmdaek

Footy Humour @FootyHumour France to Mbappe in the 2nd half:

France to Mbappe in the 2nd half: https://t.co/wEJMs2uThB

Jedi, you look lonely. @HassanRonaNhi MBAPPE COMING BACK IN THIS GAME AND RUINING THE ARGENTINA NIGHT.

MBAPPE COMING BACK IN THIS GAME AND RUINING THE ARGENTINA NIGHT.https://t.co/VwKtR4gUzC

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Mbappe carrying France in the World Cup Mbappe carrying France in the World Cup https://t.co/wBus3bdqMX

AB @AbsoluteBruno This Camavinga substitution was France’s game changer This Camavinga substitution was France’s game changer https://t.co/yGuS9bl8Tt

ً @utdrobbo I don't understand how anyone can disagree that Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world & most likely will be for the foreseeable future. I don't understand how anyone can disagree that Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world & most likely will be for the foreseeable future.

george @StokeyyG2 LIONEL MESSI BROKE THE DRAKE CURSE. LIONEL MESSI BROKE THE DRAKE CURSE.

Argentina's Lionel Messi cements his legacy by winning the FIFA World Cup

Messi becomes a World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

There can now be no argument that he sits atop the pinnacle of footballing greats as he has finally delivered Argentina a FIFA World Cup.

Messi has done so in record-breaking fashion, becoming the all-time appearance-maker in World Cup history with 26 outings.

However, nothing means more to Lionel Messi than lifting the FIFA World Cup, and he has done so in his final appearance in the competition.

