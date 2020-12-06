Twitter explodes as rampant Manchester United register stunning 3-1 comeback win away at West Ham United

Ole Gunnar Solskajer's Manchester United side came back from a 1-0 deficit to register a stunning 3-1 win against West Ham United. The Red Devils had only won once at the London Stadium prior to this game, which came in 2017, and three sublime second-half goals from the visitors tonight helped them register their second win at this venue.

Solskjaer made a couple of interesting calls in terms of the team selection as he chose to give Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford a rest, drafting Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani into the starting XI. David de Gea was also given a breather, allowing Dean Henderson his first Premier League start for his boyhood club.

The home side and the 2,000 West Ham fans went into half-time with a spring in their step after what was a superb performance in the first half. David Moyes' men played like they had a point to prove, hunting the visitors down in packs and constantly darting into their territory.

The likes of Jarred Bowen and Pablo Fornals were constant threats for the Hammers, with the former, in particular, torturing the United backline. West Ham could have easily had more goals as they managed to carve Solskjaer's men open on several occasions. However, Tomas Soucek's 38th-minute opener from a corner was all that they could manage, and they would live to regret their wasteful finishing.

Manchester United came roaring back in the second half with what was a scintillating assortment of goals.

While they looked more threatening after the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, a blazing 13-minute spell demolished West Ham's hopes of taking anything from the game as Manchester United scored thrice.

385 - Following their win at West Ham, @ManUtd have won more points from losing positions than any other side in Premier League history. Dogged. #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/YUtFXvYE5n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Paul Pogba levelled proceedings with a scorching first-time hit from range, and Mason Greenwood followed up just three minutes later with a creative first-touch and found the back of the net with a sharp finish. Minutes after hitting the post, Rashford latched onto a beautiful ball from Juan Mata which carved the Hammers open to dink the ball past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski to score his side's third.

This was Manchester United's ninth consecutive victory away from home as they extend what is already the best run in the club's history, and the three points fire them into fourth place, level on points with third-placed Chelsea ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game!

Think Ole is using that game at Camp Nou for the template of all MUFC away games. "Make sure you go behind, DO NOT start well or I'll fine you. When most have given up hope, smash a few belters in and I'll treat you to pie, chips and peas on the way home. Just win." — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 5, 2020

A brilliant second half helps United past West Ham 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZTUeFncCu — 433 (@433) December 5, 2020

Manchester City have won away in the Premier League when losing at half-time once since 1995.



Manchester United have won away in the Premier League when losing at half-time twice in the last six days. #WHUMUN — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 5, 2020

20 - Since the start of last season, Mason Greenwood has scored 20 goals in all competitions, twice as many as any other teenager playing for a Premier League side (Martinelli, 10). Starlet. pic.twitter.com/jacQXbSJEK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

What a difference Martial makes, 3 goals since he is off the pitch — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) December 5, 2020

JAI MATA DI. What a ball — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) December 5, 2020

Man Utd’s last nine Premier League away games:



⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️



United + Away = Goals. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XJ5wa7BZrv — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 5, 2020

◉ The most chances created by a Man Utd player across the past four seasons



◉ The joint-most chances created by ANY player in an away PL game in the past four seasons



◉ The joint-most chances created by a player with 45 or fewer minutes in a single game in PL HISTORY



🤯 pic.twitter.com/lZydBrMILL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

I hope those who hate on Bruno Fernandes understand what we’ve all been saying for a long time now. His leadership, his footballing brain and his ability to link the whole team together is unbelievable. He changes everything when he’s on the pitch. A truly special player. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 5, 2020

9 - Man Utd are only the second side in Premier League history to score 2+ goals in nine consecutive away games after Leeds in April 2001. Spirited. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

Manchester United when they’re a goal down: pic.twitter.com/sEK6EunDxw — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 5, 2020

The mark of a good side is the ability to grind out results when not playing well. These were the kind of games we used to lose. But now we dig deep and find that moment of inspiration to come out on top.



The never give up mentality we've been sorely missing post SAF. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) December 5, 2020

That bloody Norwegian PE teacher not being tactically aware enough to make substitutions to change a game eh. 🙄 — Karthik Shyamsundar (@MrKartShyam) December 5, 2020

36 - Since his debut in February, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 36 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Man Utd (22 goals, 14 assists) – five more than any other Premier League player in this period. Influential. pic.twitter.com/mSRpJbd0fn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

United have picked up more points than any team in the league since signing this guy 310 days ago. pic.twitter.com/ViHXwHSAE3 — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) December 5, 2020