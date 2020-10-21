Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat PSG 2-1

Manchester United started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory away to PSG. The Red Devils are in a group with the Paris giants, RB Leipzig and İstanbul Başakşehir.
Marcus Rashford was the matchwinner, as he was two years ago at the Parc des Princes. The England striker took the ball at the edge of the penalty box and released a low shot to Keylor Navas's right in the 87th minute.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer elected to start with a back-3 of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe. This was Tuanzebe's first start since last December as he was recovering from a foot injury.
PSG started the better of the two sides, but the Red Devils were sharp on the counter. Bruno Fernandes gave his side the lead in the 23rd minute from the spot in controversial fashion.
The Portuguese missed the first penalty, but the referee signalled for the retake after VAR confirmed Navas had been off his line. PSG grew onto the game after going down.
Anthony Martial glanced off a corner from Neymar into his own net in the 55th minute much to the dismay of a stranded David de Gea. The game opened up from there on with both the keepers making great saves to keep their respective sides in the game.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea praised the contribution of Axel Tuanzebe on the night, who was excellent against Kylian Mbappé. Aaron wan Bisska, Scott McTominay and Fred also had excellent games for the Reds. RB Leipzig won the other game in the group 2-0.
Unbelievable. He did really, really well. He has been in difficult moments but now he has showed he is capable of playing in big games.