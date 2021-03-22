Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi masterclass inspires Barcelona to 6-1 victory over Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi and Barcelona continued their good form as they secured an extremely impressive 6-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Anoeta. The Barcelona team looked fluid in attack right from the first whistle. Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Serginio Dest and Lionel Messi all got on the scoresheet as the Catalan giants continued to put pressure on Atletico Madrid in La Liga's interesting title race.
Ronald Koeman, who was celebrating his birthday alongside Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann, was thrilled with Barcelona's performance. He also gave his views on the title race:
“Every game is difficult For us and for [Atletico]. Real Madrid are there too. It’s going to be exciting until the end of the season,” he said.
“I now hope all the players can return from the break without problems. They have given me a great birthday present, while it has also been a great birthday for Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann.”
With the international break coming up, Barcelona and Lionel Messi will have some time to recharge their batteries ahead of the crucial 10 match run in till the end of this La Liga season.
Lionel Messi starred once again for Barcelona
Having started the season in indifferent form, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is well and truly back to his best. The Argentine maestro put in another sensational performance grabbing 2 goals and an assist against a clueless Real Sociedad defense.
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been on fire in 2021. Dovetailing excellently with the likes of Pedri, Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele, Messi always seemed to always find space and the right passes for his teammates.
With this victory, Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in the league and now look like favorites to win La Liga ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
Koeman, however, was cautious about the final 10 games. Speaking to Marca, the Barcelona manager said:
“I’m not sure that we’re not going to lose. There are lots of tough games. The best thing we can do is keep doing what we’re doing - starting games with lots of focus,
“The finishing we showed today will be important if we’re going to win something.”
Barcelona have an interesting month in April once the players return from the international break. They take on Real Valladolid on April 5th before going up against Real Madrid in a vital El Clasico clash which could have huge ramifications in the league table.
With Lionel Messi and Barcelona playing so well, fans will be confident of getting positive results in the coming weeks.