Twitter explodes as wasteful Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo held to goalless draw by Watford

The Red Devils endured yet another frustrating evening
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Feb 26, 2022 10:57 PM IST
News

Manchester United's stop-start Premier League campaign was dealt another blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were let down by utter wastefulness as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga all had their chances but failed to take it.

Ralf Rangnick's side dominated the match, enjoying 68% possession and mustering 22 shots, but only three were on target as the Hornets secured a famous point at Old Trafford.

The opening half was all about the hosts, who unleashed an avalanche of attacks on the Watford goal but Roy Hodgson's side remained sturdy, albeit without ever offering any attacking threat of their own.

Ronaldo hitting the post was arguably the closest they came to scoring as Manchester United lacked the ruthlessness to finish off their chances.

The story continued after the break with the Red Devils unable to put the ball into the back of the net despite cutting a swathe through the Hornets.

Manchester United rue missed chances as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to click

Ronaldo was active and on the receiving end of numerous chances but things just didn't click for him once again this evening.

Most notably, he failed to convert from six yards out after being unable to get enough power on Paul Pogba's flicked pass, allowing Fraser Forster to collect it calmly.

He still has just one goal in all competitions in 2022.

Elanga, who's made a lot of strides lately, also spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock shortly before the hour mark as he blasted his effort wide off the post despite only having Forster to beat.

It summed up Manchester United's inability to kill off games against inferior opposition, something which has hurt them time and again this season.

Although they remain in fourth place for now, Arsenal have been thrown up an opportunity to close the gap on them as the Gunners are just two points behind with three games in hand.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur aren't too far behind either as Rangnick's side risk slipping further down the table once these sides play all their pending games which could deal a mortal blow to their top-four hopes.

Watford, meanwhile, remain second from bottom with 19 points from 26 games but will believe that they can avoid the drop.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

Watford have been worse than Middlesbrough, as far as opponents at Old Trafford go this season. #mufc only have themselves to blame for this slog, never mind if they don't win it.
Everyone chip in a tenner, let's get Cavani one of them massage chairs so he start every game....
Can’t believe its still 0-0 at Old Trafford. Man UTD with 4-5 big chances
@SaddickAdams But plays like 50...Factos
Jeffrey Schlupp now has more Premier League goals in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo.
How about scoring @Cristiano
Bruno Fernandes is the worst player with good stats I’ve ever seen.
Manchester United easily have the most unserious footballers in the world.
Man Utd players are doing the find Cristiano thing and it’s annoying
Rashford skipped the ball🤣🤣🤣
I dont care what ppl say, Luke Shaw is a terrible crosser #MUNWAT
Rashford since coming back from injury https://t.co/fzf285EvYR
Ronaldo really missed this 😭😭😭, he’s so washed. https://t.co/FdhB8K9NQA
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Watford. Skills and Goals 2022 https://t.co/zGTrUi9C20
ronaldo has been awful
Yeah I'm not wasting any more time with Ronaldo https://t.co/l8E1pO2PlT
No way this is at old Trafford 😂😂😂
Ronaldo just handed top 4 to Arsenal. https://t.co/GSVxeBRApA
Tbh, Ronaldo should’ve went City looking back
It's not for everyone to toy with watford defense 😌 https://t.co/bibtchLeUK
Ronaldo assisting United on the counter...🤣🤣🤣 #MUNWAT https://t.co/Uz1iOOvhyW
Most useless team in the world @ManUtd #MUNWAT
Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be my GOAT but it’s time to admit that he’s finished.
Ronaldo is just Lukaku with curly hair #MUNWAT https://t.co/yVpl82BHOa
Sad to see Ronaldo’s downfall 😩
If you don't see how Ronaldo's harming the team now, I don't know what to say anymore

Edited by Nived Zenith
