Twitter explodes as Scott McTominay-powered Manchester United crush Leeds United in 6-2 thrashing at Old Trafford 

Two of English football's most historic rivals, Manchester United and Leeds United, took part in one of the most enthralling matches of the campaign at Old Trafford as the hosts won the game by a scoreline of 6-2.

It was the most uncharacteristic start that the Red Devils have seen this season as they opened the scoring in just under 70 seconds after Scott McTominay rifled the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area. The Manchester United academy product doubled the tally against his fierce rivals with a clever finish after a darting run into Leeds' penalty box.

The early brace from the Scot made him the first-ever player in Premier League history to score two goals in the opening three minutes of a game. Red Devils talisman Bruno Fernandes joined in on the scoring with a superb strike which rocketed into the back of the net in the 20th minute. The hosts managed to pile further misery onto Marcelo Bielsa's side as Victor Lindelof tapped in from close range after Anthony Martial's flick-on from a corner.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper gave the newly-promoted side something to fight for with a perfectly-placed header from a corner at the stroke of half-time.

Fred and McTominay so good today. McTominay will probably get MOTM for goals and all-round dynamism. But Fred absolutely outstanding breaking up Leeds moves and launching counters. #mufc #MUNLEE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 20, 2020

The second half saw Leeds begin with much more vigor and purpose and drew a string of high-profile saves from David de Gea, including a particular strike from Raphinha which brought out a majestic reflex stop from the Spaniard. With Leeds piling on the pressure, Manchester United picked them apart on the counter-attack and added a fifth goal after McTominay found Dan James inside the box, who slotted past Illan Meslier with his left foot.

Pascal Struijk then tripped Martial in his own box which gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a chance to score the sixth goal, which was done by Fernandes as he stroked the ball home expertly from the spot.

Despite having little to play for, Leeds still pushed forward and fought valiantly and and Stuart Dallas scored a late consolation with what was a scorching effort from outside the box.

Man United really impressive again in their own special way. This is quite a mad team. Always entertaining and that's football as we like it. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

With the goal-fest coming to an end at 6-2, it marked the very first time that Manchester United scored six or more in the Premier League since they infamously put eight past Arsenal under Sir Alex Ferguson, who joyously watched on from the stands on this glorious occasion.

In the context of the ongoing campaign, this is a a win that will fire up the hosts who have been dismal at Old Trafford, and have scored three times the number of goals today than they did all season at this venue. It was more than a memorable first meeting between the sides in just under 17 years.

Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game.

Man U-Leeds is Big 12 football game, right down to it being a regional rivalry in which the two competitors are separated geographically by a wasteland no one ever goes to — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Leeds beat Newcastle 5-2 and the very next game currently losing 6-2 to Man Utd. Has there ever been a bigger swing in results for a single side in Premier League history in consecutive games? #BBCFootball #MUNLEE @OptaJoe pic.twitter.com/Vjh6gj07KT — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) December 20, 2020

Are Leeds your second-favourite team as well? Wonderful to watch even when they're losing#LeedsUnited #ManchesterUnited@LUFC — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 20, 2020

All I’m saying is, I haven’t seen Zidane do what Mctominay has done today — ‘ (@vintageredss) December 20, 2020

Arsenal fans watching United vs Leeds in total confusion at how a team can score their month's quota of goals in 90 minutes 😂 — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Only Liverpool (10) are currently on a longer unbeaten run than Man Utd (7) in the Premier League:



✅ 2-1 vs Everton

✅ 1-0 vs. West Brom

✅ 3-2 vs. Southampton

✅ 3-1 vs. West Ham

🤝 0-0 vs. Man City

✅ 3-2 vs. Sheffield United

✅ 6-2 vs. Leeds United



Solid. 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/KyiR4Flv2X — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 20, 2020

It really do be like thatpic.twitter.com/adNBgbWZbG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 20, 2020

🔎 | FOCUS



Anthony Martial also had a fantastic match, despite not getting on the scoresheet:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 55 touches

🅰️ 2 assists

🎯 3 big chances created

🔑 4 key passes

💨 7/8 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 10/17 duels won

⚖️ 1 penalty won

📈 9.1 SofaScore rating#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/A7KSc4FFFm — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) December 20, 2020

Bets lots of other managers wish they could receive the praise Bielsa and Leeds United are getting if they and their team were 6-1 down — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

43 shots at goal, 17 on target, 10 big chances, 8 goals scored. What did we expect? pic.twitter.com/hNXRFTJWxL — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 20, 2020

6 - This is the first time a club team managed by Marcelo Bielsa has conceded six goals in any competitive match since his Newell's Old Boys side lost 0-6 to San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores in February 1992. Punishing. pic.twitter.com/UxTSjV4dXq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

Most goal involvements by midfielders in Europe's top five leagues since Bruno Fernandes' PL debut:



29 - Bruno Fernandes

28

27

26

25

24

23 - Henrik Mkhitaryan

22

21

20 - Kevin De Bruyne



On another level. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GJWFNAoYIP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Scott McTominay with two goals + an assist today... pic.twitter.com/DpoZhSXtc1 — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) December 20, 2020

The Leeds love-in actually makes me sick. They've just held six goals and the post-match is gonna be dedicated to analysing how much distance they covered and their number of xPressures ffs — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 20, 2020

Total xG of 5.78, highest in a PL game this season. The most ever recorded remains 6.55 in that Arsenal v Man Utd game in December 2017, aka the one when David De Gea discovered superpowers — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 20, 2020

Every one of the Man United players should be proud today. They gave everything. Scott and Fred were ridiculous with their work rate. Tactical masterclass from Ole as well.



Only downside is we could have scored more goals. Otherwise happy! — Rohit (@ORohitO) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Up to third #mufc, 5 points behind leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand. Huge game at Leicester - who are a point and place above them - on Boxing Day — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 20, 2020

#mufc are third in the Premier League — five points off the top — with a game in hand & the second highest points per game. — ً (@utdrobbo) December 20, 2020

THAT GAME 🍿



Manchester United move up to 3rd in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/4OedaHAxlG — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2020

Fred vs Leeds:



• Most ball recoveries - 10

• Joint most tackles won - 5#MUFC #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/vUWnenQE62 — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Even if Chelsea win tomorrow they won’t top us and we have a game in hand, I love this weekend pic.twitter.com/hUgqOT8Bz2 — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) December 20, 2020

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd’s Scott McTominay

46 touches

Completed 25/29 passes

3 chances created, 1 assist

5 clearances (most in game)

3 shots, 2 goals

1st time both scored & assisted in a PL game pic.twitter.com/vAT1QuvfLd — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 20, 2020

They should donate some of their goals to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PZbuSKlrwG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 20, 2020

Not sure I’ve talked about it earlier but Mctominay is more aware of his surroundings when defending and he is also more adventurous in his passing. You know I was critical of him but he has improved on his weaknesses. Scoring is just a plus — JK (@JKFootbalI) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Genuinely can’t believe that score line. I knew it would be high scoring but 6-2 is absolutely MAD. Without exaggeration it could have actually been 8 or 9 from us as well. Up to 3rd, we’ve taken our chance two games in two now. Fantastic to finally see. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 20, 2020

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool



Man Utd 6-2 Leeds



🤝 pic.twitter.com/hK3XVH5H2j — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2020

Bruno Fernandes with the second most ball recoveries on the pitch (9) against a very hard-working Leeds side.



Man Utd didn’t just buy him for goals & assists. He also provides immense work rate off-the-ball. pic.twitter.com/1SAjjOFE5h — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) December 20, 2020

3 - Scott McTominay is the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first three minutes of a match. Madness. pic.twitter.com/QtFGGS1JXa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

Advertisement