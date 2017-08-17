Twitter explodes as Real Madrid annihilate Barcelona to win Supercopa de Espana

Real Madrid recorded a 5-1 aggregate victory over their arch-rivals Barcelona to win Supercopa de Espana.

Real Madrid players celebrate winning the Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane's side won their 4th trophy of 2017.

Los Blancos already had the advantage going into the game courtesy of their 3-1 away win over their arch rivals at the Camp Nou, however, with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for the clash, there were slight hopes of an improbable comeback.

However, any hopes of a comeback were dashed only in the 4th minute when Marco Asensio nonchalantly placed the ball into the top corner from 35 yards out, adding to his screamer from the first leg. It wasn't long before Karim Benzema scored the second for the home side to rub salt into the wounds of the Catalan outfit.

This was Real Madrid's 10th Supercopa de Espana win, making them the second most decorated club in the tournament's history.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and was brutal in their assessment of the game and Barcelona in particular. Here are the best tweets:

Congratulations to the winners, commiserations to the losers...

???? What a way to start the season at the Bernabéu! ????#Supercampeones #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9AnbSzEtAx — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 16, 2017

Real Madrid receive the trophy as Spanish Super Cup champions. Congratulations. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2017

Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo?!



Real Madrid have brushed aside Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup.



Full story ➡ https://t.co/VMNQzA7l4K pic.twitter.com/SRHZUed1dp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 16, 2017

PSG are truly having a laugh...

As Barcelona are doomed...

Last time Barcelona failed to score in a Clásico: Copa del Rey Final, April 2011. — Alex Kirkland (@alexkirkland) August 16, 2017

Out of the world skill by Luka Modric...

The best 3 second video on the internet. pic.twitter.com/nOwwGf5t0V — WH (@Wilshoholic) August 16, 2017

Move aside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele...

Madrid leads Barcelona 2-0 at halftime with Ronaldo cheering from the sidelines pic.twitter.com/G0KiYtpqTg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2017

Zinedine Zidane - WHAT A MANAGER!

Zinedine Zidane as @RealMadrid manager:



???????? Champions League

???????? Super Cup

???? La Liga

???? Club World Cup

???? Spanish Super Cup



Le Boss ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gsBf1ULX0e — SPORF (@Sporf) August 16, 2017

Zidane at Real Madrid:



Trophies won - 7

Games lost - 7



What an unreal record in 19 months. — Transfer Centre (@CentreTransfer) August 16, 2017

Zidane as Real Madrid player: ????????????????????????



Zidane as Real Madrid manager: ????????????????????????????



And he did it in a year and a half. pic.twitter.com/tdECpcnoNA — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2017

Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager:



90 games ????

68 wins ✅

7 defeats ????

7 trophies ????



Incredible. [Squawka] pic.twitter.com/j7wf5pfADf — SocialRMadrid (@SocialRMadrid) August 16, 2017

Zinedine Zidane is already running out of space in his managerial trophy cabinet. pic.twitter.com/MfEAV05V4z — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2017

In his 19 months as Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has won as many titles as he has lost games (7). — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 16, 2017

Just Real Madrid things...

Real Madrid in pre-season: four matches, no wins.



Real Madrid in 2017-18: three matches, three wins, two trophies, two Clásicos won.



Top. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 16, 2017

Champions of Spain

Champions of Europe

Champions of the World

Superchampions of Europe

Superchampions of Spain

Real Madrid C.F ???? #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9HP4V7VQeX — #9jaWitches ???????????? (@badgalmaddie_) August 16, 2017

Real Madrid won 2 clásicos against Barcelona in a space of 72 hours for the first time in history. [@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/rgp9SMR8x9 — SB (@Realmadridplace) August 16, 2017

Only Real Madrid would lose to Man Utd & Barca in friendly games then beat them in official cups — Isco¹² (@Isco_addict) August 16, 2017

2 full games. Barca couldn't score from open play. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 16, 2017

Messi is definitely not enjoying all of this...

Messi collecting his 6th Ballon d'or: pic.twitter.com/fMGurAwY12 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 17, 2017

GIF: Sergio threw the ball in the sky for Messi cause he knows Leo has a history of yelling at the air. #SR4 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Gj9J0Uhi8q — Team Ramos (@TheKingSR4) August 16, 2017

Messi against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/43HuYRzYky — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) August 16, 2017

Oh you want the ball Messi? Go get it pic.twitter.com/ECbCDUSbTm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 16, 2017

Nothing lasts forever and it's obviously past Messi's bedtime. — Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) August 16, 2017

???? Hello darkness my old friend ???? pic.twitter.com/TPniSSOuiQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2017

How Barcelona have fallen...

Just clocked that we had a more difficult time against Manchester United than against Barcelona in both legs combined. Room for thought. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 16, 2017

Can you ever leave out Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo: Wins trophies in the pitch, win trophies while on the touch line and has now won a trophy while he's suspended.What a man — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 16, 2017

Food for thought...