Twitter explodes as Scott McTominay-powered Manchester United crush Leeds United in 6-2 thrashing at Old Trafford 

Two of English football's most historic rivals, Manchester United and Leeds United, took part in one of the most enthralling matches of the campaign at Old Trafford as the hosts won the game by a scoreline of 6-2.
It was the most uncharacteristic start that the Red Devils have seen this season as they opened the scoring in just under 70 seconds after Scott McTominay rifled the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area. The Manchester United academy product doubled the tally against his fierce rivals with a clever finish after a darting run into Leeds' penalty box.
The early brace from the Scot made him the first-ever player in Premier League history to score two goals in the opening three minutes of a game. Red Devils talisman Bruno Fernandes joined in on the scoring with a superb strike which rocketed into the back of the net in the 20th minute. The hosts managed to pile further misery onto Marcelo Bielsa's side as Victor Lindelof tapped in from close range after Anthony Martial's flick-on from a corner.
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper gave the newly-promoted side something to fight for with a perfectly-placed header from a corner at the stroke of half-time.
The second half saw Leeds begin with much more vigor and purpose and drew a string of high-profile saves from David de Gea, including a particular strike from Raphinha which brought out a majestic reflex stop from the Spaniard. With Leeds piling on the pressure, Manchester United picked them apart on the counter-attack and added a fifth goal after McTominay found Dan James inside the box, who slotted past Illan Meslier with his left foot.
Pascal Struijk then tripped Martial in his own box which gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a chance to score the sixth goal, which was done by Fernandes as he stroked the ball home expertly from the spot.
Despite having little to play for, Leeds still pushed forward and fought valiantly and and Stuart Dallas scored a late consolation with what was a scorching effort from outside the box.
With the goal-fest coming to an end at 6-2, it marked the very first time that Manchester United scored six or more in the Premier League since they infamously put eight past Arsenal under Sir Alex Ferguson, who joyously watched on from the stands on this glorious occasion.
In the context of the ongoing campaign, this is a a win that will fire up the hosts who have been dismal at Old Trafford, and have scored three times the number of goals today than they did all season at this venue. It was more than a memorable first meeting between the sides in just under 17 years.
Published 21 Dec 2020, 00:15 IST