Twitter gears up for the second leg of UCL semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona
The doomsday is here, either for an improbable FC Barcelona, or an almost certain Liverpool. Anfield is set to stage the biggest European match of the season yet, when Liverpool host FC Barcelona in the semi-final second leg of the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona head into the tie with a 3-0 advantage, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou last week, and the footballing world is almost certain that the tie is done and dusted. But, they face the Reds from Liverpool who have been defying odds since the start of last season, and are looking to book their spot in the Champions League final second season in a row.
It is going to take a miracle for Liverpool to beat Barcelona tonight and progress to the final of the competition, mainly because of significant absentees Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who would have definitely put on a show tonight as the English club requires 4 goals or more to make it to the final in Madrid.
Nonetheless, irrespective of the dooming impossibility, Anfield is going to be magical and roaring tonight.
The Twitterati does not seem to be very patient about the match tonight, and are going crazy with match predictions, Lionel Messi being in England, match news and previews, and much more. Let's take a look at the top tweets about Liverpool-Barca from the day!
Liverpool fans do not seem very fond of Lionel Messi and co ahead of the fixture, and are probably doing everything they can to help their team win tonight!
Some Barcelona fans are certain that they are going to add misery to Liverpool's already fading Premier League hopes.
Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has backed Liverpool to still win the match and the tie tonight!
With Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster tipped to make his Champions League debut tonight in place of an absent Mohamed Salah, some Liverpool fans are being extremely optimistic with the predictions!
The Anfield is sold out!
There have been bigger upsets in the Champions League in the recent past seasons, can Liverpool do it tonight?
Rhian Brewster is almost certain to start for Liverpool tonight!
Amidst an already injury depreciated squad, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk missed the training for the game yesterday!
Some more notable tweets:
