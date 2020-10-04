Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur recorded a thumping 6-1 win over the Portuguese manager's former side, Manchester United, in what was a record-breaking encounter at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial was controversially given his marching orders in the first half of the game, as he was sent off for a slap on Erik Lamela.

It all started well for Manchester United and Martial, with the hosts being awarded a penalty in under a minute after the Frenchman was fouled inside the box by Davinson Sanchez. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to duly dispatch the spot kick past Hugo Lloris.

However, it didn't take a lot of time for it all to go downhill for the Red Devils. Mourinho's side equalized less than two minutes later after a defensive scuffle between Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly saw Tanguy Ndombele's deflected effort nestle into the back of the net.

Heung-Min Son then put the away side ahead, latching onto a Harry Kane through ball before calmly slotting into the opposite corner. Martial was given his marching orders in the 28th minute for retaliating to a Lamela elbow, which should have seen the Argentine sent off too. However, the referee, Anthony Taylor, showed a straight red to Martial after Lamela went down in comical fashion.

Kane then made it 3-1 in the 30th minute, after United were caught in their own box and Bailly was robbed off the ball by Son, who squared it for the Englishman to slot home. Spurs didn't stop and pressed home their numerical advantage with Son scoring his second in the 37th minute.

Tottenham got on the scoresheet once more in the second half, with Aurier finding the back of the net with a low-driven shot after some neat buildup play by the away side. Kane stepped up to dispatch a late penalty after Pogba was deemed guilty of fouling Ben Davies inside the box for the seventh goal of the game, as Spurs destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling Manchester United after a heavy home defeat. Here are the best tweets:

Man Utd have won 34 penalties in all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over. In the same period Arsenal have been awarded nine. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 4, 2020

Sanchez-Sissoko in the same XI is a trainwreck waiting to happen. — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 4, 2020

Penalty to United after 30 seconds, which makes it 2 penalties for United in the last 30 seconds of Premier League football. — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) October 4, 2020

Are those last two Man Utd penalties the closest together in the history of the league? — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 4, 2020

But it all went downhill, very fast...

2 - This is the earliest Manchester United have conceded two goals in a @PremierLeague game since October 2015 vs Arsenal (also seven minutes), exactly five years ago today. Spooky. pic.twitter.com/vYImlFS2t6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

4 - Tottenham are the first visiting side to score four first half goals in a league game away at Manchester United since Spurs themselves also did so in November 1957 in a 4-3 win. Repeat. #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/lToOvp7U1E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Harry Maguire... enough said!

Yes as a centre-back https://t.co/qCNWiA8ak5 — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) October 4, 2020

I will never stop laughing at Maguire pulling down his own teammate when Shaw was about to clear the ballpic.twitter.com/4WnjPNjpck — Zito (@_Zeets) October 4, 2020

It’s mad when you think about the profile of an elite modern CB and then realise that United paid £80m for someone who is the opposite of that — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) October 4, 2020

Harry Maguire at £80m is pound for pound the worst transfer in the history of football. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) October 4, 2020

Anthony Martial was unlucky that Lamela didn't get his marching orders too...

Martial had to go. But Lamela’s reaction as if shot was truly embarrasing and sums up much of what’s wrong in football. His play acting should not go unpunished. Horrendous to watch. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) October 4, 2020

Don’t get me wrong I hate Manchester United, but only Martial getting sent off here is a joke. They did the same thing? VAR is a joke. pic.twitter.com/O2qLAceWaA — - (@LewwCFC) October 4, 2020

Spurs have been superb. But amid the myriad new laws and interpretations, where is the capability for retrospective action against the diabolical play acting we saw from Erik Lamela ? — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) October 4, 2020

Anthony Martial has received more red cards (1) than he has produced shots on target (0) in the Premier League so far this season. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

What a duo...

Most Premier League assists provided in a single season by Harry Kane:



◎ 2016-17: 7 assists

◉ 2020-21: 6 assists

◎ 2014-15: 4 assists

◎ 2018-19: 4 assists



One away from his personal best after four games. 😅 pic.twitter.com/H65Uw9k2q9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Yep, a 33-year-old striker is exactly what Manchester United need.

“Well, to my mind this just goes to show that a 33-year-old striker on huge wages is EXACTLY what we need. Eddie boy, you’ve saved the day again.” pic.twitter.com/QD5mIe1qzf — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 4, 2020

When it rains... it pours!

The biggest defeat in Man Utd’s history was a 1-8 loss against Wolves in 1953. The way things are going, Spurs will easily surpass that. This is diabolical. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 4, 2020

5-1. Second five-goal haul from Spurs this season. United's best post-Ferguson manager enjoying his time back at Old Trafford. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 4, 2020

Don't think we'll be seeing a 5-3 style comeback against Spurs with this shower. Man Utd, especially the defence, atrocious. Spurs ripping United apart. Can't recall an away team scoring four in the first half at Old Trafford. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) October 4, 2020

Jose Mourinho is having a laugh, isn't he?

5 - Jose Mourinho is the first manager to face a side he's formerly managed in the @PremierLeague away from home and score five goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Cardiff in Dec 2018 (5-1). Medicine. pic.twitter.com/0eevr2xQ2i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Manchester United 1-6 Spurs (77')



Over to you, Jose 🗣 pic.twitter.com/rTadOBlt3E — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2020

Spurs are the second team to score six goals against Man Utd in a single Premier League game at Old Trafford:



October 2011: Man Utd 1-6 Man City

October 2020: Man Utd 1-6 Spurs



😵 pic.twitter.com/2oUgJ2l8JD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Ouch!

This Manchester United team cost the club £429m to buy and contains two outrageously talented academy graduates. The criticism of the hierarchy is fully justified, but so is wondering what a better coach might do differently. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 4, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s phone right now. pic.twitter.com/Ev9hEyr4tp — The Front 3 (@TheFront3) October 4, 2020

United getting a 6-1 seeing to at home on deadline day after spending net £400m over 5 years.



‘Board needs to back the manager’ has never meant less. — Le Grove (@LeGrove) October 4, 2020

The last time Man Utd lost their opening two home games of a season, the manager was sacked and Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed in November. — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) October 4, 2020

Jose Mourinho, what an entertainer!

First Jose Mourinho destroyed Man Utd as their manager and now he's destroying Man Utd again as the opposition manager. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 4, 2020