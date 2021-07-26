Twitter explodes as Manchester United reportedly agree deal for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is Manchester United bound. Yes, you read that right. Manchester United are not fooling around in the transfer window this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly reached a total agreement with Varane over personal terms.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Real Madrid and Manchester United are now ironing out the final details of the agreement. The reputed journalist claims that it's just a 'matter of days' or even 'hours'.

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC



Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷



Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

Raphael Varane's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire next summer. Having won the lot at Real Madrid, the Frenchman has been keen to seek a new challenge. Manchester United swooped right in and it is turning out to be a wonderful summer for the Old Trafford outfit.

Several reports claim there were a raft of clubs that had registered an interest in Varane. However, the World Cup winner only wanted a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United have been relying on the defensive combination of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a couple of seasons now. While the former has won fans over thanks to his defensive and ball-playing abilities, the latter has not been entirely convincing.

Eric Bailly, the club's third-choice centre-back, is too injury prone and as a result, it was important for Manchester United to strengthen their backline. The Red Devils famously missed out on Varane 10 years back when he made the switch to Real Madrid from French side Lens.

In his 10 year spell with Los Blancos, Varane has won three La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, one Copa Del Rey, three Supercopa de Espanas and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Writing for Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst claims that Varane might have to go into quarantine before joining up with the Manchester United squad. The Red Devils' executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had claimed in the summer of 2018 that he'd sanction £100 million to sign Varane.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho will make Manchester United a force to be reckoned with

Anyway, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slowly built a team that can mount a title challenge on all fronts. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack by signing Jadon Sancho. Varane's addition makes Manchester United's defence nothing short of world-class.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to the news of Manchester United reaching an agreement to sign Varane.

Rival fans are already calling Varane a failure.

And just like that Varane has gone from one of the best center backs in the world to the most overrated.



We truly are here to takeover. 🥂 — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) July 26, 2021

But Manchester United fans seem to be enjoying the hate.

Sancho is overrated and Varane is finished apparently I can’t believe we are stuck with them at United how will I sleep at night — ‘ (@vintageredss) July 26, 2021

It's time for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start winning trophies. Look at that team.

Ed Woodward masterclass?

Man Utd could end up signing Sancho and Varane for less than what was quoted for Sancho last summer.... — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 26, 2021

Pogba when he’s sees the Varane news pic.twitter.com/bWszAZ0yNf — 4 (@VidaUTD) July 26, 2021

Bagged Sancho and Varane and we haven’t even reached August yet pic.twitter.com/1yuilAtkOQ — J (@Matamatically) July 26, 2021

G Nev was spot on when he said that title winning sides are built on the strong foundations at GK/CBs.



Liverpool sorted their triangle with Alisson/VVD, City with Dias. #MUFC have now got Maguire/Varane



Henderson really has to step up now. That’s a title winning triumvirate. pic.twitter.com/Utv6g8WTJE — Haider Rubbani 🇵🇸🇾🇪🎙⚽️ (@Haider_Rubbani) July 26, 2021

Solskjaer seems to know exactly what he wants.

🚨🌕| JUST IN:



It’s a matter of days to see the official announcement of Varane, Solskjær played a big part in the deal, he pushed ‘everyday’. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano] — UtdPlug 👹 (@UtdPlug) July 26, 2021

Lindelof when he sees Varane on the first day of training pic.twitter.com/GuWamoQSas — Joudeh (@omarjoudehh) July 26, 2021

Live look at United fans while we wait for the rest of the business to be done this summer knowing we already have Sancho and Varane confirmed https://t.co/cetWRIAK5k pic.twitter.com/6Utg9X2sf2 — Daniel (@UtdDanMUFC) July 26, 2021

Me when Varane makes a mistake vs. when Lindelöf makes one



pic.twitter.com/orBcy9A8e3 — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) July 26, 2021

Varane Signing now makes this comp even better pic.twitter.com/xwXpJpeBGL — The Kid 🏌️ (@dekidd_) July 26, 2021

The job's not done yet for Manchester United though.

When you’ve signed Sancho and Varane but remember you still need a CDM pic.twitter.com/jKNoYdt0Jo — James Jackson (@Doublejayz72) July 26, 2021

Varane: “I joined this team to win trophies”



Ole: pic.twitter.com/cUNrGqfZsn — Abdul 🧜‍♂️ (@Bagofnuts_) July 26, 2021

Bruno Pernandes and Raphael VARane.

Next season is going to be beautiful. — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) July 26, 2021

