Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi masterclass inspires Barcelona to 6-1 victory over Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi and Barcelona continued their good form as they secured an extremely impressive 6-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Anoeta. The Barcelona team looked fluid in attack right from the first whistle. Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Serginio Dest and Lionel Messi all got on the scoresheet as the Catalan giants continued to put pressure on Atletico Madrid in La Liga's interesting title race.

Ronald Koeman, who was celebrating his birthday alongside Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann, was thrilled with Barcelona's performance. He also gave his views on the title race:

“Every game is difficult For us and for [Atletico]. Real Madrid are there too. It’s going to be exciting until the end of the season,” he said.

“I now hope all the players can return from the break without problems. They have given me a great birthday present, while it has also been a great birthday for Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann.”

With the international break coming up, Barcelona and Lionel Messi will have some time to recharge their batteries ahead of the crucial 10 match run in till the end of this La Liga season.

Lionel Messi starred once again for Barcelona

Having started the season in indifferent form, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is well and truly back to his best. The Argentine maestro put in another sensational performance grabbing 2 goals and an assist against a clueless Real Sociedad defense.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been on fire in 2021. Dovetailing excellently with the likes of Pedri, Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele, Messi always seemed to always find space and the right passes for his teammates.

With this victory, Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in the league and now look like favorites to win La Liga ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Koeman, however, was cautious about the final 10 games. Speaking to Marca, the Barcelona manager said:

Advertisement

“I’m not sure that we’re not going to lose. There are lots of tough games. The best thing we can do is keep doing what we’re doing - starting games with lots of focus,

“The finishing we showed today will be important if we’re going to win something.”

Barcelona have an interesting month in April once the players return from the international break. They take on Real Valladolid on April 5th before going up against Real Madrid in a vital El Clasico clash which could have huge ramifications in the league table.

With Lionel Messi and Barcelona playing so well, fans will be confident of getting positive results in the coming weeks.

Best Tweets from Real Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona

FT: Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona 😳



Barça remain the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this year 📈 pic.twitter.com/C0bxkONxUW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Messi now holds the Barcelona records for:



▪️ Games (768)

▪️ Goals (663)

▪️ Assists (291)

▪️ Trophies (34)

▪️ Wins (537)pic.twitter.com/b7OUsg1CQ4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

📌 Messi records in #LaLigaSantander...



▪️Most goals

▪️Most assists

▪️Most wins

▪️Most braces

▪️Most hat-tricks

▪️Most teams scored against

▪️Most goals in a single season

▪️Most Barça appearances

▪️Most Barça titles

▪️Most POTM awards



GOAT for a reason. 🐐#RealSociedadBarça pic.twitter.com/B1tuDfqTw9 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 21, 2021

Laporta’s first match since he became Barcelona’s President again ends with a massive victory away from home. Oh my Lord! This is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/ekZuCS8OqZ — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Whoever bought De Jong for Barcelona, may ur blessings know no bounds.... This guy is pure talent.🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/7F7TznT5co — Barca Asst. class Capt.💙❤️ (@Emogee19) March 21, 2021

Man, how did we go from playing shit under Setien to this??



Messi was magical once again but so was Busquet, Alba, Dest, Ter Stegen, Pedri, De Jong, Griezmann, Dembele, hell, every body was 101% this night.



This is the Barcelona that we fell in love with 🥺🥺😭😭 — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) March 21, 2021

Messi Has Scored Or Assisted in Barcelona's Last 14 La Liga Matches

👑🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/HQrWV5DyX5 — LM10 (In The Bleak Midwinter) (@TotalLM10i) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Barcelona is building Monsters.



Mingueza, Pedri, Dest, Puig, Ilaix, and Fati will give many big football clubs problem next season.



Dembele with fine solo goal!!!



Messi still remain d GOAT pic.twitter.com/9sWXQFH90a — Wole (@realwolex) March 21, 2021

After years of multiple embarrassments Nd humiliations...I’m finally enjoying Barcelona games again pic.twitter.com/q70SdnPrPm — Michael Otis (@OTIS_XO) March 21, 2021

⚽️ MESSI GOAL ‼️‼️‼️



It's another for Messi!! His 6th brace of 2021!



👉 23rd league goal (equals Ronaldo)

👉 29th in all club comps

👉 467th all time La Liga goal

👉 663rd Barcelona goal

👉 734th career goal pic.twitter.com/fatrw65dg0 — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

This is the Barcelona team most of us grew up watching.



Score goals, oppress the opponent, have fun on the ball and everyone goes home happy



Koeman is bringing joy back to Catalans — OSSY 🐾 (@badniggafela) March 21, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé scoring on his right foot (disallowed) before scoring Barcelona's fifth goal with his left foot. pic.twitter.com/wtbRwckcsm — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 21, 2021

𝟒𝟔𝟕 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐒



Lionel Messi breaks the record for most goals in a single European league 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iepvSvs8b6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

This weekend 🤤



Lewandowski ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Messi ⚽️⚽️

Mbappe ⚽️⚽️

Haaland ⚽️⚽️

Benzema ⚽️⚽️

Iheanacho ⚽️⚽️

Dest ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ItvC30rip7 — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Messi has scored or assisted in every league game he’s played in 2021 😤



15 goals and 7 assists in 12 games. pic.twitter.com/k1OQQSMHpe — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

Need goals? Call Lewandowski



Need assists? Call debruyne



Need dribbles? Call Neymar



Need all of these? Call Ronaldo



He will give you Messi's mobile number pic.twitter.com/ETrFJBK3yA — ABHÌ (@Dan_Denied) March 21, 2021

Lionel Messi has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo for number of non-penalty goals across their careers (635).



Just the 144 fewer games played for the Argentinian. — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) March 21, 2021

Messi has 27 goal contributions for Barca so far in 2021 alone. This is not normal, but then again neither is he — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Messi has now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring non-penalty goals during their careers: 636 🆚 635



Messi did this in 910 appearances, Cristiano in 1,054 appearances. pic.twitter.com/v3e0LhOcBx — #MESSI768 👑 (@MessiStats_) March 21, 2021

Take away his goals, you’re left with his assists. Take away his assists, you’re left with his dribbles. Take away his dribbles, and you’re left with his audacious key passes.. And most of the time, you get all of it together in the span of 90 minutes. One man, Lionel Messi.🐐 pic.twitter.com/OMu8qOmQbM — Highest bidder...🐐 (@judefabulous) March 21, 2021

Messi Until Matchday 8 -

1 Goal ,2 Assists



Messi at Matchday 28 -

21 Goals , 9 Assists



Unreal Turnaround🐐 pic.twitter.com/RU97zbZD5u — Vansh (@Culervansh) March 21, 2021