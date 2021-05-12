Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Barcelona throw away 2 goal lead in 3-3 draw against Levante

Barcelona and Lionel Messi's La Liga title hopes suffered a huge setback as they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 against Levante last night. Things seemed to be going according to plan in the first half as goals from Lionel Messi and Pedri gave them a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Levante came roaring back in the second half as Melero and Morales scored in quick succession to make it 2-2. Barcelona once again took the lead in the 64th minute through Ousmane Dembele but Sergio Leon's late equalizer broke Barcelona hearts.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets admitted that Barcelona's title challenge was all but over. Speaking after the game he said:

"There are very few options for us to win the league now,

"It feels terrible. We weren't able to win the game, we started well, got the advantage and the second goal, but could not get a third. As has happened too many times, errors have cost us.

"The point means very little to us. We weren't precise with our passing and they took full advantage. We had our chances but we paid for our mistakes - we've not had a good second half.

"It is our fault and we take responsibility - we allow teams to score too easily against us."

Lionel Messi's stunning form in 2021 had sparked hopes of a domestic double for Ronald Koeman and Barcelona. Although Lionel Messi did get on the scoresheet in the first half with a well-taken volley, it was not enough to give Barcelona the win as a woeful display in the second half allowed Levante to come back into the game.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was left baffled by his side's second-half performance. Speaking after the game, the Dutchman said:

"In the second half we lacked intensity and I don't know what I did wrong at the half-time period as we were superior in the first half.

"They surprised us by scoring three goals and I have no explanation - I don't know why it happened.

"In terms of intensity, we dropped and got over-relaxed. The whole team defensively was not at the level required. Conceding three goals in 45 minutes is too many for this team."

Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense speculation over the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see how this latest result impacts the Argentine's contract talks.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best tweets from Levante 3-3 Barcelona

Messi’s LaLiga this season:



29 goals

9 assists

22 MOTM’s

39 goal creating actions (separate of G/A)



Even he couldn’t take this Barcelona side to the title. Would be they make top 6 without him? pic.twitter.com/iWsMCepwAb — MC (@CrewsMat19) May 11, 2021

6️⃣ goals shared equally as Barca drop crucial points 😮



Messi (25')

Pedri (34')

Dembele (64')



Melero (57')

Morales (59')

Leon (83')pic.twitter.com/V8YY0FzDl4 — Goal (@goal) May 12, 2021

Athletic, Granada and Levante have all taken points off title chasers in the last few weeks. Mid-table teams with nothing to play for are not exactly rolling over easily, are they? And coming up...Granada-Madrid, Atletico-Osasuna, Barça-Celta. — Andy West (@andywest01) May 11, 2021

Ousmane Dembélé has 30 career goals for Barcelona in all competitions:



- 15 with his left foot

- 15 with his right foot



That 5 ⭐️ weak-foot 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XBE2493tpi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2021

Barcelona dropped 5 points after the dinner at Lionel Messi's house pic.twitter.com/8QH7m2Ezny — 💫 (@Madridi7ii) May 11, 2021

French twitter and Xavitempo were really drawing parallels between Pep's first season at City and Koeman's first season at Barcelona pic.twitter.com/TIdtFVO0Wr — N. (@NalinFCB) May 12, 2021

No title this year 😭

I need therapy. Barcelona is not good for my mental health



#LevanteBarca — Suparna Biswal (@SuparnaBiswal) May 12, 2021

Staying up late to watch the entire 90minutes and loosing the game is so painful 💔 @FCBarcelona #FCBarcelona #LaLiga — TYRION LANNISTER (@mukesh_mouriya) May 12, 2021

Even Lionel Messi could not save Barcelona last night

Messi has 22 Man of the Match awards this season.

The next highest in the top 5 leagues is 12. pic.twitter.com/jZAYlRbZrK — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) May 11, 2021

All Messi fans wanted was to give Messi credit for Man City achievements lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/wBxZpztXIR — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) May 11, 2021

Ernesto Valverde never lost a game against Levante with Messi in the team. We truly never value someone until they're gone. pic.twitter.com/mjfKn2nGvO — 𝕻𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖓 🔟™ (@highonmessi) May 11, 2021

Leo Messi deserves better! pic.twitter.com/MdBJVaRx6o — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) May 12, 2021

Barca fans when they realize Messi was at fault for the the 2nd goal barca conceded pic.twitter.com/WrUDKFsYkl — ZamZam (@Emmy_Jhayy) May 11, 2021

Messi getting robbed another ballon dor just because his teammates were his real enemy than his rivals 💔 — ganesh (@breathMessi21) May 11, 2021

"Messi is favourite for the Ballond'or" is the biggest joke of 2021 pic.twitter.com/TtjKZzkDhY — Ritesh (@Prime_CR7) May 12, 2021

"I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end it doesn't even matter"

Another Messi season wasted pic.twitter.com/4H8vp1YTxS — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 (@HariFCMessi) May 11, 2021

Just a reminder that puig is the only player (apart from messi) in recent years to ever create 3 chances in a match for barca.



It's so annoying that this coach is putting his emotions over the teams success. Puig changes tge game in minutes. — xcerzy (@excerzy) May 11, 2021

Don't stress yourself.

This is the entire Barcelona team in summary 🤣🤣👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/0LXDJQf8kd — _Etornam🇬🇭 (@EfoEtornam) May 11, 2021

These Barca guys went to Messi's house to eat and drink the last supper just to bid the La Liga farewell — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 11, 2021