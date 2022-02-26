Twitter explodes as wasteful Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo held to goalless draw by Watford

Manchester United's stop-start Premier League campaign was dealt another blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were let down by utter wastefulness as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga all had their chances but failed to take it.

Ralf Rangnick's side dominated the match, enjoying 68% possession and mustering 22 shots, but only three were on target as the Hornets secured a famous point at Old Trafford.

The opening half was all about the hosts, who unleashed an avalanche of attacks on the Watford goal but Roy Hodgson's side remained sturdy, albeit without ever offering any attacking threat of their own.

Ronaldo hitting the post was arguably the closest they came to scoring as Manchester United lacked the ruthlessness to finish off their chances.

The story continued after the break with the Red Devils unable to put the ball into the back of the net despite cutting a swathe through the Hornets.

Manchester United rue missed chances as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to click

Ronaldo was active and on the receiving end of numerous chances but things just didn't click for him once again this evening.

Most notably, he failed to convert from six yards out after being unable to get enough power on Paul Pogba's flicked pass, allowing Fraser Forster to collect it calmly.

He still has just one goal in all competitions in 2022.

Elanga, who's made a lot of strides lately, also spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock shortly before the hour mark as he blasted his effort wide off the post despite only having Forster to beat.

It summed up Manchester United's inability to kill off games against inferior opposition, something which has hurt them time and again this season.

Although they remain in fourth place for now, Arsenal have been thrown up an opportunity to close the gap on them as the Gunners are just two points behind with three games in hand.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur aren't too far behind either as Rangnick's side risk slipping further down the table once these sides play all their pending games which could deal a mortal blow to their top-four hopes.

Watford, meanwhile, remain second from bottom with 19 points from 26 games but will believe that they can avoid the drop.

Here are some of the best tweets about the game:

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Watford have been worse than Middlesbrough, as far as opponents at Old Trafford go this season. #mufc only have themselves to blame for this slog, never mind if they don't win it. Watford have been worse than Middlesbrough, as far as opponents at Old Trafford go this season. #mufc only have themselves to blame for this slog, never mind if they don't win it.

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 Everyone chip in a tenner, let's get Cavani one of them massage chairs so he start every game.... Everyone chip in a tenner, let's get Cavani one of them massage chairs so he start every game....

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 @JanAageFjortoft Can’t believe its still 0-0 at Old Trafford. Man UTD with 4-5 big chances Can’t believe its still 0-0 at Old Trafford. Man UTD with 4-5 big chances

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Jeffrey Schlupp now has more Premier League goals in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo. Jeffrey Schlupp now has more Premier League goals in 2022 than Cristiano Ronaldo.

²⁹ @clinicalkai Bruno Fernandes is the worst player with good stats I’ve ever seen. Bruno Fernandes is the worst player with good stats I’ve ever seen.

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Manchester United easily have the most unserious footballers in the world. Manchester United easily have the most unserious footballers in the world.

. @Nigerianscamsss Man Utd players are doing the find Cristiano thing and it’s annoying Man Utd players are doing the find Cristiano thing and it’s annoying

Steve @TheBullyBurner Rashford skipped the ball🤣🤣🤣 Rashford skipped the ball🤣🤣🤣

Regular Londa @KendaHundaSi I dont care what ppl say, Luke Shaw is a terrible crosser #MUNWAT I dont care what ppl say, Luke Shaw is a terrible crosser #MUNWAT

🅿️ @notnali_ Rashford since coming back from injury Rashford since coming back from injury https://t.co/fzf285EvYR

Julian Manchukian @julianmg2612 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Watford. Skills and Goals 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Watford. Skills and Goals 2022 https://t.co/zGTrUi9C20

Nenneh @hslotline ronaldo has been awful ronaldo has been awful

Santan 🇳🇬 @SantanPain Yeah I'm not wasting any more time with Ronaldo Yeah I'm not wasting any more time with Ronaldo https://t.co/l8E1pO2PlT

∞★ @adityasixteen No way this is at old Trafford No way this is at old Trafford 😂😂😂

Saddam @Saddam_KE Ronaldo just handed top 4 to Arsenal. Ronaldo just handed top 4 to Arsenal. https://t.co/GSVxeBRApA

Tg @MAGWAYAAAAA Tbh, Ronaldo should’ve went City looking back Tbh, Ronaldo should’ve went City looking back

zaeeeem @jaeempai It's not for everyone to toy with watford defense It's not for everyone to toy with watford defense 😌 https://t.co/bibtchLeUK

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be my GOAT but it’s time to admit that he’s finished. Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be my GOAT but it’s time to admit that he’s finished.

Bilal 🇵🇸 @utd_Bilal57 Sad to see Ronaldo’s downfall Sad to see Ronaldo’s downfall 😩

René🔸 @Silhouett3Yrome If you don't see how Ronaldo's harming the team now, I don't know what to say anymore If you don't see how Ronaldo's harming the team now, I don't know what to say anymore

Edited by Nived Zenith