Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur recorded a thumping 6-1 win over the Portuguese manager's former side, Manchester United, in what was a record-breaking encounter at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial was controversially given his marching orders in the first half of the game, as he was sent off for a slap on Erik Lamela.
It all started well for Manchester United and Martial, with the hosts being awarded a penalty in under a minute after the Frenchman was fouled inside the box by Davinson Sanchez. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to duly dispatch the spot kick past Hugo Lloris.
However, it didn't take a lot of time for it all to go downhill for the Red Devils. Mourinho's side equalized less than two minutes later after a defensive scuffle between Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly saw Tanguy Ndombele's deflected effort nestle into the back of the net.
Heung-Min Son then put the away side ahead, latching onto a Harry Kane through ball before calmly slotting into the opposite corner. Martial was given his marching orders in the 28th minute for retaliating to a Lamela elbow, which should have seen the Argentine sent off too. However, the referee, Anthony Taylor, showed a straight red to Martial after Lamela went down in comical fashion.
Kane then made it 3-1 in the 30th minute, after United were caught in their own box and Bailly was robbed off the ball by Son, who squared it for the Englishman to slot home. Spurs didn't stop and pressed home their numerical advantage with Son scoring his second in the 37th minute.
Tottenham got on the scoresheet once more in the second half, with Aurier finding the back of the net with a low-driven shot after some neat buildup play by the away side. Kane stepped up to dispatch a late penalty after Pogba was deemed guilty of fouling Ben Davies inside the box for the seventh goal of the game, as Spurs destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn't hold back in trolling Manchester United after a heavy home defeat. Here are the best tweets:
