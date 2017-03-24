Write an Article

Twitter Explodes as Lionel Messi drags Argentina over the line against Chile

Argentina beat Chile 1-0 in a dour encounter where the only spark was provided by Leo Messi

by Anirudh Menon @animenon19
Tweets 24 Mar 2017, 06:58 IST

Argentina beat Chile in a dour match that ended 1-0 thanks to Lionel Messi’s penalty. The Argentine captain was arguably the only bright spark in a cold night in Buenos Aires, and twitter reacted rather predictably -

Edgardo Bauza is not winning any fans here


Leo Messi, though, was doing it the Leo Messi way

Can’t take a penalty, eh? 

For all those wondering whether Neymar is better, this is a valid point :

As an aside, LOL


Recommended
Fetching more content...