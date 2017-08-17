Twitter explodes as Real Madrid annihilate Barcelona to win Supercopa de Espana
Real Madrid recorded a 5-1 aggregate victory over their arch-rivals Barcelona to win Supercopa de Espana.
Barcelona succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane's side won their 4th trophy of 2017.
Los Blancos already had the advantage going into the game courtesy of their 3-1 away win over their arch rivals at the Camp Nou, however, with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for the clash, there were slight hopes of an improbable comeback.
However, any hopes of a comeback were dashed only in the 4th minute when Marco Asensio nonchalantly placed the ball into the top corner from 35 yards out, adding to his screamer from the first leg. It wasn't long before Karim Benzema scored the second for the home side to rub salt into the wounds of the Catalan outfit.
This was Real Madrid's 10th Supercopa de Espana win, making them the second most decorated club in the tournament's history.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back and was brutal in their assessment of the game and Barcelona in particular. Here are the best tweets:
Congratulations to the winners, commiserations to the losers...
PSG are truly having a laugh...
As Barcelona are doomed...
Out of the world skill by Luka Modric...
Move aside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele...
Zinedine Zidane - WHAT A MANAGER!
Just Real Madrid things...
Messi is definitely not enjoying all of this...
How Barcelona have fallen...
Can you ever leave out Cristiano Ronaldo?
Food for thought...