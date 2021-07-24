Twitter explodes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new contract with Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal that ties him to the club until 2024. The club have the option to extend it further by a year and all in all it looks very well deserved for Solskjaer.

Ole has signed a new deal with the club!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is overseeing a cultural reboot of sorts at Manchester United

The Norwegian was brought in as a caretaker boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Solskjaer immediately won over fans after switching to a more attacking system. His man-management has been top-notch and has been able to improve almost every single individual on the Manchester United roster.

He has also been enterprising in offloading the deadwood and has trimmed his squad to great effect. Under Solskjaer, Manchester United have established a good structure where people with the know-how are in charge of making footballing decisions.

More importantly, there has been a lot of improvement in the team's performances in the past two seasons. Solskjaer led the team to a third-placed finish in the 2019-20 season, his first full season as manager. After not being backed in the summer transfer window, Manchester United still finished second in the Premier League table rather comfortably in the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils have also played some exquisite football at times and have beaten some of the biggest sides in Europe. They also reached the finals of the UEFA Europa League but were beaten by Villarreal on penalties.

Speaking after signing the new contract, Solskajer said:

"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho and are being heavily linked with Raphael Varane this transfer window. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets the signings he needs, Manchester United could become a force to be reckoned with in the 2021-22 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Solskjaer being handed a new contract.

✍️ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's signings at Manchester United:



Harry Maguire

Bruno Fernandes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Daniel James

Odion Ighalo

Donny van de Beek

Amad Diallo

Alex Telles

Facundo Pellistri

Edinson Cavani

Jadon Sancho

Tom Heaton



