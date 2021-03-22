Twitter explodes as Manchester United crash out of FA Cup after 3-1 loss to Leicester City

It was a historic day for Leicester City as they sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup to reach their first-ever semi-final since the 1981/82 season. Goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans sealed the Red Devils' fate as they were beaten 3-1 on the night, with Mason Greenwood scoring Manchester United's only goal at the King Power.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the most high-profile change to his lineup as talismanic star Bruno Fernandes was dropped to the bench for workload management reasons. Marcus Rashford was not in the squad due to an injury, and was replaced by the returning Anthony Martial. Leicester's goalscoring hero Kelechi Iheanacho partnered Jamie Vardy in the attack for Brendan Rodgers.

“At least we didn’t bottle another semi-final ey” pic.twitter.com/FjrVIkFWsI — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 21, 2021

The first half ended all square with the scoreline at 1-1 after the Red Devils were the architects of their own downfall.

25 minutes in, the visitors tried to play their way out of the back and Fred gifted Leicester City the opener with a questionable pass to Dean Henderson which was intercepted by Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian international calmly beat Henderson and slotted the ball into an empty net.

The Foxes began to grow into the game and exert more pressure on the visitors who eventually found the way back into the knockout fixture via Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba's superb work on the left of Leicester's box was followed up by a measured ball into the box, and Greenwood, benefitting from Donny van de Beek's dummy, smashed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester City began the second half like a side possessed as they launched wave after wave of attacks on the Manchester United goal. Youri Tielemans provided the impetus for Brendan Rodgers' side as he followed up his darting run towards the Red Devils' box with a fantastic finish to find the far corner.

Foxes legend Jamie Vardy could have effectively killed the tie with a pacy run into the box after he breezed past ex-teammate Harry Maguire, but the Englishman dragged his shot wide. Leicester continued to capitalise on Manchester United's lacklustre defending and ended up punishing them.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer responded just over ten minutes later with four changes in one go, bringing on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, and other onto the pitch to up the ante. The changes came close to paying off as there was a remarkable shift in the balance of the game, with the Red Devils pushing up in numbers.

It was all in vain, however, as Iheanacho — undoubtedly the man of the moment for the high-flying Foxes — sealed their berth in the FA Cup semi-final with his side's third goal in the 78th minute.

15 - Kelechi Ịheanachọ has now had a direct hand in 15 goals in his 15 starts across all competitions this season (11 goals, 4 assists), eight of which have come in his last four matches (7 goals, 1 assists). Eagle. pic.twitter.com/jXxMJAywwx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

Marc Albrighton's free-kick was slotted in by the former Manchester City striker in the far post, beating a towering Scott McTominay to do so. He has continued his incredible run of form in recent matches and was one of the most impressive players on the pitch.

With that goal, Manchester United's hopes of a comeback were significantly reduced and the spark brought upon by the string of changes had also vanished. Bruno Fernandes was afforded a free-kick opportunity to peg one back but the Portuguese's effort was saved brilliantly by Schiechel, who was excellent on the night in general.

Rodgers' hunt for a first trophy in England took a massive step in the right direction as they set themselves up for a semi-final clash against Southampton. Manchester United, on the other hand, now have one less avenue to win a trophy this year with the UEFA Europa League being the only realistic goal remaining.

Stop crying 😭 your heart 💔 OUT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2021

The loss also sees Manchester United's stunning domestic away run — stretching back to January 2020 with a loss against Liverpool — come to an end.

Here are the best tweets from the game!

United 🤝 Arsenal 🤝 Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe shit. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) March 21, 2021

Can't lose semi finals if you don't get to them...FFS. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) March 21, 2021

Biggest takeaway from this game?



Anyone who thinks that a center back is Man Utd biggest need is a weapon of mass destruction. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) March 21, 2021

Ole Gunnar Narrative 📈📉 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 21, 2021

Erling Haaland is really going to join No Trophies Just Vibes FC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 21, 2021

Leicester have been better than us in every phase (building, progressing, creating, pressing, containing and blocking). — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 21, 2021

4 Semi Finals Bottled❌



Champions League Bottled❌



Premier League Bottled❌



Carabao Cup Bottled❌



FA Cup Bottled❌



No tactics, always predictable❌



Poor substitutions again and again❌



Fred costing CL & FA Cup❌



Useless Lazy Martial❌



F*** The Process. #MUFC | #OLE — Fergie’s Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) March 21, 2021

"After Fergie they are still building!"



Ole Gunnar Solskjær labelled winning trophies are for the "Ego" of the manager! @GullitR explains how Manchester United have yet to relive the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson. #FACup #LEIMUN



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/e9RLNoQk1Z — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 21, 2021

Man Utd fans thought they were going to play Southampton in semis 🤭 pic.twitter.com/9npMaRhdZw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 21, 2021

No Maddison.



No Barnes.



No Pereira.



No Justin.



...and we’re still getting completely outplayed all over the pitch. Congrats to Leicester, well deserved! — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) March 21, 2021

1 - Manchester United have lost an away match against English opposition for the first time in 30 matches, with the previous such defeat coming against Liverpool in January 2020. Closed. pic.twitter.com/OAGxOKEuke — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

Two quality teams played today. One had a week to rest and prepare; the other had 3 days. The difference is visible. Hopefully we can use the international break to rest and prep for the end of the season. 2nd & Europa would be a decent return for our performances this season — Greenwood's burner (@BurnerGreenwood) March 21, 2021

Manchester United won’t win any major titles while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge. It’s as simple as that. Ole took United from A to B, now it’s time to take that next step. — TR (@TacticalRole) March 21, 2021

That quote from Ole looking even more embarrassing about league position being more important than trophies. Can see why he said it, he doesn’t have the bottle to win a trophy, even with us favourites for Europa, we will probably find a way to mess that up as well. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 21, 2021

this will be the first Leicester win against United since the 5-3 under Van Gaal. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) March 21, 2021

red ribbons for sale, can be spray painted blue — ‘ (@vintageredss) March 21, 2021

I didn’t really have much confidence going into the game anyway, but the second that we drew Southampton in the semi-finals, then I knew we’d lose the game. They’re a bunch of bottle jobs. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 21, 2021

Man Utd can’t bottle another semi-final if they go out in the quarter-finals pic.twitter.com/BYSL6RblN7 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 21, 2021

He shouldn't have made it to half time.



The majority of the blame should go on the player for one of the worst performances I've seen but he should have been hooked a LONG time ago. https://t.co/kpSn7PaXXY — ً (@utdrobbo) March 21, 2021

We deserve this.



Outplayed and outfought, fucking shambolic. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) March 21, 2021

That defeat has been coming for Man Utd, helped by team selection by Solskjaer. No depth beyond first XI. But when a manager says trophies aren’t a measure of progress, it’s not a great motivational tactic for those who are picked.. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 21, 2021