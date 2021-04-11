Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Barcelona lose 2-1 to Real Madrid in El Clasico

Real Madrid managed to keep Lionel Messi quiet and secured a clinical 2-1 victory over Barcelona in last night's El Clasico to go top of the league table. Los Blancos executed their strategy perfectly as the front line of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde constantly caused problems to Barcelona's high back line.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi probed and tried to find a way past the Real Madrid backline, but the defense held firm and were successful in frustrating Lionel Messi for the majority of the evening.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a beautifully worked goal on the counter. Valverde and Vasquez combined brilliantly before Benzema added the finishing touches for Real Madrid with an exquisite finish.

Things went from bad to worse for Barcelona in the 28th minute when Toni Kroos' free-kick deflected off Serginio Dest and found its way into the back of the net. Facing a 2-0 deficit, Lionel Messi almost pulled off the impossible when he hit the post from a wickedly whipped direct corner kick.

Predictably, Lionel Messi played a huge role in Barcelona's goal in the second half. The Argentine captain played a wonderful pass to Jordi Alba beyond the Real Madrid backline. Alba's cutback found Oscar Mingueza in the box who finished sharply in the 60th minute to give Barcelona some hope of a comeback.

However, Zidane's Real Madrid showed why they are the defending champions as they held firm till the end and secured a crucial victory in the title race. The Real Madrid manager, with perhaps an eye on the Champions League clash against Liverpool, even substituted Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, and Toni Kroos in the 72nd minute to protect them.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Zidane praised his players:

“It was a complicated match. The first half was ours, but we also suffered then. Barcelona are really good team and they can find spaces with the technical skills of their players. But, we created chances and could have scored a third or fourth.

This demanded a lot from us, but that’s normal against these kinds of teams. We’re at the limit, physically. But, this is football. We have to continue as we’ve not won anything yet. We’ll have very difficult matches ahead.”

Barcelona were unhappy with the referee and thought they deserved a penalty in the end. Martin Braithwaite was brought down by Ferland Mendy in the box but the referee did not deem it enough contact to give a penalty. Koeman was predictably furious with the decision.

Advertisement

Speaking to Marca after the match, the Barcelona manager said:

“For me the penalty is very clear and everyone has seen it, the way Martin falls, it has to be a foul. The referee may not see it, but we have a VAR for situations like this.

“However, it is better not to say more. The team has been mentally good and we deserved a decision in the penalty situation.”

Could this be Lionel Messi's last El Clasico? Will this result prove to be decisive in the title race? Only time will tell. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

The greatest Barcelona player of all time playing at a stadium named after the greatest Real Madrid player of all time. And both are Argentine. Love to see it. https://t.co/cbXE6KRuOJ — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid in big games this season:



• 3-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-0 vs Atletico.

• 3-1 vs Liverpool.

• 1-1 vs Atletico

• 1-0 vs Atalanta.

• 3-1 vs Atalanta.

• 2-0 vs M’Gladbach.

• 2-0 vs Inter Milan.

• 3-2 vs Inter Milan.



Zidane is a genius. pic.twitter.com/ZKCRQVMoEE — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 10, 2021

📊 | Zidane has faced Barcelona 10 times as manager of Real Madrid:



• 5 wins

• 3 draws

• 2 defeats

• 17 goals scored

• 12 goals conceded



Zidane is unbeaten in the last 4 games vs Barcelona and has never lost at Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/qEmT0Pg3wz — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 9, 2021

📌 Zidane becomes the first @realmadriden manager to win 3 #ElClasico matches in a row since 1979.#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/LOaZWHmWcy — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Luka Modric to Pique after the final whistle: ''Now it's time to protest, eh?'

My GOAT#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/3PcM6MyX3B — Rameez Ali (@iamra_0) April 10, 2021

Lionel Messi could not inspire Barcelona last night

Advertisement

Appreciation Tweet for Nacho and Militao, no other team in the world has two backup defenders as good as them. They kept Messi silent the entire game today. #ElClasico #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cqBJoTMvwl — Rameez Ali (@iamra_0) April 10, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has the same amount of El Clasico goals as Lionel Messi since he left Real Madrid 3 seasons ago. pic.twitter.com/APbfFvxsOK — RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) April 10, 2021

Messi on his way to receive the MOTM after yesterday’s #ElClasico where he did nothing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oviSYeoiTr — NasasiraArnold 🇺🇬｡ﾟﾟ🐐 (@RealNasasira) April 11, 2021

Courtois’ face when Messi tried to beat him direct from the corner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/39uE0VHlzl — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Since Courtois Got to Madrid, Messi hasn't scored a Single goal against him. pic.twitter.com/qjE0zZQm8S — TAHYOR 👑- ³⁴ - (@eyitayojay) April 10, 2021

Since 2018-

Lionel Messi

0 Goals

0 Assist



Cristiano Ronaldo

0 Goal

0 Assist



And one has played in ITALY since 2018👀 pic.twitter.com/9fNEyCQpFv — CRONALDO7 FC (@Cronaldo7F) April 11, 2021

Lionel Messi has worn more jerseys (2) than he has scored goals tonight.#ElClassico #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/BeNX5wAm21 — Harrygraphic (@harrygraphic_) April 10, 2021

Messi Has Now Failed to Score in Seven Straight El Clásicos, The Longest Drought of His Career.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/jt8OTDuRBH — Uba Puyol✨🍥 (@Uba_Puyol) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Messi in El Clasicos since Ronaldo left pic.twitter.com/YGKrrZSNIA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 10, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold watching Jordi Alba defend pic.twitter.com/lhUeish7y7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 10, 2021

Vamosss 💪🏽 +3!!

Gran trabajo, victoria importante en un partido siempre especial.



Let’s go 💪🏽 +3!!

Great work, an important victory in a match that is always special.#HalaMadrid 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/rB43UXiJ2I — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: 5 things Lionel Messi needs to do to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or