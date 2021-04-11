Twitter explodes as Mason Greenwood leads Manchester United to 3-1 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United completed another stunning comeback in the Premier League as they destroyed Tottenham Hotspur by a scoreline of 3-1. The Red Devils were on the wrong end of a historic 6-1 scoreline in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, but they came out on top this time around with a stunning display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester United appeared to have broken the deadlock just past the half-hour mark with a superb finish from Edinson Cavani after a brilliant piece of skill from Paul Pogba.

However, the goal was ultimately ruled out after VAR's intervention due to Scott McTominay's foul on Son Heung-Min in the build-up, much to the Red Devils' dismay. It was a controversial decision that was slammed by pundits and supporters alike.

Micah Richards: "I can't recognise the game anymore. If this is a foul, Roy's [Keane] right, we might as well go home now. It's an absolutely ridiculous decision. It's spoiling football." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 11, 2021

My tv is moments away from being on the patio in 100 pieces #var 🤯 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 11, 2021

You have got to be kidding. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 11, 2021

The goal being chalked off proved to be even more expensive for United as Spurs did find the back of the net just minutes later via Son. The South Korean wrapped off a slick team move involving Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian getting the better of Victor Lindelof to set up Son.

Manchester United began to ramp up the pressure in the second half as they searched for an equaliser. Their pressure eventually paid off from the most unlikely source of goals as it was Brazilian midfielder Fred who leveled the scoreline.

He pushed forward with the ball and exchanged a few neat passes with Fernandes and Rashford before sliding the ball to Cavani. The Uruguayan's strike was parried into an onrushing Fred's path by the Frenchman and the midfielder tapped the ball into an empty net from close range.

Man Utd fans after seeing Fred score pic.twitter.com/3ijHChX5G7 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 11, 2021

United's equaliser sparked Spurs to life and opened up the game a lot more as both sides began to look for the winner. Son drew a stunning De Gea-esque save out of Henderson after his effort was stabbed away by the Englishman's feet. Bruno responded in kind and smashed in an effort from long-range but was denied by Lloris.

Pogba then found himself in a great position to give his side the winner but opted for an unconventional backheel finish from inside the box and failed to get it on target.

The game was ultimately decided by the man whose goal was controversially chalked off, Cavani. Fernandes fed Greenwood on the edge of the penalty area whose curling first-time ball into the box was met in stunning fashion by the talismanic Uruguayan with a diving header, leaving Lloris with no chance of saving the strike.

Spurs boss Mourinho then brought on Gareth Bale as a final roll of the dice to try and change his side's fortunes. Cavani almost gave Spurs the equaliser after his defensive header scraped the woodwork before going out for another corner.

Manchester United saw out the remainder of the game with a spell of possession in Spurs' half to hold on to their lead.

The Red Devils then sealed the result with another stunning team goal after Pogba evaded two Spurs defenders before releasing Greenwood. The young English starlet then pulled off a sublime body feint to send Reguilon the wrong way and fired home the third goal for his side. He was a game-changer off the bench for United on the evening.

The win sees United strengthen their hold on second place in the table and extend their unbeaten league run on the road. On the other hand, Spurs find themselves in further trouble as they are six points adrift of a place in the top-four.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Greenwood really saw the way Jose beefed Pogba & wanted to put the last nail in Mourinhos coffin pic.twitter.com/DwiAsrs3sz — Lew (@Lzw9ine) April 11, 2021

jose held ole's face before being patted on the head. sad — No (@RootKanal) April 11, 2021

Son's supposed to be serving the military but goes down like that 🤣🤣 — 🥤 (@UtdGeraId) April 11, 2021

One of these was judged to be a foul and saw a goal ruled out. Can you spot which one? 💀 pic.twitter.com/CZBBCHVDgZ — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) April 11, 2021

How it started.

How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/7gNVSXV7tg — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) April 11, 2021

pic.twitter.com/4dUMX5hw2h — Out of Context Manchester United (@nocontextunited) April 11, 2021

Fair play to Son for giving Spurs the lead minutes later. I thought he was dead. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 11, 2021

Man Utd have had a goal disallowed by VAR pic.twitter.com/lv1JPPHK9A — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 11, 2021

Son in the dressing room at half-time. pic.twitter.com/QvC3D3t1qv — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 11, 2021

That’s a goal scored and a goal saved in the last 5 mins by Cavani — m (@IceColdToto) April 11, 2021

Pogba is all of us watching VAR in action this season. pic.twitter.com/dgC2wdyZmZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2021

I think Spurs need to do the right thing and take Son off after that right hook from Mctominay, not sure how he’s still standing here — ‘ (@vintageredss) April 11, 2021

Mason ended Reguilon right there 🤣 — T (@FalseRaumdeuter) April 11, 2021

I feel embarrassed for Son Heung-Min: A finger brushed his face and he rolled around the pitch for five minutes. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) April 11, 2021

We’re good with Losada, thanks. He can bounce to Tondela — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 11, 2021

“Words don't come easy to me

How can I find a way to make you see I love you” https://t.co/yCB52kheoU — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 11, 2021

Son grabs at McTominay's shirt while he's in possession. He bats him off - that's a natural reaction from any footballer. Ref was presented with half second of footage - not enough. Didn't show the context. Atrocious decision followed. Surprised at Son going to ground like that. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 11, 2021

The word ‘cheating’ started trending on Twitter moments after VAR denied Man United a goal 😬 pic.twitter.com/ICcjPlUuzm — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 11, 2021

Roy Keane: "A player like Son, to roll around like that is embarrassing. That can't be a foul."



Son: pic.twitter.com/bJ3XjFUbGW — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 11, 2021

You can look at Cavani and Greenwood, the disallowed goal, Pogba, United’s recruitment, plenty of different factors. But ultimately this is about a manager who’s proving he’s relevant against a manager who no longer is. https://t.co/o8gDi0jj2c — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) April 11, 2021

The Luke Shawshank Redemption. pic.twitter.com/iB710qGzPv — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) April 11, 2021

Paul Pogba when Jose walks towards him in the tunnel 😂 pic.twitter.com/GPwVfxvSjw — 🇦🇱 Utdinterest (@Utdlnterest) April 11, 2021

How can you lot hate Ole man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wD184GsSkG — Herman (@MainManOle) April 11, 2021