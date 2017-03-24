Twitter Explodes as Lionel Messi drags Argentina over the line against Chile

Argentina beat Chile 1-0 in a dour encounter where the only spark was provided by Leo Messi

Argentina beat Chile in a dour match that ended 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s penalty. The Argentine captain was arguably the only bright spark in a cold night in Buenos Aires, and twitter reacted rather predictably -

Edgardo Bauza is not winning any fans here

Bauza is a horrible coach. What the fuck was that first half? No game plan. No transition to attack. Just waiting for Messi to do something. — Jamsheed (@JamsheedFCB) March 24, 2017

Anybody who says Argentina are a top team clearly never watches them. Messi covers a lot of holes but it really is an average team. — Jamsheed (@JamsheedFCB) March 24, 2017

@jperkovic93 Bauza: "We are lining up in a 4-2-3-1 with Aguero as #10"



Messi: pic.twitter.com/9I7FpUWoq1 — Mrtiš (@MartinsFCB) March 23, 2017

Short passes, give ball to Di María to send shitty crosses into the box, lose the ball, recover, give the ball to Messi and pray, repeat. — Lil MK2866 (@_PFede) March 24, 2017

Messi: "I'll create at least 2 or 3 chances for you today, you just have to finish"



Higuain:pic.twitter.com/wnRTUBPZnm — Josip (@jperkovic93) March 23, 2017

It's actually a mystery how shit this Argentina side are playing at the moment. Pathetic. Messi once again the only bright spark as always. — Secandar Oriakhel (@SecandarO) March 24, 2017

Both Higuain and Aguero played today and had no impact on the game. Modest Mercado has done more. "Messi plays with big names". — BlaugranaHome 94:39 (@BlaugranaHome) March 24, 2017

Leo Messi, though, was doing it the Leo Messi way

Messi the best player on the pitch. Winning the ball back in his own half, delivering pin point crosses, beating players and scored penalty. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 24, 2017

Summary of this 1st half: Penalty aside, Messi received the ball like 5 times... and despite that he managed to create 2 great chances. — Josip (@jperkovic93) March 24, 2017

If messi somehow drags this pricks to a world cup he deserves a statue on the AFA building and he's better than pele — (@xavi8i) March 24, 2017

Will we ever witness an Argentina match where someone different than Messi will carry the team? Just once?



I don't think so.. pic.twitter.com/3qn8bGJsgO — FC B (@FCBdaily) March 24, 2017

Messi is like me doing group projects. He always ends up doing all the work. If he doesn't do it, then no one will. #Messi — Daineli Maldini (@DaineliMaldini) March 24, 2017

Wish Messi was a proper dictator. Would've gotten himself two proper coaches and won 3 trebles, a World Cup and 2 Copa Américas. — . (@GrimaIdini) March 24, 2017

Can’t take a penalty, eh?

27/06/16: Messi misses penalty in Copa America final vs. Chile



24/03/17: No mistake this time pic.twitter.com/VagrwzHxc6 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 24, 2017

Messi has now scored 9 consecutive penalties for the first time in his career — adil (@Barca19stats) March 23, 2017

For all those wondering whether Neymar is better, this is a valid point :

@LogicsVerse Ehhhhh I wouldn't say bar Messi. But he is 100% second. Messi has to deliver playing CDM, Neymar has an actual team. — BarcAddicts (@BarcAddicts) March 24, 2017

As an aside, LOL