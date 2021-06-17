Twitter explodes as Sergio Ramos decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that superstar defender Sergio Ramos is set to end his 16-year stay at the Spanish capital.

Ramos moved to the Santiago Bernabeu as a teenager back in 2005 for a fee of €27M, making him the most expensive Spanish defender at the time. He gradually grew into one of the most important players on the pitch for club and country alike, winning titles aplenty over the years.

An official club statement from Real Madrid read;

"Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.

"Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference."

4 - Sergio Ramos is the fourth player with the most @LaLigaEN games played for Real Madrid (469) and the second one with the most titles won in the Blancos history (22, alongside Sanchís and Marcelo), only surpassed by Paco Gento (23). Legend. pic.twitter.com/a5aOX26X3R — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2021

Reports suggested that while both parties were keen to extend his stay, there was a stand-off between them as Ramos was keen on a two-year deal. However, Real Madrid were believed to be open only to a one-year deal with an optional one.

Ramos' departure the end of an era at Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The 35-year-old inherited the captain's armband from Iker Casillas after the goalkeeper left the club and led Real Madrid by example. Ramos helped them to an unprecedented feat of four UEFA Champions League titles in five seasons, including the famous three-peat under Zinedine Zidane.

He also scored in two of those finals, with his goal in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid regarded as one of the most important goals in Real Madrid's history. The iconic 92:48 goal was Ramos' crowning moment for Los Blancos, rising above the rest to bring them back into the game which they eventually won 4-1.

Most appearances in the history of El Clásico:



◎ Lionel Messi (45)

◉ Sergio Ramos (45)



This is the end of an iconic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/3ZH2rGHUwL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

Overall, Ramos played 671 times for Los Blancos, scoring 101 times and setting up a further 40 goals. He's helped Real Madrid rack up five LaLiga Santander titles (two as captain), two Copas del Rey and a staggering four UCL titles, three of which as captain of the side.

While he's one of the highest-scoring defenders of his era, his tally of 191 cards (20 reds) is also a record figure for any player across all major European leagues.

The centre-back has etched his name into Real Madrid's history books and will surely be remembered as one of their greatest players of all time.

Here are some of the best tweets about Ramos' exit from Real Madrid.

💔 BREAKING: Sergio Ramos just updated his cover photo on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/o3jEnyFmc5 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 16, 2021

The biggest legend in the club's history is leaving @realmadrid. All the best on your next step, my bro. Still look back so fondly on our time spent together in Madrid 🤍 #theBestCBever @SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/FXbzwrjQvn — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid career by numbers:



◉ 671 games

◉ 101 goals

◉ 5x LaLiga

◉ 4x Supercopa

◉ 4x Club World Cup

◉ 4x Champions League

◉ 3x Super Cup

◉ 2x Copa del Rey



He lifted 12 of them as captain. 💪 pic.twitter.com/IqosW9q9jO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

I really want to see Sergio Ramos in the Premier League purely on the basis if he can make it out of a packed Anfield alive. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos. A master of the craft. pic.twitter.com/mE4SxhXbYO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 16, 2021

I am keeping this screenshot while I still can that says Sergio Ramos is the captain of Real Madrid. When the times get tough, this will be an ode to the good old days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2E5rKgluNq — Bluto *x* (@ohhmydogg) June 16, 2021

I don’t know a Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos, this all feels so wrong… — TC. (@totalcristiano) June 16, 2021

F*ck Florentino for letting Ronaldo leave, f*ck Florentino for letting Zidane leave and f*ck Florentino for letting Ramos leave. It cannot be emphasized enough. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos once said he’d play for free at Real Madrid. He’s leaving because the club doesn’t agree with his wage demands 🤔 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 16, 2021

📒 216 Yellow Cards

📕 26 Red Cards



😅 Hopefully @LaLiga referees will send @SergioRamos a leaving card! pic.twitter.com/25MGH0WHJN — SPORF (@Sporf) June 16, 2021

The last trophy Real Madrid won without Sergio Ramos was the 2003/04 Supercopa de España.



A true legend of the club. pic.twitter.com/WjgEgm2cye — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

Of all the goals Sergio Ramos scored for Real Madrid, this one will always be legendary. pic.twitter.com/xu090VZuQP — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 16, 2021

Ramos to Alaba may be the biggest downgrade of all time. — Ahead of the Curve (@Wrighty_8) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos and Harry Maguire would be a funny center back pairing — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) June 16, 2021

Want to see him in United colors lining up at Anfield just for the chaos. pic.twitter.com/nZsbgJA8Eo — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) June 16, 2021

What if Ramos cries tomorrow at the press conference pic.twitter.com/oNB7GMi88k — Andre-s (@andrewboyrm) June 16, 2021

Real Madrid paid €27m for a 19-year-old Sergio Ramos in 2005. It turned out to be one of the best pieces of business in club history. A legend. https://t.co/hWNOoCvuoC — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) June 16, 2021

Oh Ramos … I wish we could go back in time and re-live this and so many other moments all over again 😔 pic.twitter.com/zdo3lo7LbF — sic (@Iadybrds) June 16, 2021

Casillas, Ronaldo and now Ramos...



Speechless. Heart Broken. pic.twitter.com/cyfYxrLCie — Captain (@CaptainSR4) June 16, 2021

🎙 Sergio Ramos (2018) :

“I wouldn't have let Cristiano leave if I were the president. The relationship between Real Madrid and Ronaldo should have lasted for a lifetime. Both Ronaldo and Real Madrid have lost in this situation, there were no winners.”



Now Ramos is leaving... pic.twitter.com/4IBbmEsBLw — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 16, 2021

Thank you for everything Sergio Ramos. We’re in tears, the tears of true feelings of sadness. We know this was not how you wanted it to end. We will always be with you wherever you go. Much love Capitan. 💔 👋 pic.twitter.com/5LlJikgQRy — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 16, 2021

Man I’ve got real tears in my eyes man. Just coming back from work to see the news. I’ve supported this club since 06. Never known a Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos Garcia. So many many memories. Many ups and downs. My generations Sanchia/Hierro. — El_Cerebro (@Tuale_A) June 16, 2021

Going to bed with the news that Sergio Ramos is leaving my club pic.twitter.com/xejHLxiHSG — Death Stroke 2.0 ☠️ (@PillsBury101) June 16, 2021

Is this the most iconic Ramos photo? pic.twitter.com/cuscipFbP2 — Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) June 16, 2021

lmao imagine ramos signs for another club and kisses THEIR badge pic.twitter.com/YYxXPczl6K — ✧ ೃ༄*ੈ✩ (@raphsvarane) June 16, 2021

