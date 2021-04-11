Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Barcelona lose 2-1 to Real Madrid in El Clasico

Real Madrid managed to keep Lionel Messi quiet and secured a clinical 2-1 victory over Barcelona in last night's El Clasico to go top of the league table. Los Blancos executed their strategy perfectly as the front line of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde constantly caused problems to Barcelona's high back line.
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi probed and tried to find a way past the Real Madrid backline, but the defense held firm and were successful in frustrating Lionel Messi for the majority of the evening.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a beautifully worked goal on the counter. Valverde and Vasquez combined brilliantly before Benzema added the finishing touches for Real Madrid with an exquisite finish.
Things went from bad to worse for Barcelona in the 28th minute when Toni Kroos' free-kick deflected off Serginio Dest and found its way into the back of the net. Facing a 2-0 deficit, Lionel Messi almost pulled off the impossible when he hit the post from a wickedly whipped direct corner kick.
Predictably, Lionel Messi played a huge role in Barcelona's goal in the second half. The Argentine captain played a wonderful pass to Jordi Alba beyond the Real Madrid backline. Alba's cutback found Oscar Mingueza in the box who finished sharply in the 60th minute to give Barcelona some hope of a comeback.
However, Zidane's Real Madrid showed why they are the defending champions as they held firm till the end and secured a crucial victory in the title race. The Real Madrid manager, with perhaps an eye on the Champions League clash against Liverpool, even substituted Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, and Toni Kroos in the 72nd minute to protect them.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Real Madrid manager Zidane praised his players:
“It was a complicated match. The first half was ours, but we also suffered then. Barcelona are really good team and they can find spaces with the technical skills of their players. But, we created chances and could have scored a third or fourth.
This demanded a lot from us, but that’s normal against these kinds of teams. We’re at the limit, physically. But, this is football. We have to continue as we’ve not won anything yet. We’ll have very difficult matches ahead.”
Barcelona were unhappy with the referee and thought they deserved a penalty in the end. Martin Braithwaite was brought down by Ferland Mendy in the box but the referee did not deem it enough contact to give a penalty. Koeman was predictably furious with the decision.
Speaking to Marca after the match, the Barcelona manager said:
“For me the penalty is very clear and everyone has seen it, the way Martin falls, it has to be a foul. The referee may not see it, but we have a VAR for situations like this.
“However, it is better not to say more. The team has been mentally good and we deserved a decision in the penalty situation.”
Could this be Lionel Messi's last El Clasico? Will this result prove to be decisive in the title race? Only time will tell. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:
