Twitter explodes as Manchester United fall to shocking 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United at Old Trafford

Manchester United were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking results of the season as the Premier League's bottom club, Sheffield United, registered a 2-1 win against them at Old Trafford. On a night that would have seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men move back up to the top of the table, they fell to what was a truly embarrassing loss to a spirited and well-drilled Blades side, giving them just their second win in 20 games.

Chris Wilder's men were short on numbers in their squad with up to eight players unavailable, and could name only six substitutes on the bench. On the other hand, Manchester United decided to rotate for this fixture by making four changes, with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Alex Telles, and Marcus Rashford coming back into the starting XI after the Fulham game.

Man Utd have won 21 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, at least 11 more than any other side.



But all 21 have been away from Old Trafford. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/i0rKtPrN4E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

The first half saw Manchester United have the lion's share of the ball but to no good effect as they failed to test Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Wilder's defence led by the experienced Phil Jagielka marshalled United's troops excellently and limited them to just a shot on target.

They also took a rather unlikely lead midway through the first half after David de Gea failed to deal with Kean Bryan from a Sheffield corner. The former Manchester City man became the first Blades player to score at Old Trafford in 28 years and managed to give his side a first-half lead, giving the relegation battlers something to fight for in the second half.

The Red Devils upped the ante in the second 45 minutes as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba tried to bring the hosts back on level terms. Their pressure paid off as Harry Maguire's bullet header from a 64th-minute corner leveled the score at Old Trafford.

As Solskjaer's men surged forward in search for a winner, it was Wilder's charges that shocked their decorated hosts. Sheffield United capitalised on some very questionable defending from Manchester United to take the lead for the second time in the game.

That's probably the worst 10 secs of play I've seen from us in a while. We deserve to be behind. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) January 27, 2021

After a poor spell of play during which the Red Devils had multiple opportunities to clear the ball, Oliver Burke found himself in space and unleashed a strike that, after a wicked deflection off Axel Tuanzebe, found its way into the back of the net.

The last 15 minutes were dominated once again by Manchester United but it was far too late to conjure up an equaliser, let alone a winner. The defeat sees them remain in second place but gives rivals Manchester City an extra game to establish their superiority in the title race.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

That is the worst defending I've ever seen in my life 😭😭😭😭 — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) January 27, 2021

I can’t believe rival fans fell for us saying we’re in a title race loool — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) January 27, 2021

Martial loses the ball and just stops still. Bruno chases back. The difference. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 27, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. Some of these players don’t deserve to play in front of him. Genuinely awful. — Nora Calder (@NoraUtd) January 27, 2021

OK. Hold on. Burke just received two SLOW NON-PRESSURED passes IN OUR BOX.



Forget the goal. How could we allow THAT to happen? Wow. — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 27, 2021

Manchester United lost to Sheffield United because of David de Gea. I’m muting this tweet. — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) January 27, 2021

Klopp cyber bullied Chris Wilder into beating Manchester United, he's playing 7D chess — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) January 27, 2021

“You’re just a Norwegian PE teacher, never ever forget that” pic.twitter.com/UAeBfhloQX — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 27, 2021

pic.twitter.com/6COjkZxGRM — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) January 27, 2021

Not only have we just lost at home to the worst team in the Premier League, but we’ve also just lost to one of the worst teams in Premier League history. What an embarrassment it’s been for Man Utd. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 27, 2021

Hold up I barely check the table ever. SHEFFIELD ARE DEAD LAST AND WE HANDED THEM THEIR 2ND WIN OF THE SEASON?!?!?! — Ali. (@UtdAlii) January 27, 2021

Biggest shock of the season. Worst loss of our season. Biggest defensive errors of our season. Title race over in January. Absolutely distraught. Welcome to the new bottlejob FC. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) January 27, 2021

Premier League title race contenders pic.twitter.com/s4EWbv1wEw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 27, 2021

2.7 million Fantasy Football managers captained Bruno Fernandes tonight... pic.twitter.com/7MGk0OAz7B — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 27, 2021

David Moyes in the top four while Phil Jagielka puts in a Man of the Match performance at Old Trafford was the future Sir Alex Ferguson wanted. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) January 27, 2021

I’m not saying Dean Henderson is the answer, but David De Gea isn’t either.



It’s a goalkeepers job to stop goals going in. He makes one save and everyone says #DaveSaves again. It’s literally what he’s paid for. He’s not helping us anymore. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) January 27, 2021

Selling Romelu Lukaku and filling the no.9 spot with Anthony Martial: pic.twitter.com/1tetp0dULY — Josh (@UtdJL) January 27, 2021

Man United thinking they were in a title race: pic.twitter.com/MjAHjoHpDp — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) January 27, 2021

when the emos were forced to play football in P.E. pic.twitter.com/H50Fn88x9K — manutd23 (@manutd24) January 27, 2021

Man Utd fans at the start of January vs Man Utd fans at the end of January pic.twitter.com/xAHLTThoco — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 27, 2021

Everyone should resist the urge to be reactionary tonight. We were always going to lose a game at some point, we’re not a flawless side, but to lose tonight against bottom of the league, in the way we did, isn’t acceptable. Arsenal is a must win. — ‏ً (@UtdHenry) January 27, 2021

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Sheffield united:



121 passes

88% pass accuracy

17/18 long passed completed

9 ball recoveries

7/8 aerial duels

3 clearances

2 shots

1 goal

0x dribbled past



Unfortunate to be on the losing side. 😔 pic.twitter.com/8H31TuD92m — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 27, 2021