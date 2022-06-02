×
Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi dazzles in Argentina's 3-0 win against Italy in 2022 Finalissima

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Jun 02, 2022 02:40 AM IST

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the Finalissimo trophy after beating a lackluster Italy 3-0 on Wednesday, June 1 at Wembley.

It was a game that saw Giorgiono Chiellini mark his last appearance for the Azzurri, with the defender retiring after a lengthy, brilliant career. However, it wasn't the best way to end that journey, as his defensive unit failed woefully in handling the might of Argentina's attack.

The Italians tried to enter the final third and set the tempo of the game with a number of chances but none found their mark. Their poor clinical approach came back to bite them as La Albiceleste took their chances in stride and opened the scoring.

A brilliant turn and drive into the final third from Messi saw a distraught Italian defense easily break down, unable to stop him. Within seconds, the mercurial Argentine reached the edge of the six-yard box, where he squared it on for Lautaro Martinez to finish from close range.

On the cusp of half-time, it was Angel Di Maria who added the second goal of the night for Argentina, as Italy's defense floundered once more.

Martinez received a brilliant long-pass from his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and slinked past a slow Leandro Bonucci to kick-start the attack for his side. Before the Azzurri defense could stop him, the Inter star threaded the ball towards Di Maria, who clipped it over Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the goal.

Lionel Messi and Argentina hold off Italy, as the Azurri put up a disappointing performance

The second half continued in the same light for the Azzurri, with their stumbling defense looking wobbly at times and their attack unable to create much.

Argentina made 17 attempts on goal with 10 being on target while the Italians could manage just four shots on target out of their attempted seven.

A remarkable moment to capture how poorly Italy played was a sloppy back-pass that saw the Italians nearly concede the third goal. Bonucci passed poorly to his goalkeeper Donnarumma, who wasn't expecting it to go towards the goal. The ball nearly entered the net, with the keeper scrambling to save it and almost hitting the upright.

The last kick of the game saw yet another goal from Argentina, as Italy simply couldn't hold off the South Americans. Messi was on hand to provide yet another assist, this time to Paulo Dybala, who drove the ball beyond Donnarumma's reach.

While Messi and Co. were effortless in attack, they also kept the Italians out of a game where both sides were expected to be equals. Here is how Twitter reacted to the brilliance of the Argentines and the sloppiness of the Italians:

WELL PLAYED 👏😭🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 twitter.com/Argentina/stat…
@AnkurMessi_ PSG might have to consider changing their stadium name to Wembley and the colors of their shirt to blue/white if they want this Messi at their club
Don’t let this tweet distract you from the fact that Messi is the goat
This Argentina players do everything for MESSI#Finalissima
LIONEL MESSI HAS WON HIS 40TH CAREER TROPHY👑⚽💪🏼 #Finalissima https://t.co/sTGEzxBGGh
Lionel Messi with another Final performance for the ages ! Finalissima 2 assists , Man of the Match ! So glad to see a Dybala goal in an Argentina shirt! Another trophy 🐐
LEO MESSI WINS HIS 40TH CAREER TITLE,HIS 2ND INTERNATIONAL TITLE INS 11 MONTHS 🏆❤️🐐 https://t.co/bxl0OMw6sG
Second international trophy in a year for Argentina and Goat #Finalissima https://t.co/5HateT62hH
FOURTY trophies for the greatest of all time.#Messi https://t.co/9S9Htmxpdw
Argentina wins the #Finalissima, another International Trophy for Lionel Messi 🥳💙🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/a3AyPrAGhY
LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI 🔥The best there was,the best there is,the best there'll ever be 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#Finalissima https://t.co/qeCGHWAi6Y
The last two Finalissima holders:Maradona's 1993 Argentina 🏆 Messi's 2022 Argentina 🏆 #Argentina #Messihttps://t.co/TcFpMqdwIV
A sweeping match for Argentina🔥🇦🇷#Finalissima
@CAndrewrm @LM10i87 @Z6Pcvxkedd @ESPNFC finalissima is more competitive since it requires a trophy
The last two #Finalissima holders:Maradona's 1993 Argentina 🏆 Messi's 2022 Argentina 🏆 https://t.co/LpYyUZdbgy
you know they always say you can never be satisfied in life.I will always regret not being able to watch Messi play live.It hurts.
FT | #Finalissima2022🏟️ | WEMBLEY STADIUMItaly 0️⃣-3️⃣ Argentina28'| MARTINEZ ⚽45'| DI MARIA ⚽ 90'| DYBALA ⚽ https://t.co/fJrbE4Gl0s
It's wrapped up. What a fantastic performance from a champion team. Genuinely unbelievable. Messi was mesmeric like his old self, I'm so happy to see that he's enjoying his game again. Genuinely unbelievable. We are coming for the WC2022. Let's gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Omo, if Messi comes out victorious in Qatar, we will pursue every single hater off this app. Lol, we wait.
Messi Messi Messi Argentina dunk 3-0 on Italy (Euros winner) . Expecting great things in the World Cup #Finalissima https://t.co/jwqVhW1ahh
@ESPNFC If the copa america is a farmers tournament and they just destroyed Italy, then what does that make the euros then🤣🤣🤣
They swore he was finished. Look at my boy 😂 twitter.com/timiPR/status/…
#messi complete footballer defending, tackling, pressing, playmaking, dribbling,
Also Read Article Continues below
The only way to stop himMessi https://t.co/pI3TiSpJry
one for the galary. 🐐 #Finalissima https://t.co/woNDT8AY5i

Edited by Aditya Singh

