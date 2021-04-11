Twitter explodes as Mason Greenwood leads Manchester United to 3-1 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United completed another stunning comeback in the Premier League as they destroyed Tottenham Hotspur by a scoreline of 3-1. The Red Devils were on the wrong end of a historic 6-1 scoreline in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, but they came out on top this time around with a stunning display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Manchester United appeared to have broken the deadlock just past the half-hour mark with a superb finish from Edinson Cavani after a brilliant piece of skill from Paul Pogba.
However, the goal was ultimately ruled out after VAR's intervention due to Scott McTominay's foul on Son Heung-Min in the build-up, much to the Red Devils' dismay. It was a controversial decision that was slammed by pundits and supporters alike.
The goal being chalked off proved to be even more expensive for United as Spurs did find the back of the net just minutes later via Son. The South Korean wrapped off a slick team move involving Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian getting the better of Victor Lindelof to set up Son.
Manchester United began to ramp up the pressure in the second half as they searched for an equaliser. Their pressure eventually paid off from the most unlikely source of goals as it was Brazilian midfielder Fred who leveled the scoreline.
He pushed forward with the ball and exchanged a few neat passes with Fernandes and Rashford before sliding the ball to Cavani. The Uruguayan's strike was parried into an onrushing Fred's path by the Frenchman and the midfielder tapped the ball into an empty net from close range.
United's equaliser sparked Spurs to life and opened up the game a lot more as both sides began to look for the winner. Son drew a stunning De Gea-esque save out of Henderson after his effort was stabbed away by the Englishman's feet. Bruno responded in kind and smashed in an effort from long-range but was denied by Lloris.
Pogba then found himself in a great position to give his side the winner but opted for an unconventional backheel finish from inside the box and failed to get it on target.
The game was ultimately decided by the man whose goal was controversially chalked off, Cavani. Fernandes fed Greenwood on the edge of the penalty area whose curling first-time ball into the box was met in stunning fashion by the talismanic Uruguayan with a diving header, leaving Lloris with no chance of saving the strike.
Spurs boss Mourinho then brought on Gareth Bale as a final roll of the dice to try and change his side's fortunes. Cavani almost gave Spurs the equaliser after his defensive header scraped the woodwork before going out for another corner.
Manchester United saw out the remainder of the game with a spell of possession in Spurs' half to hold on to their lead.
The Red Devils then sealed the result with another stunning team goal after Pogba evaded two Spurs defenders before releasing Greenwood. The young English starlet then pulled off a sublime body feint to send Reguilon the wrong way and fired home the third goal for his side. He was a game-changer off the bench for United on the evening.
The win sees United strengthen their hold on second place in the table and extend their unbeaten league run on the road. On the other hand, Spurs find themselves in further trouble as they are six points adrift of a place in the top-four.
