Twitter explodes as rampant Manchester United register stunning 3-1 comeback win away at West Ham United

Ole Gunnar Solskajer's Manchester United side came back from a 1-0 deficit to register a stunning 3-1 win against West Ham United. The Red Devils had only won once at the London Stadium prior to this game, which came in 2017, and three sublime second-half goals from the visitors tonight helped them register their second win at this venue.
Solskjaer made a couple of interesting calls in terms of the team selection as he chose to give Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford a rest, drafting Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani into the starting XI. David de Gea was also given a breather, allowing Dean Henderson his first Premier League start for his boyhood club.
The home side and the 2,000 West Ham fans went into half-time with a spring in their step after what was a superb performance in the first half. David Moyes' men played like they had a point to prove, hunting the visitors down in packs and constantly darting into their territory.
The likes of Jarred Bowen and Pablo Fornals were constant threats for the Hammers, with the former, in particular, torturing the United backline. West Ham could have easily had more goals as they managed to carve Solskjaer's men open on several occasions. However, Tomas Soucek's 38th-minute opener from a corner was all that they could manage, and they would live to regret their wasteful finishing.
Manchester United came roaring back in the second half with what was a scintillating assortment of goals.
While they looked more threatening after the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, a blazing 13-minute spell demolished West Ham's hopes of taking anything from the game as Manchester United scored thrice.
Paul Pogba levelled proceedings with a scorching first-time hit from range, and Mason Greenwood followed up just three minutes later with a creative first-touch and found the back of the net with a sharp finish. Minutes after hitting the post, Rashford latched onto a beautiful ball from Juan Mata which carved the Hammers open to dink the ball past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski to score his side's third.
This was Manchester United's ninth consecutive victory away from home as they extend what is already the best run in the club's history, and the three points fire them into fourth place, level on points with third-placed Chelsea ahead of their clash with Leeds United.
Published 06 Dec 2020, 01:22 IST