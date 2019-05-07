Twitter gears up for the second leg of UCL semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

The doomsday is here, either for an improbable FC Barcelona, or an almost certain Liverpool. Anfield is set to stage the biggest European match of the season yet, when Liverpool host FC Barcelona in the semi-final second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona head into the tie with a 3-0 advantage, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou last week, and the footballing world is almost certain that the tie is done and dusted. But, they face the Reds from Liverpool who have been defying odds since the start of last season, and are looking to book their spot in the Champions League final second season in a row.

It is going to take a miracle for Liverpool to beat Barcelona tonight and progress to the final of the competition, mainly because of significant absentees Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who would have definitely put on a show tonight as the English club requires 4 goals or more to make it to the final in Madrid.

Nonetheless, irrespective of the dooming impossibility, Anfield is going to be magical and roaring tonight.

The Twitterati does not seem to be very patient about the match tonight, and are going crazy with match predictions, Lionel Messi being in England, match news and previews, and much more. Let's take a look at the top tweets about Liverpool-Barca from the day!

Liverpool fans do not seem very fond of Lionel Messi and co ahead of the fixture, and are probably doing everything they can to help their team win tonight!

Liverpool fans set off fireworks outside Barcelona's team hotel at 4am https://t.co/M1a0FS1dHj — LFCFanz (@LFCFanz) May 7, 2019

Some Barcelona fans are certain that they are going to add misery to Liverpool's already fading Premier League hopes.

Its Barcelona day. We are going to add to liverpool present predicament once again... i feel their pains tho but we just have to eliminate them😂 — Ochu Abdulrasheed (@OchuRasheed) May 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has backed Liverpool to still win the match and the tie tonight!

'Liverpool can win 4-0' - Barcelona tie not over, claims Gundogan https://t.co/gGgKPxJ8Yf pic.twitter.com/7JPnczT8dw — SN Canada Soccer (@SN_CA_Soccer) May 7, 2019

With Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster tipped to make his Champions League debut tonight in place of an absent Mohamed Salah, some Liverpool fans are being extremely optimistic with the predictions!

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (Brewster 67’, 68’, 75’, 90+3’)



Rhian post match: “Time for a cold brewski.” — Ciaran (@ciarancrn) May 7, 2019

The Anfield is sold out!

Tonight's #UCL game is sold out. Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel to Anfield.



Supporters in our Auto Cup Scheme are advised to check that they have a seat processed for our clash with @FCBarcelona.



Auto Cup Scheme Information. 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019

There have been bigger upsets in the Champions League in the recent past seasons, can Liverpool do it tonight?

It ain't over 'til it's over, Liverpool.☝️



Barcelona know. pic.twitter.com/h7bUun9EDo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 7, 2019

Rhian Brewster is almost certain to start for Liverpool tonight!

Klopp ready to SHOCK Barca by giving teenage sensation Rhian Brewster a chance of his first senior #LFC appearance. He says: “He’s ready, yes. There is a big chance. It’s nearly sure. It’s guaranteed.” https://t.co/rTHkhleXb3 — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 6, 2019

Amidst an already injury depreciated squad, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk missed the training for the game yesterday!

More injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp. van Dijk (foot) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (muscle pull) both doubts v Barca...but encouraging news: #LFC still expect van Dijk to be available after intensive tailored session behind closed doors. https://t.co/oov2q66GZi — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) May 6, 2019

Some more notable tweets:

For Liverpool to advance against Barcelona, they need to win with one of these results. pic.twitter.com/fQe4BnrZFV — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) May 6, 2019

Barcelona's defence vs Liverpool's attack tonight#LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/RRaQrByPRu — J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) May 7, 2019

