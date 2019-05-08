×
Fans brutally troll Messi and Barcelona after 4-0 loss to Liverpool

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
866   //    08 May 2019, 16:37 IST

Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday
Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday

Liverpool produced a magical performance at Anfield to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit to advance to the final of the UEFA Champions League. The English giants beat Barcelona 4-0 to record one of the most memorable comebacks in European football history.

A brace each from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum were enough to ensure the Spanish side crashed out of the competition. Origi opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute after connecting to a Jordan Henderson pass.

From there, the first half was even, with both sides failing to add to the scoreline. However, Liverpool came out after the break in much better form and took the game to their opponents.

Their pressure soon paid off as Wijnaldum combined with Trent Alexander-Arnold to double Liverpool’s lead. Barcelona came close a number of times, but were occasionally wasteful in the final third.

Two minutes after Wijnaldum’s goal, the Netherlands international scored his second of the night with a delightful header – this time Shaqiri was the provider. Despite the introduction of Arthur and Nelson Semedo, Barcelona could not find a way back into the game.

With 10 minutes to go, Origi again popped up with the crucial fourth goal to win the game for the English side. The 4-0 win was particularly impressive considering the fact that Liverpool were without a number of first team players, including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, the Reds did not miss the star duo at all, with Origi – who started in place of Firmino – ensuring that the Anfield side progressed to the final of the Champions League.

This is the second consecutive year that Liverpool have reached the final of the Champions League, having been losing finalists last year.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been sent into a meltdown with some fans trolling Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Here are some of the best tweets,



