Twitter: Fans brutally troll Lionel Messi after he suffers defeat on return to Argentina squad

Messi and Argentina lost 3-1 to Venezuela

Twitter is normally the place to be when it comes to trolls and, right now, Lionel Messi is the man on the hot seat. The 31-year-old recently announced his return to the national fold with Argentina and actually played for the side on Friday.

However, his return didn’t go according to plan as Argentina were soundly beaten by Venezuela in an international friendly. Messi played the full 90 minutes but was powerless to prevent the collapse of his national team.

Venezuela opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Solomon Rondon, who exhibited great aerial awareness to put his country in the lead. Argentina struggled for cohesion and fell 2-0 behind towards the end of the first half.

Back from the break, Argentina halved the deficit after Lautaro Javier Martinez was set up by Lo Celso to score. However, any hope of a comeback was thrown out of the window when Josef Martinez made it 3-1 to Venezuela.

Despite starting the game in a buoyant mode, due to the return of Messi, it was once again a very disappointing performance for the Albiceleste. The Barcelona star endured a frustrating night and was constantly forced to drop deep to try to dictate play.

It is worthy to note that Messi was in imperious form prior to the international break. The 31-year-old took centre stage as Barcelona sealed qualification to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-1 win over Lyon.

He followed up with a sensational hat-trick against Real Betis in LaLiga last week, before joining his international teammates for the Venezuela game.

But after a disappointing outing, the world of Twitter has not taken it lightly with the Argentina captain. Following the country’s 3-1 loss to Venezuela, many took to social media to troll Messi:

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Messi international career with Argentina is zero.😂 pic.twitter.com/aWjYH1OkMx — Bilal Ahmed And 49 Others (@saytobilal5) March 23, 2019

Real witchcraft is when Barcelona decides to keep the real Messi and then send a Chinese Messi to play for Argentina 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IAyU3r4oak — 26th March 🎂🍾🎉💃 (@queci_naks) March 23, 2019

Messi fan boys!!, when Argentina wins then Messi carried the team alone, when Argentina loses, then they lost as the whole team, what's really wrong with you?? pic.twitter.com/pzhCyrlzj1 — Wilfred Zaha (@wilfredrafaelza) March 23, 2019

Another messi disasterclass in Argentina Jersey. Argentina needs to ban messi for disgracing their country this past decade and ruining a superstar stacked team. Meanwhile Ronaldo has been carrying irrelevant Portugal on his back. Won Big Euro with farmer teammates

Levels pic.twitter.com/xVlYkoyQZL — Ronaldoissagoat (@ronaldoissagoat) March 23, 2019

This is Messi when he goes to Argentina pic.twitter.com/89dRrHPOfe — Din-Nani Opty (@KingOpty) March 23, 2019

I was told Messi is playing with world class players with Argentina



I am retiring for himpic.twitter.com/tqplJ4gKN3 — De Gea FC (@TarekTamo) March 22, 2019

Messi back for Argentina.....



And ....Argentina losing 3-1 against Venezuela ....at home.. — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) March 22, 2019

Lionel Messi's return to Argentina after several weeks of carrying Barcelona pic.twitter.com/RGOzs06Zon — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 22, 2019

Argentina go out of the World Cup ❌



Lionel Messi rules himself out of international contention ❌



Lionel Messi ends his exile after six games ❌



Argentina lose to Venezuela and Messi gets injured ❌



👉 https://t.co/QFDb0PDr6n pic.twitter.com/LuMN8V8hzD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 23, 2019

*When Messi plays for Barcelona*



MESSI FANS: He plays as a midfielder because we don't have midfield & he's still outscoring everybody. Best ever.



*When Messi plays for Argentina*



MESSI FANS: He has to come to midfield to get the ball ffs! How can you expect him to score? pic.twitter.com/9hKozE9BpN — S. ❁ (@SRK_Ronaldo) March 23, 2019

Venezuela have beaten Argentina for just the second time in their history; the first time by two clear goals.



LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLWLLDDW



Lionel Messi's first game back has not gone as planned. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zwCXcFIHr0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 22, 2019

Argentina’s last games without messi



2-0 Win

2-0 Win

0-1 loss vs BRAZIL

4-0 win



First game back against Venezuela



1-3 Loss (0 goals and assists) pic.twitter.com/ZEZDVpXG3l — t (@BreakingTheWaII) March 22, 2019

Lionel Messi when he is playing for Argentina pic.twitter.com/kZBBCAem9q — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 22, 2019

