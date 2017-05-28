Twitter explodes as magical Lionel Messi leads Barcelona to record-breaking 29th Copa del Rey title

Lionel Messi surpassed Alfredo di Stefano to become the leading scorer in Copa del Rey history.

Lionel Messi played like a man possessed

Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 to lift their 29th Copa del Rey trophy – a Spanish record, while also winning the cup for the 3rd time on the bounce. It was Lionel Messi – who else – who was the star of the show as he helped Luis Enrique end his spell as the manager of the Catalan giants on a high, while also ensuring that the Blaugrana don’t finish the season without a trophy.

Messi opened the scoring with a nicely placed finish from the edge of the box after a quick one-two with Neymar. Theo Hernandez – who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid – equalised only minutes later with a peach of a free-kick from the right-hand side. Two goals at the stroke of half-time effectively killed the tie off, first it was Neymar, who scored to put his side ahead, bundling home Andre Gomes’ cross – albeit from an offside position, before a magical run from Lionel Messi was finished off by Paco Alcacer to round off the win.

Messi played like a man possessed as he scored a sublime opener before tearing apart the Alaves defence cutting in from the right before playing a backheel pass to Alcacer to bundle home for the 3rd goal. The trophy was Messi’s 30th with Barcelona – a record. The Argentine sensation went past Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano to become the player with most goals in the history of Copa del Rey.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after another magical performance from the Messi-ah, and here are the best tweets:

Messi-merization!

Embarrassing management, awful coach, poor squad planning, but there he is, dragging us once again. Messi, we are unworthy. #D10S — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) May 27, 2017

Messi has scored that kind of goal.....4770987654434456777899 times... — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) May 27, 2017

Lionel Messi: Has now scored 54 goals in 52 matches for Barcelona, more than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 27, 2017

Take a moment to appreciate a man so special: Lionel Messi. Never will we see another player like him grace this planet. — EiF (@EiFsoccer) May 27, 2017

Everyone has touched football, but the game is yours. Thanks for existing, Messi. pic.twitter.com/opPUjJ3vJg — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) May 27, 2017

MESSI. this guy is at least 2-3 levels above the 2nd best. Unfortunately football is played by men and watched by kids. — Manitazo (@Manitazo) May 27, 2017

Messi has 26 goals in 25 finals for Barcelona.

Don't ever compare him to anyone else. pic.twitter.com/lDnotv530r — Juan (@socraticjuan) May 27, 2017

Lionel Messi has been involved in 71 goals in 52 games across all competitions for Barcelona this season.



54 goals

17 assists



pic.twitter.com/P7cK8Taj7N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 27, 2017

Leo Messi:



700th career game

565th career goal

30th career trophy



pic.twitter.com/dVPVgNIKbR — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 27, 2017

The salt sprinkler.

Ball whisperer.

Defenders, he's too clever.

You know he's the greatest ever.

Week after week...

Greatness doesn't peak! pic.twitter.com/rm63GXlLMr — Chef (@champ_ian) January 13, 2017

Messi has more league titles, more European Cups and more trophies than Chelsea have in their history! #GreatestEver #Messiah pic.twitter.com/fFynn8dM6M — Shaurya Vineet (@ShauryaVineet) May 27, 2017

The insanity by Messi!

if it's one player you dont want to be shooting at you .. its Lionel Messi!!!! Goallll Messi ! What a beauty! pic.twitter.com/DPEahfWaqF — Iamsunita (@Sue_Barcachick) May 27, 2017

How could you watch this video and say: "Messi is not the greatest ever."



Impossible if you love football. pic.twitter.com/K4IKWDUpBC — infosmessi (@INFOSMESSl) May 27, 2017

Don't dare comparing Messi to anyone. He's finished football pic.twitter.com/vmQvLLUvTO — Haseeb KD Kalandrani (@Messician) May 27, 2017

Messi is in a universe of his own.



Watch how he runs through them and gives a magical pass to Paco. pic.twitter.com/e68LofGQhw — (@AbsolutelyMessi) May 27, 2017

The inevitable but rather inutile comparisons...

Iconic final performances by Messi: 26.

Iconic final performances by Ronaldo: 0.



Mind the gap. — Raahim. (@FutboIMessi) May 27, 2017

Messi has more iconic finals performances in that first half than 32 year old Ronaldo in his whole career. — Juan (@fraudiesta1) May 27, 2017

Same Cules gonna get wet over Messi vs 9th place Alaves also tries to discredit Ronaldo hattrick vs Wolfsburg last year. Makes you think — Zeus (@KeylorinhoZ) May 27, 2017

Spare a thought for Theo Hernandez, what a strike!

Theo Hernandez has just scored this absolute screamer vs Barcelona in the CdR final. What a rocket pic.twitter.com/v33AsTzPdo — MatchdayCentral (@MatchdayCentral) May 27, 2017

Unbelievable!

After tonight, Messi will have more titles than his age. Can you believe that? pic.twitter.com/DTbP1JXunW — FC Barcelona (@FCBdaily) May 27, 2017

Leo Messi's 30



Club World Cup

European Super

Copa del Rey

La Liga

Supercopa

ChampionsLeague — FC Barcelona (@FCBdaily) May 27, 2017

Congratulations Barcelona!

2014/15:

2015/16:

2016/17:



Barcelona are winners of the Copa del Rey once again pic.twitter.com/X3Z8eIvSuk — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 27, 2017

Barcelona finish the season on a high!



They defeat Alaves 3-1 to win their 3rd straight #CopaDelRey, 29th overall (most all time). pic.twitter.com/HXvLunMC1h — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 27, 2017

3 - Barcelona are the first team in 64 years to win the Copa 3 times in a row. The last team to do it was Barca themselves (1951-53). Award. pic.twitter.com/RNTttbgRoQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2017

Adios Lucho...

Luis Enrique has now won 9 trophies in three seasons as Barcelona manager:



2014/15:

2015/16:

2016/17:



Legend of the club. pic.twitter.com/nTSx7MyWg1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Neymar is having a poor season...