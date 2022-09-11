Twitter explodes as Real Madrid stage impressive comeback to secure 4-1 win against Mallorca

Real Madrid secured a comeback 4-1 win over Mallorca at home in La Liga today (September 11) to maintain their 100 percent start to the 2022-23 La Liga season.
Goals from Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Antonio Rudiger were enough for Los Blancos to secure all three points at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had a few half-chances early in the game. Dani Ceballos tested goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic from outside the area. Toni Kroos then tried to curl the ball into the top corner but his effort from outside the box went wide.
Against the run of play, Mallorca took the lead through Vedat Muriqi after 35 minutes. Lee Kang-in swung the ball in from a free-kick which was headed home by Muriqi at the back post. The Kosovon international netted his third goal in the last four matches.
Real Madrid, however, equalized moments before half-time with Federico Valverde producing an excellent individual finish.
The Uruguay international received the ball in his own half. He then ran the length of the pitch, cut inside from the right hand side and slotted the ball into the top corner to make it 1-1.
Mallorca had a glorious opportunity to take the lead for the second time in the game. Antonio Sanchez missed a sitter from close range, denying the visitors the chance to grab the lead.
Real Madrid made them pay for the miss moments later as Vinicius gave them the lead on the 72nd minute mark. Rodrygo drove through the Mallorca midfield to slot the ball to the Brazilian forward who tucked the ball home.
Rodrygo turned from provider to scorer late in the game to make it 3-1. The Brazilian forward dribbled past no less than three Mallorca defenders to score past Rajkovic.
The scoring, however, wasn't over as Rudiger headed home from a Kroos free-kick to score his first goal for Real Madrid to make it 4-1.
Real Madrid return to Champions League football following their tie against Mallorca
Real Madrid will return to Champions League action in midweek following their win against Mallorca in La Liga. Los Blancos will take on RB Leipzig in their second group game of the new season on Wednesday (September 14).
Carlo Ancelotti's side secured an emphatic 3-0 away win over Scottish champions Celtic in their opening Champions League game. Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric were the goalscorers on that occasion.
Real Madrid then have an important game in La Liga following their clash against RB Leipzig. Los Blancos will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on city-rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 18).