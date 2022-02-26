Twitter explodes as wasteful Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo held to goalless draw by Watford

Manchester United's stop-start Premier League campaign was dealt another blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Watford on Saturday.
The Red Devils were let down by utter wastefulness as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga all had their chances but failed to take it.
Ralf Rangnick's side dominated the match, enjoying 68% possession and mustering 22 shots, but only three were on target as the Hornets secured a famous point at Old Trafford.
The opening half was all about the hosts, who unleashed an avalanche of attacks on the Watford goal but Roy Hodgson's side remained sturdy, albeit without ever offering any attacking threat of their own.
Ronaldo hitting the post was arguably the closest they came to scoring as Manchester United lacked the ruthlessness to finish off their chances.
The story continued after the break with the Red Devils unable to put the ball into the back of the net despite cutting a swathe through the Hornets.
Manchester United rue missed chances as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to click
Ronaldo was active and on the receiving end of numerous chances but things just didn't click for him once again this evening.
Most notably, he failed to convert from six yards out after being unable to get enough power on Paul Pogba's flicked pass, allowing Fraser Forster to collect it calmly.
He still has just one goal in all competitions in 2022.
Elanga, who's made a lot of strides lately, also spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock shortly before the hour mark as he blasted his effort wide off the post despite only having Forster to beat.
It summed up Manchester United's inability to kill off games against inferior opposition, something which has hurt them time and again this season.
Although they remain in fourth place for now, Arsenal have been thrown up an opportunity to close the gap on them as the Gunners are just two points behind with three games in hand.
West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur aren't too far behind either as Rangnick's side risk slipping further down the table once these sides play all their pending games which could deal a mortal blow to their top-four hopes.
Watford, meanwhile, remain second from bottom with 19 points from 26 games but will believe that they can avoid the drop.
Here are some of the best tweets about the game: