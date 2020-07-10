Twitter explodes as Manchester United decimate Aston Villa 3-0

A rundown of the best reactions from Twitter following Manchester United's victory over Aston Villa.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 17 games across all competitions.

Manchester United put in another dominant attacking display to sweep past Aston Villa

Manchester United thrashed Aston Villa on their own patch to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to just two points.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba facilitated the comprehensive win as Aston Villa failed to recover from a harsh penalty decision given against them early on.

In the process, the Red Devils became the first team to win four consecutive EPL games by a three-goal margin. As for Aston Villa, the relegation picture appears bigger with each passing defeat.

7 - Man Utd are the first team to beat an opponent on every day of the week in the Premier League, with their match against Aston Villa the sixth fixture to be played on all seven days of the week in the competition. Set. pic.twitter.com/DKcL8kglfX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

Manchester United 👊🏽❤️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 9, 2020

Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd @ManUtd are the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by 3+ goals 😤 pic.twitter.com/zjFGNVUf5P — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2020

even villa’s remaining fixtures are laughing at them #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/8KXGRuGJbM — Sam (@SamHeywood9) July 9, 2020

While Manchester United looked flat-footed in the first-half, Aston Villa created clear-cut opportunities from their time on the ball. Jack Grealish fired his volley over the bar, before Trezeguet dispossessed Pogba to sidefoot an excellent shot straight at the post.

As they say in football, a game has the capacity to change within a second. Just moments after Trezeguet's effort, Bruno Fernandes won a controversial penalty for his side.

Of course, he would go on to bury it past Pepe Reina without any fuss, but the decision from John Moss sparked intense discussion among the fraternity, more so after VAR reviewed the foul but did not overturn the on-field judgement.

I am sorry, but that was not a penalty. VAR continues to be a joke😡 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 9, 2020

👏 @B_Fernandes8 scores his 7th goal in 10 for @ManUtd...



🤔 But should he have been awarded a penalty?



👀 Looked harsh. pic.twitter.com/1hgUWABkPo — SPORF (@Sporf) July 9, 2020

That’s 18 penalties for @ManUtd this season in all comps. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 9, 2020

Laughable decision. Never a pen. Clear and obvious error by Moss. This is what VAR's supposed to be for, to help out ref. Instead VAR Scott compounds error. Fernandes leaps up, looking to spin on the ball, trying to take it round Konsa, but clearly fouls the defender. #ASTMUN — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 9, 2020

Six players have been directly involved in 12 goals in their first 10 Premier League games:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mick Quinn

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Phillips

🇦🇷 Sergio Agüero

🇸🇳 Papiss Cissé

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes 🆕



Bruno’s electric start to his United career continues. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yRKCwR0mu2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 9, 2020

Villa's confidence was rocked after the opening goal, as Manchester United went on to take control of proceedings and prepare for the counter just as they always do to unleash the killer punch.

They brought their opponents up the pitch and hit them on the counter. After a couple of breakaways initiated by Bruno Fernandes, one such counter-attack fell to a lively Mason Greenwood, who smashed the second with his right foot to put the game to bed.

There is simply no stopping the 18-year-old at the moment.

Mason Greenwood has been the find of the season for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood keeps showing flashes… 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KofOILdbO3 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2020

Mason Greenwood has nine Premier League goals this season. The last player to score that many in a single Premier League season before the age of 19 was Wayne Rooney 👀



📻 Listen: https://t.co/2qPwRuPLxC

📱 Follow: https://t.co/Yjvrth7ADp #bbcfootball #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/65Ahp72uBq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 9, 2020

How much is Mason Greenwood worth?



Man Utd fans: pic.twitter.com/J2qRxzS3z0 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2020

🔴 No player has scored more PL goals from outside the box this season than Mason Greenwood (4) pic.twitter.com/jm6Rzfg9Wz — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 9, 2020

18 - Mason Greenwood is the fourth player aged 18 or younger to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances after Danny Cadamarteri (1997), Michael Owen (1997 & 1998) and Francis Jeffers (1999). Courage. pic.twitter.com/fqPpoHAHcJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

Dont let him go to his left foot

Don't let him go to his right foot

In fact, whatever you do , don't let him use his legs..

Greenwood #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/UdynHqEaUr — Michael Bobby (@Opara_michaels) July 9, 2020

Manchester United then brought one from the training ground routines to score their third, with Fernandes laying it on a platter for Pogba. The Frenchman took a couple of touches to get the ball out of his feet and unleashed a beauty, leaving Reina with no chance.

April 2019: Paul Pogba scores vs. West Ham



July 2020: Paul Pogba scores his next goal vs. Aston Villa



After 453 days, the wait is over. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mjFiQFXdsm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 9, 2020

POGBACK ⚡️



He scores his first goal in 453 days! pic.twitter.com/qClsCUNhvf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2020

⚽ Paul Pogba

🅰 Bruno Fernandes



That connection strikes again. 😍 pic.twitter.com/yle3vqAseu — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 9, 2020

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 20 goals (11⚽️ & 9🅰️) in 33 Premier League appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjær



Phenomenal return from CM. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mIGV3KYog2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 9, 2020

Man United after Bruno joined the club pic.twitter.com/5trIQVfHjK — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 9, 2020

Apart from a spell from Aston Villa in the first-half, it was all Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are slowly growing into a real force in the EPL, having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to an astonishing 17 matches.

Should the Red Devils continue in the same vein of form, there's no denying that pressure will only pile up on Leicester and Chelsea.

Manchester United trying to navigate their way into the Top 4. Will they do it?



(📽: @2sporten)pic.twitter.com/D21iANmKa3 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 9, 2020