Twitter explodes as Liverpool destroy Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford

Former Premier League champions Liverpool registered a majestic 4-2 victory over their historic rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday. The Reds put in a dominant display against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils, who were far from their best against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester United's captain for the game, Bruno Fernandes, gave his side the lead in the opening ten minutes with a curling strike from the outside of his boot which took a massive deflection off Nat Phillips. The hosts look in control of matters over the next few minutes, but Liverpool gradually grew into the game and looked more threatening.

Diogo Jota fired a warning shot with a superb half-volley to test Dean Henderson, but the Englishman tipped his effort over. However, Jota eventually equalised for the Reds after Phillips found him just a few yards away from goal, with the Portuguese nearly flicking it past Henderson.

Liverpool took the lead just a few seconds before half-time after Roberto Firmino guided home an excellent delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Brazilian's pin-point header gave them a huge boost ahead of the midway point, and they managed to carry that momentum with them into the second half.

Roberto Firmino has scored a Premier League goal against Man Utd for the first time in his career.



It's his first-ever goal at Old Trafford. 😮 pic.twitter.com/VCc8Fz72BA — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 13, 2021

Liverpool capitalise on Manchester United's dismal showing

Firmino managed to find the back of the net mere minutes into the second half after a shoddy sequence of play from Manchester United. Fred gave the ball away cheaply to Alexander-Arnold, whose fierce strike was too powerful for Henderson to gather. The Englishman spilt the ball and fell perfectly for an onrushing Firmino who smashed home from close range.

Manchester United fought back in the second half as Solskjaer tweaked his set up by replacing Fred with Mason Greenwood. Just five minutes after the change, their resurgence was marked by a superb second goal for the Red Devils after they managed to string a few productive passes together.

Edinson Cavani released Marcus Rashford, who made a darting run into the final third and poked the ball between Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson to give Manchester United a fighting chance. Greenwood came close to scoring just minutes later, but Liverpool defended resolutely to keep the teenager out.

With Manchester United looking for a way back into the game, Liverpool killed all hopes of a comeback with a late fourth goal. The Reds won the ball high up the pitch, and Mohamed Salah scored a magnificent fourth goal just ahead of second-half stoppage time.

The win keeps Liverpool's hopes for UEFA Champions League qualification alive as they remain firmly in contention for a top-four finish.

