Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Jose Mourinho. The Premier League side have not had results going their way in the last few weeks and have decided to part ways with the Portuguese tactician.

The timing of the announcement comes as a bit of a surprise as Tottenham take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday. With news of the European Super League trickling in and Tottenham facing backlash for joining the league, news of Jose Mourinho's sacking puts the club back in the spotlight.

Tottenham are currently 7th in the league table and are 5 points away from 4th place West Ham United. With the Lilywhites crashing out of the Europa League and struggling for results in the Premier League, there was a lot of pressure on Jose Mourinho.

In their official club statement, Tottenham thanked Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff for their contribution to the club. Chairman Daniel Levy said:

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

One of the most successful managers in the game, Jose Mourinho was determined to end the trophy drought at Tottenham Hotspur. With the final just a week away, the sacking could impact preparations for the Tottenham players.

Tottenham enjoyed a great period of success under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Under his guidance, the North London club made their first ever UEFA Champions League final where they were beaten by Liverpool in 2019.

In the 2019/20 season, results did not go Tottenham's way and Jose Mourinho was hired with a clear mandate to win trophies and get Tottenham challenging for the top positions once again.

The Premier League club had some good moments under Mourinho and were even leading the league standings in December. However, a run of poor results in 2021 has seen Mourinho become the latest casualty in the brutally competitive world of football managers.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Tottenham Hotspur sacking Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is fired. He is the first of the European Super League managers to lose their job. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

OFFICIAL: Tottenham confirm the sacking of Jose Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/vmOIrAnTvT — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

José Mourinho is the only manager to beat Pep Guardiola in a cup final (excluding Super Cups).



He was less than a week away from trying to do it again. 😳 pic.twitter.com/dz3Q4BD8D4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 19, 2021

They thought i couldn't outlast Pochettino, Lampard and Jose Mourinho, eh pic.twitter.com/0kzqY5FbBx — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 19, 2021

Spurs are the first club José Mourinho has managed for more than 20 games and failed to win a trophy at. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/NiovlX4meY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 19, 2021

51% - Only with Leiria (45%) has José Mourinho posted a lower win ratio in all competitions in his managerial career than he has with Tottenham Hotspur (51% - won 44/86 games). Sacked. pic.twitter.com/lunYGIMwh8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

José Mourinho in 2018: "I am not interested in that (European Super League)." pic.twitter.com/nx1MHyi4Eo — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho's last 6 clubs:



C helsea

I nter

R eal

C helsea

U nited

S purs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 19, 2021

£15m a season contract. So, that's about £34m just for sacking Jose Mourinho!



£34m for ruining Tottenham!

Job well done by a Chelsea legend 👏 pic.twitter.com/tSYiUCsFAX — Nouman (@nomifooty) April 19, 2021

2007: Chelsea, £18m

2012: Real Madrid, £17m

2015: Chelsea, £12.5m

2018: Man Utd, £15m

2021: Tottenham, £30m



José Mourinho has been paid total of £93.5m for his sackings in football. 🤑😳 pic.twitter.com/d6Akia27ii — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho’s first and final loss as the manager of Spurs was against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/KmsnWYVagm — Sujal Swain (@officialsujal10) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho this morning...pic.twitter.com/ljbW3fq9pg — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 19, 2021

Taking a step back... Spurs have won 1 trophy in 29 years... are in a final in 6 days time and sack their manager 🤣🙈 surely you wait until the end of the season minimum #jose #spurs #madness — Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) April 19, 2021

My love for Jose makes me hope its over the Super League stuff and not the fact that he's just not got it anymore :( https://t.co/g3KvXMkYsL — Dav (@DavWilliamson6) April 19, 2021

🗣"I get my strength from the people that I love and the people who love me. I have so many Mourinistas around the world and I play for them."



Jose Mourinho speaking about how his fans motivate himpic.twitter.com/RkVp7vF4Bn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021