Twitter explodes as Manchester United reportedly agree deal for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is Manchester United bound. Yes, you read that right. Manchester United are not fooling around in the transfer window this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly reached a total agreement with Varane over personal terms.
Fabrizio Romano claims that Real Madrid and Manchester United are now ironing out the final details of the agreement. The reputed journalist claims that it's just a 'matter of days' or even 'hours'.
Raphael Varane's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire next summer. Having won the lot at Real Madrid, the Frenchman has been keen to seek a new challenge. Manchester United swooped right in and it is turning out to be a wonderful summer for the Old Trafford outfit.
Several reports claim there were a raft of clubs that had registered an interest in Varane. However, the World Cup winner only wanted a move to Manchester United.
Manchester United have been relying on the defensive combination of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for a couple of seasons now. While the former has won fans over thanks to his defensive and ball-playing abilities, the latter has not been entirely convincing.
Eric Bailly, the club's third-choice centre-back, is too injury prone and as a result, it was important for Manchester United to strengthen their backline. The Red Devils famously missed out on Varane 10 years back when he made the switch to Real Madrid from French side Lens.
In his 10 year spell with Los Blancos, Varane has won three La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, one Copa Del Rey, three Supercopa de Espanas and four FIFA Club World Cups.
Writing for Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst claims that Varane might have to go into quarantine before joining up with the Manchester United squad. The Red Devils' executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had claimed in the summer of 2018 that he'd sanction £100 million to sign Varane.
Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho will make Manchester United a force to be reckoned with
Anyway, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slowly built a team that can mount a title challenge on all fronts. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack by signing Jadon Sancho. Varane's addition makes Manchester United's defence nothing short of world-class.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to the news of Manchester United reaching an agreement to sign Varane.
Rival fans are already calling Varane a failure.
But Manchester United fans seem to be enjoying the hate.
It's time for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start winning trophies. Look at that team.
Ed Woodward masterclass?
Solskjaer seems to know exactly what he wants.
The job's not done yet for Manchester United though.