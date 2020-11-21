Twitter explodes as Real Madrid concede 4th penalty in two games to settle for a 1-1 draw with Villarreal

Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a crucial matchup against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Gerard Moreno drew level for the hosts in the 75th minute after Mariano Diaz had put Real Madrid ahead as early as the 2nd minute of the game.

Mariano's first goal for Real Madrid since March ⚪ pic.twitter.com/jf9hvpFslw — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2020

Diaz headed home from a Dani Carvajal cross and it looked like it would do for Zinedine Zidane's men until Chukwueze was brought down inside the area by Thibaut Courtois resulting in a penalty being awarded to Villarreal.

The Belgian rushed from his line in an attempt to scupper an attack in the 74th minute of the game but ended up bundling into Chukwueze instead. Gerard Moreno stroked the ball home to pour cold water over Real Madrid's plans of making it to the second place on the table.

Both teams had their chances with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez squandering good opportunities to extend Real Madrid's lead. Gerard Moreno missed a couple of good chances for Villarreal in the second half to bookend his strike from the spot that restored parity in the game.

Villarreal were easily outplayed in the first half. However, they showed way more bite in the second and started asking questions of the Real Madrid defence, even pinning the Blancos' fullbacks deep into their halves for the most part.

Real Madrid will feel hard done by that result but it's a fair reflection of what we saw on the pitch. Several Real Madrid players failed to leave a mark or do anything of note and Twitter, expectedly, was not kind on them.

Real Madrid have also now conceded four penalties from their last four games and Zidane will have a few things to address following the disappointing draw.

Thibaut Courtois concedes a penalty to help Villarreal cancel out Mariano Diaz's early strike for Real Madrid

Real Madrid concede their fourth penalty in their last two games 😬 pic.twitter.com/Gz0TZBCIVj — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Okay, another stat on the same topic that's not going to make the Real Madrid fans feel any better.

In their last two matches, Real Madrid have conceded double the amount of penalties they had awarded against them the whole of last season. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) November 21, 2020

Eden Hazard today:

0️⃣ Shots

0️⃣ Key Passes

0️⃣ Crosses

1️⃣ Offside pic.twitter.com/31PfqtLTn3 — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

Real Madrid's last five goals conceded:



PK

OG

PK

PK

PK pic.twitter.com/3Oqiw0bMUT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2020

Advertisement

Well, Thibaut Courtois won't look back fondly on this one.

Real Madrid have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight games across all competitions.



The wait goes on... pic.twitter.com/eipOuQEOK2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 21, 2020

And in Manchester, David de Gea heaves a sigh of relief. It turns out that some of the best goalkeepers are not great at saving penalties.

1 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has only saved one of the 15 penalties he has faced for Real Madrid in all competitions (13 goals conceded, one missed), conceding against Villarreal his first penalty for the club. Headache. pic.twitter.com/KGFZZZOdsT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2020

Raphael Varane made a crucial block to avoid going 2-1 down after Gerard Moreno was found in space inside the area in the last quarter of the match.

And one for the neutrals to chuckle.

Advertisement

What Zidane should do right now in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/iJYWNU6cSZ — Andres (@andrespgrm) November 21, 2020

And one for the Villarreal fans.