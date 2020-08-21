Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was arrested last night in Mykonos, Greece after allegedly getting involved in a fight outside a bar with other Englishmen. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying the offseason in Mykonos, with his family and friends.

According to reports, Maguire and two of his friends got into a fight with other Englishmen outside the bar after a disagreement. However, that is not all, the Manchester United captain along with the two other suspects then allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the police officers on scene. The three suspects were then taken to the Mykonos police station.

Manchester United have confirmed the involvement of their captain in this alleged incident and have released the following statement:

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

