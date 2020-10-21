Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat PSG 2-1

Manchester United started their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory away to PSG. The Red Devils are in a group with the Paris giants, RB Leipzig and İstanbul Başakşehir.

Marcus Rashford was the matchwinner, as he was two years ago at the Parc des Princes. The England striker took the ball at the edge of the penalty box and released a low shot to Keylor Navas's right in the 87th minute.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer elected to start with a back-3 of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe. This was Tuanzebe's first start since last December as he was recovering from a foot injury.

PSG started the better of the two sides, but the Red Devils were sharp on the counter. Bruno Fernandes gave his side the lead in the 23rd minute from the spot in controversial fashion.

The Portuguese missed the first penalty, but the referee signalled for the retake after VAR confirmed Navas had been off his line. PSG grew onto the game after going down.

Anthony Martial glanced off a corner from Neymar into his own net in the 55th minute much to the dismay of a stranded David de Gea. The game opened up from there on with both the keepers making great saves to keep their respective sides in the game.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea praised the contribution of Axel Tuanzebe on the night, who was excellent against Kylian Mbappé. Aaron wan Bisska, Scott McTominay and Fred also had excellent games for the Reds. RB Leipzig won the other game in the group 2-0.

Here are the best tweets from Manchester United's stunning victory against PSG

Just want to post gifs of zebras 🦓 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oha3pkc9Ne — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) October 20, 2020

Pogba came on and made such a brilliant impact as well. Playing further forward, he looks like the world class player we know he is. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) October 20, 2020

Serious performance from Scott McTominay, especially when you consider it’s his 5th game in 12 days and he’s played every minute of every one of them, including 120 minutes for Scotland in the play-off to start it off! #MUFC — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) October 20, 2020

David de Gea to MUTV on Axel Tuanzebe: "Unbelievable. He did really, really well. He has been in difficult moments but now he has showed he is capable of playing in big games." #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) October 20, 2020

To essentially stop PSG from scoring all night away from home is something to relish. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) October 20, 2020

Think about all the United "fans" who have doubted this lad. He's 22 and now the 28th highest scorer in Manchester United's entire history, ahead of the likes of Whiteside, Kidd, Yorke, Hernandez and Van Persie. pic.twitter.com/pvLk0LuFpc — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 20, 2020

Somehow forgot Wan-Bissaka: back to his best 1-on-1.



That block to Mbappe reminded of the tackle on Sterling at the Etihad last season: took his time + slid at perfect moment#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 20, 2020

Mbappe may be asking Tuanzebe when his bedtime is tonight, because Axel sonned him during that game #MUFC — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 20, 2020

Sir Dr Marcus Beans Rashford MBE — Josh McArdle (@Josh_McArdle) October 20, 2020

After Newcastle and tonight, Reds on here may soon learn to trust that the manager can pick a team :) #MUFC — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) October 20, 2020

Ole doesn't always get it right. And maybe he isn't the long-term answer. But people calling him a PE teacher when he keeps getting results against the best teams with highly rated managers should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/KaS9DXQPXW — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 20, 2020

Unbelievable performance for a first game back. Please lord stay fit https://t.co/MUbanvfPDY — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) October 20, 2020

Fred’s game by numbers vs. PSG:



90% pass accuracy

7 tackles attempted

5 tackles won

3 interceptions

3 fouls #UCL specialist. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/G6vO0w4OOa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 20, 2020