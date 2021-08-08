Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

Lionel Messi bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona as he addressed the press for the first time since the club confirmed his departure. After 16 years of impeccable service, Messi is finally leaving the Camp Nou.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, club president Joan Laporta confirmed that the club won't be able to retain Messi's services. He said:

"Leo wanted to stay at Barca. We wanted him to stay. I want to thank everyone that has been in the negotiations. There were lots of aspects that needed to be negotiated.

"He is the best player in the world and has other offers, of course. After all of this process, there comes a moment where you have to say 'enough'. You have to analyse it and look at the numbers. In La Liga we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that is not an excuse. We couldn't abide by it.

"Leo deserves everything. He has proven that he loves Barca. He has his roots in Barcelona. I'm sad but I'm convinced we have done the best for the interests of Barcelona."

Lionel Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, seven Copa Del Reys, seven Supercopa de Espanas, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with Barcelona. He also picked up six Ballon d'Or awards during his time with the Catalans.

Lionel Messi reduced to tears as he confirms Barcelona exit

The Barcelona legend was reduced to tears as he started his farewell speech. Lionel Messi admitted that he regrets not being able to bid farewell to the fans at the Camp Nou in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he wanted to stay at Barcelona but unfortunately, the circumstances wouldn't allow him to continue at the club.

He said:

"If I dreamed of bidding farewell, I would like to say goodbye to a fully packed Camp Nou. I am grateful to everyone who loves and supports me. I've missed the fans so much over the past year. I think of those who sang my name.

"Last year when I sent the burofax, I was convinced. But this year, no. I was convinced with my family that we were going to stay here, in our home, what we wanted most. But today I have to say goodbye."

Lionel Messi couldn't hold back his tears as he added:

"I've been here my entire life, since I was 13. After 21 years I'm leaving with my wife, with my three little Catalan-Argentine kids... I can't promise you we won't come back because this is my home."

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Lionel Messi's farewell message.

Here's Lionel Messi's farewell address.

This is the word of Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/k0btQ7k1py — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021

Messi: "Yes, this is the most difficult moment in my career." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 8, 2021

Messi says Paris Saint-Germain is one possibility but nothing confirmed at the moment. "Lots of interest" shown since Barça's statement Thursday — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi: ‘My new contract was done. All done. I wanted to stay and when I came back from holidays, it was done. … At the last minute with everything with La Liga, it couldn’t happen.’ pic.twitter.com/pFISCXoVK1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 8, 2021

How on earth have Barcelona and La Liga got themselves into this position of self harm?

Straight out of the bizarro world. By far their most important asset, Messi wants to stay, for less money than before.

Aguero has been brought in to play with him, and...... — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi on picture with PSG players: "Yeah, completely (coincidence). I met them in Ibiza, we got together one day, we are friends. He called me and said I'm in Ibiza, we'll get together... And there was a joke at the time, come to Paris. But it was a joke." pic.twitter.com/7bepjDfiJW — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 8, 2021

