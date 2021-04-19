Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Jose Mourinho. The Premier League side have not had results going their way in the last few weeks and have decided to part ways with the Portuguese tactician.
The timing of the announcement comes as a bit of a surprise as Tottenham take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday. With news of the European Super League trickling in and Tottenham facing backlash for joining the league, news of Jose Mourinho's sacking puts the club back in the spotlight.
Tottenham are currently 7th in the league table and are 5 points away from 4th place West Ham United. With the Lilywhites crashing out of the Europa League and struggling for results in the Premier League, there was a lot of pressure on Jose Mourinho.
In their official club statement, Tottenham thanked Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff for their contribution to the club. Chairman Daniel Levy said:
"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.
"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."
One of the most successful managers in the game, Jose Mourinho was determined to end the trophy drought at Tottenham Hotspur. With the final just a week away, the sacking could impact preparations for the Tottenham players.
Tottenham enjoyed a great period of success under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Under his guidance, the North London club made their first ever UEFA Champions League final where they were beaten by Liverpool in 2019.
In the 2019/20 season, results did not go Tottenham's way and Jose Mourinho was hired with a clear mandate to win trophies and get Tottenham challenging for the top positions once again.
The Premier League club had some good moments under Mourinho and were even leading the league standings in December. However, a run of poor results in 2021 has seen Mourinho become the latest casualty in the brutally competitive world of football managers.
Without further ado, let us take a look at the: